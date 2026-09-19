Ryan Richmond-McDavis Adds to Cardinal Ritter's No. 3 Tradition With 3-TD Game

ST. LOUIS – The No. 3 football jersey at Cardinal Ritter College Prep carries some special significance.

Now it belongs to junior wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis, who added his own performance to the number's history Friday night.

The four-star prospect scored a career-high three touchdowns — two receiving and one on a 95-yard kickoff return — in the Lions' 55-40 loss to Nebraska power Millard South.

The Tradition at Cardinal Ritter

Among the Cardinal Ritter standouts to wear No. 3 over the past decade are running back Jamarion Parker and wide receivers Fredrick Moore, Luther Burden III and Jameson Williams.

Parker rushed for more than 3,600 yards in his high school career and helped Ritter win two state championships before playing at Nebraska and now Grambling State. Moore scored 39 touchdowns over his final three seasons, won a state championship and went on to Michigan before transferring to Michigan State.

Burden starred at Missouri before the Chicago Bears selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams played at Ohio State and Alabama before the Detroit Lions selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Richmond-McDavis, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior, is now making his own mark in the number.

Richmond-McDavis Delivers Career-High Three Touchdowns

Sophomore quarterback Rhylan Moore and senior wide receiver Malahn Green, an Oklahoma commit, both left Friday's game with injuries, forcing the Lions to adjust offensively. Richmond-McDavis and sophomore quarterback Darnell Jones helped keep Cardinal Ritter within striking distance.

Richmond-McDavis scored a career-high three touchdowns — two receiving and one on a kickoff return. He finished with four receptions for 131 yards and returned a first-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Richmond-McDavis entered Friday with 20 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown through Cardinal Ritter's first three games. That included a Week 2 performance against De Smet in which he caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

As a sophomore, Richmond-McDavis caught 38 passes for 697 yards and six touchdowns after recording three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown as a freshman.

Richmond-McDavis Builds National Recruiting Profile

Richmond-McDavis added several scholarship offers during the offseason while also competing at camps. 247Sports rates him as a four-star prospect, the No. 28 wide receiver and No. 191 overall player in the Class of 2028.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Richmond-McDavis No. 161 overall and No. 23 among wide receivers in the junior class.

His reported offers include Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma, Illinois and Kansas State, according to 247Sports.

The recruiting attention was already there before Friday night. Against Millard South, Richmond-McDavis delivered his biggest varsity performance yet.

And he did it wearing a number with plenty of history at Cardinal Ritter.

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