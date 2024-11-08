National high school football games of the week: High School on SI staff pick 'em (11/8/2024)
It's officially playoff season in high school football in several states, but some of the biggest games this week are wrapping up the regular season.
Bryce Underwood and Belleville kick off the postseason action Friday night against Saline in Michigan, while La Salle College and St. Joseph's Prep have to wait till Saturday to replay their regular-season four-overtime thriller.
The High School on SI staff picked our 10 best games across the country this week, then picked the winner and final score of all 10.
Andy Villamarzo was last week's winner, going a perfect 10-0.
Here's how we see the national high school football games of the week playing out on the weekend of November 8, 2024:
Belleville vs. Saline (Michigan)
Tarek Fattal: Belleville 40-33
Mitch Stephens: Belleville 42-21
Andy Villamarzo: Belleville 38-20
Mike Swanson: Belleville 35-31
Gary Adornato: Belleville 45-6
Jack Butler: Belleville 28-21
JD Humburg: Belleville 42-14
Michigan high school football rankings: Top 5 teams remaining in each division
Sierra Canyon vs. Servite (California)
Tarek Fattal: Sierra Canyon 23-17
Mitch Stephens: Sierra Canyon 24-17
Andy Villamarzo: Servite 41-17
Mike Swanson: Sierra Canyon 34-16
Gary Adornato: Sierra Canyon 55-0
Jack Butler: Sierra Canyon 31-23
JD Humburg: Servite 29-28
Top 25 California Southern Section high school football final regular season rankings
Conway vs. Bryant (Arkansas)
Tarek Fattal: Conway 36-34
Mitch Stephens: Bryant 35-28
Andy Villamarzo: Bryant 47-28
Mike Swanson: Bryant 34-33
Gary Adornato: Bryant 28-20
Jack Butler: Bryant 35-28
JD Humburg: Bryant 38-34
Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
St. Xavier vs. Winton Woods (Ohio)
Tarek Fattal: St. Xavier 20-16
Mitch Stephens: St. Xavier 28-27
Andy Villamarzo: St. Xavier 34-17
Mike Swanson: Winton Woods 16-11
Gary Adornato: St. Xavier 21-14
Jack Butler: Winton Woods 27-21
JD Humburg: St. Xavier 28-14
National high school football plays of the week: Vote
Irmo vs. Dutch Fork (South Carolina)
Tarek Fattal: Dutch Fork 35-20
Mitch Stephens: Dutch Fork 35-14
Andy Villamarzo: Dutch Fork 27-16
Mike Swanson: Irmo 28-27
Gary Adornato: Dutch Fork 28-17
Jack Butler: Dutch Fork 31-20
JD Humburg: Dutch Fork 44-37
Irmo wins appeal to remain in South Carolina football state playoffs
Nelson vs. Sherwood (Oregon)
Tarek Fattal: Sherwood 27-21
Mitch Stephens: Sherwood 28-21
Andy Villamarzo: Sherwood 20-14
Mike Swanson: Nelson 35-32
Gary Adornato: Nelson 21-20
Jack Butler: Nelson 21-17
JD Humburg: Sherwood 34-20
Oregon (OSAA) high school football playoffs — quick stats, first impressions for every 6A, 5A, 4A matchup
Hewitt-Trussville vs. Baker (Alabama)
Tarek Fattal: Hewitt-Trussville 33-10
Mitch Stephens: Hewitt-Trussville 17-14
Andy Villamarzo: Hewitt-Trussville 15-12
Mike Swanson: Hewitt-Trussville 30-20
Gary Adornato: Hewitt-Trussvile 45-28
Jack Butler: Hewitt-Trussville 24-20
JD Humburg: Hewitt-Trussville 30-17
Alabama AHSAA high school football scores, live updates (11/8/2024)
Waunakee vs. D.C. Everest (Wisconsin)
Tarek Fattal: D.C. Everest 27-26
Mitch Stephens: Waunakee 31-28
Andy Villamarzo: Waunakee 18-12
Mike Swanson: D.C. Everest 21-19
Gary Adornato: Waunakee 24-21
Jack Butler: Waunakee 28-25
JD Humburg: D.C. Everest 48-34
Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times
North Shore vs. Summer Creek (Texas)
Tarek Fattal: Summer Creek 40-37
Mitch Stephens: North Shore 44-33
Andy Villamarzo: North Shore 21-18
Mike Swanson: North Shore 56-22
Gary Adornato: North Shore 42-13
Jack Butler: North Shore 38-20
JD Humburg: North Shore 24-20
Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?
La Salle College vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania)
Tarek Fattal: La Salle College 22-13
Mitch Stephens: La Salle College 24-20
Andy Villamarzo: St. Joseph's Prep 34-27
Mike Swanson: St. Joseph's Prep 35-34
Gary Adornato: St. Joseph’s Prep 38-28
Jack Butler: La Salle College 31-30
JD Humburg: St. Joseph's Prep 40-34
SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
