Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 28, 2026

The 9th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 10 for UIL teams and Week 11 for the private schools.

For the first time this season, we have a new No. 1 team, following Houston C.E. King's win over Galena Park North Shore. That led to a shakeup among some teams, as C.E. King moved up the poll.

One Top 25 team fell out of the poll after Week 9: Duncanville, which lost again. This week features only two Top 25 clashes — No. 17 vs. Pearland vs. No. 19. Alvin Shadow Creek and No. 2 Richmond Randle vs. No. 20 Angelton

Four Texas teams are in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

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Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

1. Allen (8-0)

Previous ranking: 2

The Eagles moved to the No. 1 spot after defending 6A Division I champion Galena Park North Shore suffered its first loss. Allen is among the nation's top teams and is close to another undefeated regular season.

Up next: at McKinney Boyd, Oct. 30

2. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

The Lions haven’t been tested much since early in the season—wins of 20-14 and 3-0. Now, they face an undefeated Angleton squad.

Up next: vs. Angleton, Oct. 30

3. Fort Worth North Crowley (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

The Panthers are rolling as of late, scoring 76 points on Oct. 16 and last week, posting 75 points in a romp over Dallas Skyline.

Up next: at Mansfield, Oct. 29

4. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (8-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Caleb Peagler had a pair of rushing scores for the Rangers in a battle with previously unbeaten Boerne-Champion last week, a 35-24 victory. Regular-season finale this week for Smithson Valley.

Up next: at Seguin, Oct. 30

5. Frisco Lone Star (8-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Braxton Wambach (139 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and Trey Wright (137 yards rushing, 3 TDs) stepped up in a win over Frisco Reedy.

Up next: at Frisco Lebanon Trail, Oct. 29

6. Katy (8-0)

Previous ranking: 7

The Tigers were idle last week and will have two games left.

Up next: vs. Katy Taylor, Oct. 30

7. Houston C.E. King (7-1)

Previous ranking: 16

The Panthers knocked off previous No. 1 Galena Park North Shore, 42-21, and moved to the top of the District 17-6A standings. However, Humble Summer Creek, which is tied for second in the district, is up next.

Up next: at Humble Summer Creek, Oct. 29

8. Galena Park North Shore (7-1)

Previous ranking: 1

The Mustangs will have a chance to regroup from its first loss with a pair of what-should-be-winnable games, starting with a winless Channelview team.

Up next: vs. Channelview, Oct. 30

9. Waxahachie (8-1)

Previous ranking: 8

The Indians beat Duncanville last week, but lost South Carolina pledge Jerry Meyer III to a broken collarbone. Junior Micah Lewis becomes QB1 for Waxahachie.

Up next: at Crowley, Oct. 30

10. DeSoto (6-2)

Previous ranking: 9

The Eagles defense has 42 sacks this year, led by 9 1/2 by Khing Thibodeaux. In a 51-6 win over Cedar Hill last week, Thibodeaux and Quentin Billigns had blocked punt returns for scores.

Up next: at Mansfield Legacy, Oct. 30

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Golden Bears allowed -4 yards in a win against Dallas Adamson last year. The Mecca is 2 wins away from another undefeated district run, which would be the 7th year in a row.

Up next: at Dallas Thomas Jefferson, Nov. 29

12. Carthage (7-0)

Previous ranking: 11

The Bulldogs picked up a 37-13 win over a 6-win Texarkana Pleasant Grove squad, with 5 touchdowns from 5 different players. Another tough test looms this week.

Up next: at Gilmer, Oct. 30

13. Stephenville (8-0)

Previous ranking: 12

The Yellowjackets kept the win streak alive with a 41-20 triumph over previously unbeaten Jarrell. Carter Monk and Adan Jergins combined for 11 catches for 259 yards and 2 TDs.

Up next: at Burnet, Oct. 30

14. Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Brody Bartee came back and threw for 278 yards and 5 touchdowns. John Rangel caught three of those scores for the Panthers in a 52-8 win over Fort Bend Bush.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Travis, Oct. 30

15. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (7-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week was the fourth time this season the Jaguars’ defense allowed 7 or fewer points in a game. On the offensive side of the ball, Braelyn Allen had 4 TDs vs. San Antonio Reagan.

Up next: at San Antonio Winston Churchill, Oct. 29

16. Boerne (8-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Zach Freasier, a senior, had 6 catches and scored 4 last week for the Greyhounds in a win against San Antonio Veterans Memorial.

Up next: vs. New Braunfels, Oct. 30

17. Pearland (8-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The Oilers will face a tough test this week, facing Alvin Shadow Creek in what will be a de facto District 19-6A championship game.

Up next: at Alvin Shadow Creek, Oct. 30

18. Anna (7-0)

Previous ranking: 19

The Coyotes are still in first place in District 4-5A Division II and already have wins over the second-place and third-place teams. Next up is against a Celina team that was in this Top 25 for 8 weeks.

Up next: at Celina, Oct. 30

19. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

The Sharks had no problem with Alvin last week, winning 59-0. Now, it’s the biggest challenge of the year against undefeated Pearland at Freedom Field on Friday.

Up next: vs. Pearland, Oct. 30

20. Angleton (8-0)

Previous ranking: 24

The Wildcats escaped with a 28-21 win over previously unbeaten Friendswood last week. Next up, facing undefeated Richmond Randle on the road.

Up next: at Richmond Randle, Oct. 30

21. Brenham (8-0)

Previous ranking: 25

The undefeated Cubs are headed to a winner-take-all district title game next week vs. Belton. But first up is a Killeen Ellison squad on the road.

Up next: at Killeen Ellison, Oct. 30

22. Southlake Carroll (6-2)

Previous ranking: 21

The Dragons have a 2-game lead in the district title hunt with 2 games left. There is no team with a winning record in the next two weeks.

Up next: vs. Keller Timber Creek, Oct. 30

23. Port Arthur Memorial (7-1)

Previous ranking: 23

The Titans have two games left, but will need to win out and have La Porte get upset to get a share of a district title.

Up next: at Beaumont United, Oct. 30

24. Boerne-Champion (7-1)

Previous ranking: 22

The Chargers held a lead at one point against defending state champion Smithson Valley, but a key turnover sparked the Rangers to a win.

Up next: vs. Austin McCallum, Oct. 30

25. Mansfield Timberview (8-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Wolves stayed perfect and fended off a pesky Ennis squad last week. Steven Hall tied a season-best with 6 TD passes.

Up next: vs. Everman, Oct. 30

Dropped out: No. 15 Duncanville

Also considered: Longview (7-1), Austin Westlake (6-1), Montgomery (7-0), Prosper (7-1), Cypress Bridgeland (7-1), Deer Park (7-1), Cypress Ranch (7-1), Celina (6-1), Argyle (8-1), Friendswood (8-1), Lewisville (5-3), College Station (8-1), La Porte (6-2), Barbers Hill (7-1), Denton Billy Ryan (6-1)