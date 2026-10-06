Oklahoma Commit Deven Robertson Takes His ‘Why’ to the U.S. Army Bowl

Deven Robertson will take his game to a national stage in December, when the Oak Grove defensive lineman and Oklahoma commit plays in the U.S. Army Bowl at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

He will carry the same purpose there that he carries into every football game: his older brother, Jaylen.

Jaylen was injured in a car accident before Deven was born, leaving him with a disability. Deven, now a 6-foot-1, 330-pound senior at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has built his football career around an opportunity his brother never had.

“Knowing my brother is disabled and knowing he would have probably loved to get a chance to be out there on the football field motivates me to never give up even when times are hard,” Robertson said.

That motivation has carried Robertson from a Class 7A state championship as a freshman to a spot on the Clarion Ledger’s 2026 Dandy Dozen, the newspaper’s list of the top 12 players in Mississippi. Next, it takes him to Frisco, where he will line up with some of the nation’s best high school players before he heads to Oklahoma.

Robertson Returns to the All-American Stage in Frisco

Robertson called his U.S. Army Bowl invitation a blessing and said few players from his hometown receive such an opportunity.

The game will be played at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters, and it will be Robertson’s second national all-star event of the year. On Jan. 10, he announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma during the Navy All-American Bowl broadcast. After enjoying that experience, he expects another memorable week in Frisco.

Devon Robertson looks forward to showcasing his talent at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys headquarters, when he plays in the U.S. Army Bowl in December. | Naaman Revaula

Robertson chose Oklahoma because he believes the Sooners can develop him for the next level. The program’s emphasis on family first caught his attention, and defensive line coach Todd Bates’ record of developing players helped close the decision.

“I know that Coach Bates is the best d-line coach in the country,” Robertson said.

Robertson is already preparing for the move to Norman. He plans to keep improving his diet, start learning Oklahoma’s playbook and arrive ready to compete for an early role.

Away from football, Robertson fishes, plays pickleball and video games, and works out to clear his mind. He plans to study communications at Oklahoma.

Older Brother Jaylen Gives Robertson His ‘Why’

Robertson was not there the night of Jaylen’s accident. The crash happened before he was born, so his understanding of it comes from growing up alongside his brother and seeing the limits Jaylen faces.

He has also watched how Jaylen responds.

“He don’t ever complain,” Robertson said.

Even when the weather or another circumstance keeps Jaylen from doing something he wants to do, Robertson said, his brother accepts it without complaint. That example has taught the Robertson family to “be grateful for the little things.”

Robertson’s parents have been his other central influence. He credits them with keeping him disciplined and humble, and with pushing him forward, as his recruiting profile has grown.

Devon Robertson has announced his commitment to play his college football at the University of Oklahoma. | Courtesy of Oklahoma Football

Together, those influences have shaped what football means to him. He fell in love with the game at 7 years old, watching it at home and seeing how much it mattered to the people around him.

As he kept playing, he saw another possibility.

“What made me keep playing was knowing that I could have a chance to change my life and my family’s life,” Robertson said.

Robertson Grows Into a Disruptive Force in the Trenches

Robertson describes his style as “fast, aggressive and twitchy,” traits that have made him a constant problem for offenses facing Oak Grove’s defensive front.

He enjoys controlling a game from the interior of the line, where one powerful or well-timed move can blow up an entire play. He expects to play mainly nose tackle or three-technique at Oklahoma, though he believes he can contribute anywhere along the line.

His development has gone beyond strength and quickness. Robertson said his biggest improvement has come in reading offensive linemen, studying their body language and recognizing where the ball is headed.

Robertson finished his junior season with 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries, and he was named the Class 7A Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year.

His recruitment began to pick up in ninth grade. The attention gave him confidence, but it also pushed him to take football more seriously.

Oak Grove Chases Another 7A Title After Opening Loss

Robertson’s freshman season ended with Oak Grove beating Starkville 33-28 for the 2023 Class 7A state championship. Receiving a championship ring as a freshman remains one of his favorite football memories.

The next two seasons ended in the second round of the playoffs. Robertson said those losses were the biggest adversity he and his teammates had faced, and they fueled an offseason focused on avoiding the same result.

Oak Grove opened this season with a 17-15 loss to Starkville. The Warriors answered with four straight wins, the latest a 48-45 shootout against Houston, to improve to 4-1.

Robertson said the opening loss brought the team together. With region games against Petal and Brandon among the matchups he has circled, the Warriors are focused on finishing the work they started in the offseason.

Robertson began his high school career with a state title. In the final stretch of his senior season, he has a chance to end it the same way.

Frisco and Norman come next. His goals have grown, but the reason behind them has not changed.

Every time Robertson takes the field, Jaylen is with him.

“One thing I want to achieve for Jaylen is make it to the NFL,” Robertson said.