Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Week 1 of the high school football season in Mississippi is complete which means it is time to recognize some of the outstanding players from last week's action.

There were tremendous performances across the entire state, and we have selected 10 athletes that showcased their talents in their respective games.

This week's nominees vary from dual-threat quarterbacks who were defensive nightmares, running backs that ran wild all game long and defensive playmakers who frustrated the opposition's offense the entire game.

Voting will close on September 6 at 11:59 PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Trey Tippett, Louisville

In the 21-6 win over West Point, Tippett rushed for 159 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. He also went 6/9 from the pocket with 51 passing yards.

Kross Avent, East Webster

In the 20-14 win over Choctaw County, Avent completed 56% of his passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 yards on nine carries.

Jack Moore, Vardaman

Moore did everything he could to give his team a fighting chance in the 61-45 loss to Nanih Waiya. He rushed for 188 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries. He also caught two passes out of the backfield for 14 yards.

Aaric Beasley, Jackson Academy

In the 16-0 win over McGill-Toolen, Beasley rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 69 yards.

Tavoris Johnson, Noxubee County

In the 21-20 win over Heidelberg, Johnson finished with five solo tackles, eight total tackles and four tackles for a loss. He also got after the quarterback by tallying four sacks and one quarterback hurry.

Paris Trivillion, Pass Christian

In the 48-3 win over Long Beach, Trivillion passed for 140 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries.

Kadence Kyles, Yazoo County

Kyles was a shutdown corner in the 61-0 win over Riverside. He finished the game with four total tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Wade Smith, Jackson Prep

In the two touchdown win over Parklane Academy, Smith rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. He also caught two passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Caiden Wade, Kosciusko

Wade got off to a fantastic start for the 2026 season in the 55-35 win over Neshoba Central. He completed 65% of his passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also showed every bit of his dual-threat ability as he also rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

Madaylan McKenzie, Heidelberg

McKenzie got his season going with a strong defensive performance in the one point loss to Noxubee County. He finished the game with seven solo tackles, eight total tackles and five tackles for a loss. McKenzie was also successful in getting after the quarterback as he finished with three sacks and one quarterback hurry.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.



Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.



Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.