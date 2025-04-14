No. 1 football recruit, No. 2 track mark ever; Nike Hoop Summit soars: Top high school sports stories (4/14/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. This from a busy last week and weekend.
1. Local star makes good at Nike Hoop Summit
How does that always happen? In a game full of stars throughout the country and far beyond, it's the hometown kid who steals the spotlight. It happend Saturday at the Nike Hoop Summit at the Mode Center in Portland where Clackamas senior Jazzy Davidson, a McDonald's All-American headed to uSC, scored a game-high 17 points leading Team USA to a 90-78 win over the World all-stars. High School On SI's senior editor Todd Milles was on the scene to not only to deliver the game report but this short feature on the do-everything 6-foot-1 guard.
2. Team USA boys need OT to knock off The World
Some things fans can't get enough of. Bruce Springsteen concerts. Roller coasters. Disneyland. The same could be true for Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit pitting many future NBA talents, all whom are leaving high school to play one year in college. Team USA, led by 24 points apiece from A.J. Dybansta (BYU signee) and Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and 22 each from Cameron Boozer (Duke) and Trey McKenney (Michigan), outlasted the World squad 124-114 in overtime at the Mode Center in Portland, formely known as the Rose Garden, home of the NBA Trailblazers. Another McDonald's All-American who played at St. Joseph (Santa Maria, California), Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor), forced overtime with a lenghth-of-the-court bucket in the final seconds of regulation. He led the World with 24 points.
3. What a meet! Arcadia Invitational always delivers
It's been tabbed one of the top high school track and field meets annually every year, especially the Saturday night showcase, and Saturday's 57th Arcadia Invitational lived up to the "the lights shine brightest in Southern California" moniker. The headliner — and there were many — was Timpview (Utah) senior Jane Hedengren who broke the national 2-mile mark by finishing in 9 minutes, 34.12 seconds to shatter the previous mark of 9:41.76. She broke three other national records in 2024-25 according to runnerspace.com, including a cross country 5-kilometer time then during the indoor season, breaking marks in the 5,000 meters (15:13.26) and mile (4:26.14).
Among many other highlights at Arcadia:
- Mt. Miguel senior Brandon Arrington won the 100 (10.32) and the 200 (20.35), shattering the meet 200 record of 20.48 set by Noah Lyles in 2016.
- The Servite boys, not a junior or senior among them, featured here by Roland Padilla on Friday, were spectacular, breaking California records in both the 4x200 relay (1:23.88) on Friday and then the 4x100 mark on Saturday at 40.00. They finished it off late Saturday by recording the sixth fastest 4x400 time nationally this season, with nothing but freshmen, winning in 3:12.33.
- Joseph Socarras, a senior at Belen Jesuit Prep (Fla.), broke a 30-year meet record by recording the top 800 mark in the nation this year, winning in 1:47.66.
4. No. 1 football recruit Jackson Cantwell goes No. 2 all-time on shot put list
Jackson Cantwell, a behemoth and obviously athletic 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle from Nixa (Mo.), shocked locals — not easy to — by sending a 12-foot shot put Friday a staggering 73 feet, 6¼ inches (22.41 meters) in his first outdoor meet of the season at the Jim Vaughan Invitational in Springfield (Mo.). The heave nearly cleared the entire pit. It not only moved easily to the best mark of the season nationally — by more than five feet — but it's the No. 2 mark nationally by a junior ever. As big as the performance was nationally, nothing compares to the attention he's receiving as the country's top 2026 football recruit, according to 247Sports composite rankings. His recruiting news — covered here by High School On SI recruiting director Andrew Nemec — regularly gets bigger headlines than his track and field accomplishments.
5. Top 2026 quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons doesn't hold back
Anyone who has ever talked to Ryder Lyons knows he's an open book. He loves to chat, loves to deflect, loves to talk all sports, of course starting with the game he excels most — football. The 5-star dual-threat quarterback, who has amassed more than 8,000 yards and accounted for 122 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter Folsom, just outside of Sacramento California, sat down and discussed recruiting, NIL and his ultimate football dreams with High School On SI correspondent Kendrick E. Johnson at a 7-on-7 tournament in Texas last week. See interview above.