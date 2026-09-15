Missouri High School Football Team Puts Pause On Season, Hopes For Return This Year

A Missouri high school football team is putting a pause on its season for the time being.

Aurora High School announced they will not play a scheduled Week 4 contest with Nevada this coming Friday night due to low participation. The Houn’ Dawgs are targeting a Week 5 contest vs. Monett to return to the field.

Low Numbers Following Shutout Loss Leads To Missouri High School Football Team Pausing Season

“We had a situation where our numbers after our Friday night game against Mt. Vernon led us to a position where we had to re-evaluate things,” Aurora Superintendent Ben Yocom told KY3’s Hudson Summerall. “With that, we looked through a lot of different things and looked at a lot of different situations.

“Due to low participation, we canceled the JV season last Thursday.”

Aurora High School Also Announces Change At The Head Coaching Position

Along with making the announcement regarding the schedule, Yocom confirmed that Dalton Hill has been removed as head coach. In his place on an interim basis will be Broc Wolfe, who had served as the defensive coordinator for Aurora.

“We met with the various stakeholders this morning and had a player meeting to see how many numbers we were at,” Yocom said. “I think we are in a position where we can proceed with a season, however, we will not be able to play on Friday due to low participation.

“Our goal is to prepare things and get ready to play the following Friday against Monett.”

Houn' Dawgs Have Scored Just 13 Points Through Three Games So Far This Season

It has been a difficult start to the 2026 Missouri high school football season for the Houn’ Dawgs. After falling to Lamar in the opener, 49-13, they lost to Cassville at home in Week 2 by a final of 44-0, and were shutout by Mt. Vernon last week on the road, 26-0.

Aurora has four other games scheduled after the Monett contest. They will head to Rolla, return home to host Seneca, travel to McDonald County and close the season back at home against East Newton.

Last year, the Houn’ Dawgs finished 2-8 and went 3-8 the season before. They did finish 5-5 during the 2023 season, going 7-3 in 2021.