Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our of nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 1-3. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Oliver Bohlmeyer from Centralia, who got 71% of the vote. He ran the ball 10 times, scoring four touchdowns and finished with 161 yards on the ground against Macon.

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park HIll; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia;

Want to nominate an athlete from Games in Week 6? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

J’Mareon Barnes, Chaminade College Prep

The senior had a banner day in a 51-29 win over St. John Vianney. He ran for 143 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 291 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Kason Conyers, Columbia Hickman

The Kewpies bested Jefferson City, 49-14, behind a 4-TD day from the senior, all coming in the first half.

Tyler Fischer, Jackson

The Class 6 No. 1-ranked Indians rolled to a 62-6 win over Poplar Bluff. The quarterback threw for six touchdowns in the first half to keep the win streak going.

Riley Haney, Park Hill

The Trojans picked up a 49-17 win over Liberty and he combined for 6 TDs. He was 7-for-10 passing for 109 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards and 2 TDs.

Grant James, Lee’s Summit

The linebacker broke the school record for tackles-for-loss in a single season when he reached 24 during a win Friday against Lee’s Summit West.

Antonio Johnson Jr., Oak Park

The Northmen got a big game from the senior in a 35-3 win over Park Hill South. He had six catches for 130 yards and 2 TDs and ran the ball twice for 47 yards and scored two more touchdowns.

week 6

6 rec 130 receiving, 2 TD’s

47 rushing, 2 TD’s

177 all purpose yards @JPRockMO @PrepRedzoneMO @Northmen_FB pic.twitter.com/l1e2yNd5CH — Antonio Johnson Jr (@AJohnsonJr27) October 3, 2026

Alex Jones, Pacific

He was nearly perfect in a win against Owensville, completing 23 of 24 passes for 435 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jones had not passed for more than 195 yards in a game before Week 6.

Braxton Kekec, Blair Oaks

The Falcons posted a 42-13 win against Boonville on Friday. A 28-0 surge included a 60-yard interception return by the sophomore linebacker.

Nolan Lashley, Republic

The junior running back had 173 yards on 19 carries and scored twice to help the Tigers beat Joplin. During the game, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Kai Robinson, Lutheran North

The Crusaders got 3 touchdowns in 3 different ways in the second quarter from Robinson. Facing Westminster Christian Academy, Robinson had an 87-yard kickoff return that broke a 7-7 tie. He then had a 43-yard touchdown run and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Moore.

Jeremy Siver, Marionville

The Comets posted a 26-6 win over Miller and the junior had a season-high 13 tackles. He also had an interception he returned for 62 yards and forced a fumble.

Brennan Smith, Liberty North

The Eagles picked up a 45-35 win over Blue Springs South. The quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, as the Eagles overcame a 25-point deficit.

Cohenn Stark, Northwest Cedar Hill

He completed 12 of 19 passes for 253 yards and 3 TDs and ran for 47 yards and 1 TD in a 41-13 win over Parkway South.

Big win Friday night over Parkway South to move to 5-1 on the season. 3 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD. Thanks for the coverage KSDK. @JPRockMO @NWLIONSFOOTBALL @GSV_STL @HelmetMissouri @coachgerling pic.twitter.com/qxckJfoocY — Cohenn Stark (@CohennStark2027) October 4, 2026

Carter Temple, Kearney

The Bulldogs’ quarterback scored all three of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 31-6 win over St. Pius X of Kansas City on Friday. The North Dakota State pledge had a 30-yard touchdown run that expanded a 10-6 lead.

Owen Tipton, Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic

The Trailblazers won their first-ever game against Chilicothe, 41-26. The signal caller threw five touchdowns and ran for two more in the win.

Landon West, Carthage

The Class 5 No. 3-ranked Tigers knocked off the Class 5 No. 1-ranked Webb City Cardinals, 36-14, and the senior played a big role. He had 33 carries for 168 yards and scored 3 times.

Terren Williams, Lamar

The Tigers posted a 28-21 win over Cassville, with the senior scoring 2 TDs on the ground, catching another and picking up a blocked punt and running it back for a score as well.