The 2026 Missouri high school football playoffs have reached the state semifinals, with four teams remaining in Class 6 and a trip to the state championship game on the line Thanksgiving weekend.

Undefeated Jackson continued its impressive postseason run with a 45-28 victory over Christian Brothers College in the state quarterfinals. The Indians will host St. Louis University High, which defeated Troy-Buchanan 28-14.

On the other side of the bracket, Blue Springs delivered one of the biggest victories of the quarterfinal round, defeating Nixa 42-14.

The Wildcats will face Rockhurst, which eliminated Liberty North 17-12 in a defensive battle.

The two semifinal winners will advance to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 championship game, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph.

Here is a look at the updated Class 6 Missouri high school football playoff bracket, including semifinal matchups, quarterfinal results and the road to the state championship.

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Class 6 Missouri High School Football State Semifinal Matchups

Friday, Nov. 27

St. Louis University High (9-3) at Jackson (12-0)

7 p.m.

Jackson enters the semifinals as the only undefeated team remaining in Class 6.

The Indians advanced with a 45-28 victory over Christian Brothers College, following a 47-7 district championship win over Seckman.

St. Louis University High earned its semifinal berth with a 28-14 victory over Troy-Buchanan. The Junior Bills previously defeated Pattonville 28-14 to capture their district championship.

Jackson will attempt to preserve its perfect season, while St. Louis University High looks to reach the Class 6 championship game after winning three consecutive playoff contests.

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Saturday, Nov. 28

Rockhurst (8-4) at Blue Springs (10-2)

1 p.m.

Blue Springs enters the semifinals after a convincing 42-14 victory over Nixa, one of the state's strongest teams throughout the regular season.

The Wildcats have scored 114 points over their three most recent playoff victories, defeating Lee's Summit 28-14, Blue Springs South 44-17 and Nixa 42-14.

Rockhurst has taken a different route to the semifinals, winning three consecutive playoff games by a combined 14 points.

The Hawklets defeated North Kansas City 33-32, Raymore-Peculiar 24-16 and Liberty North 17-12.

Rockhurst will attempt to continue its run of close postseason victories against a Blue Springs team coming off its most impressive performance of the playoffs.

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Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 20-21

Jackson 45, Christian Brothers College 28

St. Louis University High 28, Troy-Buchanan 14

Blue Springs 42, Nixa 14

Rockhurst 17, Liberty North 12

The quarterfinal round eliminated Christian Brothers College, Troy-Buchanan, Nixa and Liberty North, leaving Jackson, St. Louis University High, Blue Springs and Rockhurst as the final four teams in Class 6.

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Missouri Class 6 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Jackson 47, Seckman 7

District 2: Christian Brothers College 36, Kirkwood 6

District 3: St. Louis University High 28, Pattonville 14

District 4: Troy-Buchanan 42, Fort Zumwalt West 14

District 5: Nixa 34, Ozark 27

District 6: Blue Springs 44, Blue Springs South 17

District 7: Rockhurst 24, Raymore-Peculiar 16

District 8: Liberty North 41, Oak Park 14

The eight district champions advanced to the state quarterfinals, where the field was reduced to four semifinalists.

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Updated Missouri Class 6 High School Football Playoff Bracket

The complete 2026 Class 6 tournament bracket includes district results, state quarterfinal scores and the remaining championship matchups.

VIEW THE UPDATED 2026 MISSOURI CLASS 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET

When Is the 2026 Missouri Class 6 Football State Championship?

The Class 6 state championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph.

The championship will feature the winner of Jackson vs. St. Louis University High against the winner of Blue Springs vs. Rockhurst.

Missouri's seven state football championships, covering Classes 1-6 and eight-player football, will be decided Dec. 3-5.

What's Next in the Missouri High School Football Playoffs?

The Class 6 semifinals feature two compelling matchups between teams that have taken different paths through the postseason.

Jackson will attempt to complete another step toward an undefeated championship season when it hosts St. Louis University High on Friday.

The Indians have dominated much of their competition, but the Junior Bills have shown they can win difficult postseason games away from home.

Saturday's semifinal brings together Blue Springs and Rockhurst, two Kansas City-area programs competing for the final berth in the championship game.

Blue Springs enters with momentum following its 28-point victory over Nixa, while Rockhurst has survived three consecutive close games to reach the semifinals.

By Saturday afternoon, the Class 6 championship matchup will be set, leaving just one game between the two finalists and a Missouri state title.

High School On SI will continue updating the Missouri high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and final results.