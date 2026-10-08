Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
One of the most surprising results of Week 5 of the college football season was the Missouri Tigers blowing the No. 8-ranked Florida Gators out of the water, winning by a final score of 45-17 after closing as 5.5-point underdogs.
The Tigers have skyrocketed to No. 14 in the country as a result and are listed as favorites against the 3-2 Texas A&M Aggies in Week 6.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texas A&M +3.5 (-110)
- Missouri -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M +150
- Missouri -180
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Texas A&M vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 10
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M record: 3-2
- Missouri record: 4-1
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Texas A&M's last 10 games
- Missouri is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
- Cayden Lee, WR - Missouri Tigers
Cayden Lee has been one of Missouri's best offensive weapons this season, already racking up 35 receptions for 522 yards and four touchdowns. His 522 receiving yards are good for ninth in the country heading into this week, and he's coming off a performance where he racked up eight receptions for 110 yards against the Florida Gators. If he has another game like that, the Tigers will be tough to beat.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction and Best Bet
It's time to put some respect on the Missouri Tigers. Not only did they pull off a huge win against Florida last week, but this team is now 12th in the country in adjusted EPA per play and 33rd in net success rate. Now, they get to face a Texas A&M team that has not lived up to preseason expectations, ranking just 43rd in adjusted EPA per play and 109th in net yards per play at -1.10.
The Aggies have struggled to throw the ball this season, but have found some level of success on the ground. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly the strength of the Tigers' defense, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per rush.
I don't foresee this being a letdown spot for Missouri. I'll back the Tigers to win and cover the spread as home favorites.
Pick: Missouri -3.5 (-110) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets