Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

The Missouri high school football playoffs started and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 29-31.

Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Previous winners

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North; Week 8: Jair Morales, Park Hill; Week 9: Mason Griffin, Clever

Want to nominate an athlete from the second round of the playoffs? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Connor Bramel, Clinton

The 3-6 Cardinals pulled an upset thanks to the senior running back. He had 29 carries for 288 yards and scored 6 times against Summit Christian Academy.

4:56 remaining in 3Q



Trace Buckman 4 Yard TD Run



Titans 14



Panthers 6 pic.twitter.com/MUZhbMpMgo — LSW Titans Activities (@LSWestAD) October 31, 2026

Trace Buckman, Lee’s Summit West

The sophomore running back scored 3 times to help the Titans post a 35-12 win over Park Hill South

Lucas Davidson, Butler

The Bears opened the playoffs by rushing for 375 yards in a win against Lexington. Davidson had 207 yards and scored 4 times in the 68-18 victory.

Zavion Finney, Jefferson City

The Jays dispatched West Plains in the opening round. The senior tailback had 28 carries for 180 yards and scored 3 times. He has 28 TDs this season, tying a school record from 1978.

This touchdown from Zavion Finney was his 28th of the season.



He is now tied with George Shorthose for the program single-season record, which was set in 1978. https://t.co/gpuMRQPbFD — Trevor Hahn (@TrevHahn3) October 31, 2026

Logan Hurn, Neosho

The Wildcats opened district play with a 69-0 win over Springfield Parkview. The sophomore had 7 carries for 100 yards and scored 3 times for the Wildcats.

Henry Hurtgen, Chillicothe

The Hornets escaped with a 31-28 win over Macon thanks to a 322-yard, 4-TD effort from the senior.

Hunter Kozlowski, Bolivar

The Liberators got 2 interceptions, 9 tackles and 1 TFL from the senior in a 42-20 win over McDonald County.

Elijah Livingston, Lee’s Summit North

In a win against Blue Springs South, the senior got his second pick-6 touchdown of the season.

Coltyn O’Neal, North Callaway

The Thunderbirds hammered Versailles, 62-20. The senior quarterback threw for 91 yards and 2 TDs, but did his damage rushing 10 times for 173 yards and 4 TDs.

Cole Pickens, Boonville

The junior had a team-high 11 tackles, broke up 1 pass and had an interception in the Pirates’ win against St. Michael the Archangel Catholic.

Drew Porter, Westminster Christian Academy

He had two interceptions against Bayless, returning one of them 13 yards for a touchdown in a 50-7 win.

Joelle Rover, Springfield Glendale

The Falcons went to Rover 7 times in a win against Rolla. He had 161 receiving yards and scored a 78-yard touchdown in a 28-22 win.

Austin Scarbrough, Oak Grove

In a 38-6 win over Kansas City Center, he had touchdown runs of 56 yards and 91 yards for the Panthers.

Tucker Swinton, Parkway South

The 6-foot-7 target had 3 catches for 92 yards and 2 TDs and a 1-yard TD run as well in a 42-0 win over Webster Groves.

AJ Zubeck, Staley

The Falcons got 4 TDs from the senior quarterback. He threw for 278 yards and 3 scores and added 40 yards and 1 TD on the ground in a win against St. Joseph Central.