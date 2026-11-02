Updated Missouri High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores and District Semifinal Matchups (Nov. 1)

The first weekend of the 2026 Missouri high school football playoffs delivered plenty of drama, a few surprises and several dominant performances from teams hoping to make a run at a state championship.

Marquette survived one of the wildest finishes of the opening round, edging Lafayette 28-27 in overtime in Class 6. Carthage won a defensive battle against longtime rival Webb City, 10-7, in Class 5, while Lincoln College Prep slipped past Winnetonka 15-14.

Other teams left little doubt about their postseason intentions.

Cardinal Ritter rolled past McCluer 66-0, Seneca overwhelmed Hollister 69-0, Monett scored 70 points against Hillcrest, and Smithville put up 81 in a Class 4 victory over Northeast Kansas City.

The opening round also set up several intriguing district semifinal matchups, with top seeds Jackson, Nixa, Platte County, Kearney, Blair Oaks, Lamar and Marionville preparing to make their postseason debuts after receiving first-round byes.

District semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, with the winners advancing to district championship games the following week.

Seven state champions will eventually be crowned Dec. 3-5 at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Here is the updated classification-by-classification look at Missouri's 2026 high school football playoff brackets, opening-round results and upcoming matchups.

Class 6 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6 produced several close games during the opening weekend, none more dramatic than Marquette's overtime victory over Lafayette.

Marquette advanced with a 28-27 win and will face Kirkwood in the district semifinals.

Blue Springs South also survived a close contest, defeating Lee's Summit North 24-21, while Liberty of Wentzville held off Francis Howell Central 7-3.

Waynesville advanced with a 35-25 victory over Kickapoo and now faces undefeated district top seed Nixa.

Jackson, which completed a 9-0 regular season, opens its postseason against Lindbergh after the Flyers defeated Oakville 21-3.

First-Round Results — Oct. 30-31

Lindbergh 21, Oakville 3

Marquette 28, Lafayette 27 (OT)

Hazelwood West 28, Francis Howell North 16

Liberty (Wentzville) 7, Francis Howell Central 3

Waynesville 35, Kickapoo 25

Lee's Summit 49, Hickman 14

Blue Springs South 24, Lee's Summit North 21

Lee's Summit West 35, Park Hill South 12

Staley 42, St. Joseph Central 14

Oak Park 39, Liberty 15

Notable District Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6

Lindbergh at Jackson

Seckman at Northwest

Marquette at Kirkwood

De Smet Jesuit at Christian Brothers College

Hazelwood West at Pattonville

Waynesville at Nixa

Blue Springs South at Rock Bridge

Lee's Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar

The Jackson-Lindbergh and Nixa-Waynesville games will mark the postseason debuts of two of Missouri's leading Class 6 contenders.

Class 5 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5 featured one of the most anticipated opening-round matchups in the state, with Carthage defeating Webb City 10-7.

Carthage advances to face Republic, which received an opening-round bye.

Elsewhere, Farmington defeated Poplar Bluff 48-8 and will face Fox, while Cape Girardeau Central advanced with a 53-6 victory over Mehlville.

Cardinal Ritter delivered one of the most dominant performances of the weekend, defeating McCluer 66-0.

Neosho also put on an offensive show, scoring 69 points in a victory over Parkview.

Platte County, the defending Class 5 state champion, begins its postseason in the district semifinals.

First-Round Results — Oct. 29-31

Farmington 48, Poplar Bluff 8

Cape Girardeau Central 53, Mehlville 6

Parkway South 42, Webster Groves 0

Rockwood Summit 61, Parkway Central 0

Parkway West 43, Washington 22

Cardinal Ritter 66, McCluer 0

Chaminade 41, Hazelwood Central 18

Hazelwood East 18, McCluer North 6

Fort Zumwalt South 42, Fort Zumwalt East 21

St. Dominic 40, North Point 7

Glendale 28, Rolla 22

Camdenton 49, Lebanon 27

Jefferson City 43, West Plains 20

Carthage 10, Webb City 7

Neosho 69, Parkview 20

Branson 49, Willard 8

Capital City 45, Belton 14

Sedalia Smith-Cotton 55, Battle 0

Ruskin 36, Grandview 8

Lincoln College Prep 15, Winnetonka 14

Fort Osage 51, Truman 0

Raytown 35, William Chrisman 7

District Semifinal Matchups to Watch — Nov. 6

Farmington at Fox

Cape Girardeau Central at St. Mary's

Glendale at Helias Catholic

Carthage at Republic

Lincoln College Prep at Grain Valley

The Carthage-Republic matchup is among the most compelling games of the next round after Carthage's narrow victory over Webb City.

Class 4 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4 produced some of the most lopsided scores of the opening round, with several teams making emphatic statements.

Smithville overwhelmed Northeast Kansas City 81-7, Savannah defeated Excelsior Springs 72-12, and Monett rolled past Hillcrest 70-28.

Vianney scored 68 points against Affton, while Sullivan put up 66 in its victory over Pacific.

One of the closest games came when Pleasant Hill edged Harrisonville 28-27.

Defending state champion Kearney begins its postseason against Benton, which advanced with a 50-30 victory over Van Horn.

First-Round Results — Oct. 29-31

De Soto 34, North County 27

Hillsboro 54, Windsor 16

Vianney 68, Affton 13

Sullivan 66, Pacific 20

Westminster Christian 50, Bayless/Hancock 7

Jennings 34, Riverview Gardens 26

Gateway STEM 56, Clayton/Brentwood 7

Hannibal 46, Warrenton 21

Parkway North 45, St. Charles 6

Orchard Farm 42, Holt 35

Kirksville 26, Mexico 12

Warrensburg 54, Knob Noster 6

School of the Osage 48, Marshall 21

Monett 70, Hillcrest 28

Carl Junction 49, Marshfield 14

Bolivar 42, McDonald County 20

Pleasant Hill 28, Harrisonville 27

Odessa 54, East Kansas City 0

Raytown South 42, University Academy 0

Benton 50, Van Horn 30

Savannah 72, Excelsior Springs 12

Smithville 81, Northeast Kansas City 7

Notable District Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6

De Soto at Festus

Hillsboro at Sikeston

Vianney at Union

Hannibal at St. Charles West

Kirksville at Moberly

Monett at Logan-Rogersville

Bolivar at Carl Junction

Benton at Kearney

Smithville at Savannah

The Smithville-Savannah matchup will feature two teams that combined for 153 points in their opening-round victories.

Class 3 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3 featured several convincing victories, including defending state champion Seneca's 69-0 shutout of Hollister.

Strafford also scored 68 points in a shutout victory over Pleasant Hope, while Lutheran North defeated Lutheran of St. Charles 57-14.

Hallsville advanced with a 42-7 victory over Eldon, and Mount Vernon defeated Reeds Spring 41-14.

A few games were considerably closer.

Chillicothe edged Macon 31-28, Nevada held off Aurora 20-14, and Perryville defeated Fredericktown 17-6.

First-Round Results — Oct. 29-31

Perryville 17, Fredericktown 6

Ste. Genevieve 56, Doniphan 3

Dexter 33, Scott City/Chaffee 7

Park Hills Central 22, Potosi 13

Herculaneum 49, Lutheran South 7

Winfield 28, John Burroughs 21

Lutheran North 57, Lutheran of St. Charles 14

MICDS 52, Priory 21

Fulton 49, Wright City 20

St. Francis Borgia 37, Owensville 0

Hallsville 42, Eldon 7

Buffalo 48, Cuba/Steelville 24

Strafford 68, Pleasant Hope 0

Salem 25, St. James 14

Mount Vernon 41, Reeds Spring 14

Seneca 69, Hollister 0

Nevada 20, Aurora 14

Oak Grove 38, Center 6

Clinton 42, Summit Christian Academy 14

Boonville 38, St. Michael the Archangel 21

Chillicothe 31, Macon 28

Richmond 50, Cameron 14

Teams to Watch in the District Semifinals

Seneca, Southern Boone, Mountain Grove and Cassville are among the programs to watch as the Class 3 tournament continues.

Southern Boone and Cassville enter the next round after opening-round byes, while Seneca brings considerable momentum from its 69-point performance.

The complete district semifinal pairings are available in the updated Class 3 bracket.

Class 2 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2 featured several high-scoring performances, along with a handful of close finishes.

Bowling Green defeated Mark Twain 68-7, Butler overwhelmed Lexington 68-18, and Kelly rolled past East Prairie 63-7.

North Callaway scored 62 points against Versailles, while Palmyra defeated Highland 59-6.

Two of the more competitive games saw Ava edge Willow Springs 19-14 and California defeat Father Tolton 18-13.

Defending champion Blair Oaks begins its postseason against South Callaway, which advanced with a 50-8 victory over Cole Camp.

Lamar, another traditional Missouri football power, opens against Sarcoxie after the Bears defeated Warsaw 42-21.

First-Round Results — Oct. 29-31

Saxony Lutheran 35, New Madrid County Central 0

Kelly 63, East Prairie 7

Hermann 34, Duchesne 8

Montgomery County 13, Confluence Prep Academy 0 (forfeit)

Liberty (Mountain View) 58, Forsyth 28

Fair Grove 42, Houston 13

Ava 19, Willow Springs 14

Sarcoxie 42, Warsaw 21

Clever 49, El Dorado Springs 15

East Newton 55, Stockton/Sheldon 22

South Callaway 50, Cole Camp 8

California 18, Father Tolton 13

North Callaway 62, Versailles 20

Lafayette County 30, Holden 20

Butler 68, Lexington 18

Lone Jack 21, KIPP KC Legacy 12

Monroe City 44, Clark County 8

Palmyra 59, Highland 6

Bowling Green 68, Mark Twain 7

Lawson 35, Lathrop 22

West Platte 63, Trenton 21

Notable District Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6

Saxony Lutheran at St. Vincent

Kelly at Caruthersville

Hermann at Valle Catholic

Sarcoxie at Lamar

South Callaway at Blair Oaks

Monroe City at Centralia

Bowling Green at Palmyra

Lawson at Mid-Buchanan

The Blair Oaks-South Callaway and Lamar-Sarcoxie games will be closely watched as two established championship contenders enter postseason play.

Class 1 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1 opened with several convincing victories and a few closely contested games.

Hayti defeated Malden 54-12, Charleston overwhelmed Cabool 50-6, and Marceline rolled past Milan 54-13.

Fayette survived one of the tightest games of the weekend, edging Harrisburg 12-8.

Windsor also advanced with a narrow 20-16 victory over Linn.

Defending champion Tipton will face Windsor in the district semifinals, while Marionville opens its postseason against Pierce City.

First-Round Results — Oct. 30-31

Hayti 54, Malden 12

Charleston 50, Cabool 6

Veritas Christian Academy 49, Grandview 14

Pierce City 41, Diamond 14

Windsor 20, Linn 16

North Platte 34, Crest Ridge 8

Plattsburg 27, Maysville 20

Gallatin 47, South Harrison 0

Fayette 12, Harrisburg 8

Marceline 54, Milan 13

Notable District Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6

Hayti at Thayer

Charleston at Portageville

Pierce City at Marionville

Windsor at Tipton

Plattsburg at East Buchanan

Gallatin at Penney

Fayette at Salisbury

Marceline at Scotland County

Marionville and Tipton remain among the teams to watch as Class 1 moves into the district semifinal round.

Missouri Eight-Player Football Playoff Bracket

Missouri's eight-player postseason produced some of the biggest offensive performances of the opening weekend.

Slater scored 83 points in a victory over Schuyler County, while Sweet Springs scored more than 60 against Lincoln.

New Heights Christian Academy defeated Jasper 60-6, and Archie rolled past Osceola 54-14.

King City survived a 44-33 victory over Stanberry, while Rich Hill/Hume advanced with a 34-14 win against Drexel/Miami.

Defending champion Worth County/Northeast Nodaway received an opening-round bye and will face King City in the district semifinals.

First-Round Results — Oct. 30-31

New Heights Christian Academy 60, Jasper 6

Rich Hill/Hume 34, Drexel/Miami 14

Archie 54, Osceola 14

Concordia 40, St. Paul Lutheran 6

Sweet Springs defeated Lincoln

Orrick 40, Braymer 8

Northland Christian 44, South Holt 12

St. Joseph Christian 52, DeKalb 0

South Nodaway 54, Mound City 24

North Andrew 46, East Atchison 12

King City 44, Stanberry 33

Albany 54, Pattonsburg/North Daviess/Winston 12

Slater 83, Schuyler County 20

Paris 54, Keytesville 6

Notable District Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6

New Heights Christian Academy at Lockwood/Golden City

Rich Hill/Hume at Appleton City

Archie at Midway

Northland Christian at Bishop LeBlond

South Nodaway at Rock Port

King City at Worth County/Northeast Nodaway

Slater at North Shelby

2026 Missouri High School Football State Championship Schedule

The seven MSHSAA football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph.

Thursday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Eight-player state championship

Friday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. — Class 6 state championship

3 p.m. — Class 2 state championship

7 p.m. — Class 4 state championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. — Class 5 state championship

3 p.m. — Class 1 state championship

7 p.m. — Class 3 state championship

What's Next in the Missouri High School Football Playoffs?

The opening round is complete, and the remaining teams now turn their attention to district semifinals scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6.

Several of Missouri's leading championship contenders will make their postseason debuts after receiving opening-round byes, while the first-round winners attempt to build on their momentum.

District championship games are scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by the state quarterfinals and semifinals later in November.

The season concludes with seven state championship games Dec. 3-5 in St. Joseph.

High School On SI will continue updating the Missouri high school football playoff brackets with district results, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.