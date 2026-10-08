Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

One of the most surprising results of Week 5 of the college football season was the Missouri Tigers blowing the No. 8-ranked Florida Gators out of the water, winning by a final score of 45-17 after closing as 5.5-point underdogs.

The Tigers have skyrocketed to No. 14 in the country as a result and are listed as favorites against the 3-2 Texas A&M Aggies in Week 6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +3.5 (-110)

Missouri -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +150

Missouri -180

Total

OVER 48.5 (-105)

UNDER 48.5 (-115)

Texas A&M vs. Missouri How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Texas A&M record: 3-2

Missouri record: 4-1

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Texas A&M's last 10 games

Missouri is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch

Cayden Lee, WR - Missouri Tigers

Cayden Lee has been one of Missouri's best offensive weapons this season, already racking up 35 receptions for 522 yards and four touchdowns. His 522 receiving yards are good for ninth in the country heading into this week, and he's coming off a performance where he racked up eight receptions for 110 yards against the Florida Gators. If he has another game like that, the Tigers will be tough to beat.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction and Best Bet

It's time to put some respect on the Missouri Tigers. Not only did they pull off a huge win against Florida last week, but this team is now 12th in the country in adjusted EPA per play and 33rd in net success rate. Now, they get to face a Texas A&M team that has not lived up to preseason expectations, ranking just 43rd in adjusted EPA per play and 109th in net yards per play at -1.10.

The Aggies have struggled to throw the ball this season, but have found some level of success on the ground. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly the strength of the Tigers' defense, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per rush.

I don't foresee this being a letdown spot for Missouri. I'll back the Tigers to win and cover the spread as home favorites.

Pick: Missouri -3.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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