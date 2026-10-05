High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Oct. 4, 2026)

Survive and advance.

That doesn’t just apply to the postseason.

It also applies to the teams at the top of the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings this week.

IMG Academy (FL), St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) and Santa Margarita (CA) all faced huge challenges but lived to tell the tale.

The No. 1 Ascenders fought to the final gun against St. James Performance Academy (VA) before pulling out a 44-42 victory on their home field Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 Raiders took down one of their biggest rivals, Chaminade-Madonna, 21-20 by coming back from a 20-7 deficit and getting a huge special teams play late.

And in Southern California, the No. 4 Eagles started slow but knocked off Mater Dei 14-7 to open Trinity League play, leading to the Monarchs falling out of the Power 25 to make way for North Crowley (TX) to take their place.

The only other Power 25 team to fall this week was Don Bosco Prep (NJ), which dropped 10 spots to No. 23 after coughing up a 24-point lead to archrival Bergen Catholic and losing in the final seconds to the Crusaders.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 |

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) 44-42

The Strivers took a 42-41 lead with 57 seconds left, but Alabama commit Osani Gayles — who had previously caught two touchdown passes — returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to set up Zach Brien’s game-winning 47-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Next up: at New Palestine (IN), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX) 46-0

Not much of a surprise. This week’s game against St. James will be a true test for the Panthers.

Next up: at The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL) 21-20

The Raiders rallied from 13 points down before Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith blocked a potential go-ahead field goal try with 1:23 to play.

Chaminade lined up for the win… Wyatt Smith had other plans! 🚫🏈

The Ohio State commit gets his hand on it, and St. Thomas Aquinas survives, 21–20! No. 1 stays unbeaten. Somebody check on everybody’s blood pressure! 🔥@NFHSNetwork #NFHSNetwork @hsprepsports @repmax_io… pic.twitter.com/NGKq2j9JcX — RepMax.io (@RepMax_io) October 3, 2026

Next up: vs. McArthur (Hollywood, FL), Oct. 9

4. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. then-No. 15 Mater Dei (CA) 14-7

The Eagles defense showed up a bit late, but after giving up a touchdown on the Monarchs’ opening drive, they gave up nothing more, allowing QB Fletch Palmer to direct two scoring drives that were enough to pull out the victory.

Next up: vs. Servite (Anaheim, CA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Idle

A week off for the Wolves.

Next up: at Dacula (GA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN) 49-7

The latest edition of this 120-year-old rivalry was over almost from the start as Keegan Croucher threw for four touchdowns and Marshall Manning, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, getting some fourth-quarter snaps.

Next up: vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Idle

The Gaels have wrapped up the 5A Southern League title, which means little in Nevada’s convoluted playoff structure.

Next up: vs. Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon (Henderson, NV), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA) 40-14

Maliq Allen ran for four touchdowns to lead the Braves to the victory in their Trinity League opener.

Next up: vs. Orange Lutheran (CA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Loyola (Los Angeles) 41-0

Demarco Hernandez and Ian Patterson each threw two touchdown passes for the Trailblazers.

Next up: at Serra (Gardena, CA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Idle

The Trojans had the week off to prep for region play.

Next up: at Douglas County (Douglasville, GA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Hoover (AL) 31-14

CJ Cowley had 130 total yards, ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Trent Seaborn.

Next up: at Hewitt-Trussville (AL), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Idle

Texas’ top team returns to action this week.

Next up: vs. McKinney (TX), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Zionsville (IN) 38-3

Illinois State commit Oscar Frye upped his season total to 20 touchdown passes by tossing three against the Eagles.

Next up: vs. Noblesville (IN), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Idle

The Huskies took the week off.

Next up: vs. Garinger (Charlotte, NC), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Veterans (Kathleen, GA) 55-12

Aidan McPherson ran 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for the Yellow Jackets, who led 34-6 at halftime.

Next up: at Houston County (Warner Robins, GA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Humble (TX) 41-0

The Mustangs have posted shutouts in their last three games.

Next up: at Summer Creek (Houston), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Westmoore (Oklahoma City) 80-0

The Spartans held Westmoore to minus-2 yards of total offense and led 66-0 at halftime.

Next up: at Edmond Memorial (OK), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Southwest (Miami, FL) 53-0

The Explorers have won their last four games by a combined score of 190-14.

Next up: at Coral Gables (FL), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Mount Lebanon (Pittsburgh, PA) 62-0

Owen Herrick threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings took care of business against the winless Blue Devils.

Next up: vs. North Allegheny (Wexford, PA), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) 42-0

Jaxon Loftin ran for two touchdowns and threw a 63-yard pass to Damari Dean that opened the scoring for the Spartans.

Next up: at Monte Vista (Danville, CA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Idle

The Huskies took the week off.

Next up: at Valley Vista (Surprise, AZ), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. South Houston (TX) 78-0

A week after putting up 91 points against Fort Bend Dulles, the Lions only scored 78 as Landen Williams-Callis ran for 334 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries.

Next up: at Iowa Colony (TX), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) 34-30

The Ironmen couldn’t hold onto a 24-0 lead against their biggest rival as Trey Tagliaferri hit Bryan Porter for a 28-yard touchdown in the closing seconds to pull off the upset.

Play of the year?@TagliaferriTrey to @bryan_porter08 for 28 yards in the final seconds of the game



34-30 Bergen Catholic downs Don Bosco Prep pic.twitter.com/nIoUhAqOB7 — PJ Potter (@PJ_Potter) October 3, 2026

Next up: vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Idle

The Panthers become the fourth team from the Lone Star State to enter the rankings.

Next up: at Waxahachie (TX), Oct. 9

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Idle

The Eagles will look to keep their 36-game win streak going this week.

Next up: at Bishop Hartley (Columbus, OH), Oct. 9

Dropped Out

15. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD)

Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, MI)

East St. Louis (IL)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Folsom (CA)

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

Millard South (Omaha, NE)

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Westview (Martin, TN)