March Madness in recruiting, Aaliyah Chavez picks college: Top national high school sports stories (3/26/2025)
Welcome to National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. Enjoy the third installment.
1. True March Madness
Per High School On SI Recruiting Editor Andrew Nemec, opening day of the transfer portal for college basketball reached maddening proportions. Almost 900 reportedly have already sought transfers — almost triple the amount of from last year — which has a major effect on high school juniors and seniors trying to make college plans.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari weighed in saying "There are kids in the United States that are freshman, that deserve scholarships to college that aren't getting them."
2. Aaliyah Chavez Day 2
All eyes were on the leading candidate for National Girls Basketball Player of the Year from Monterey (Texas) Tuesday as she picked her college of choice: Oklahoma. As described clearly and accurately by High School On SI correcpondent Levi Payton, the high-volume shooting, high-volume scoring, sensational point guard was nervous, grateful and emotional while picking the Sooners over other finalists Texas, Texas Tech, South Carolina, LSU and UCLA. "I'm not just joining a program, I'm joining a family," she read on a live ESPN national broadcast. "And I'm ready to give my all to make this my home and bring a national championship to. ... THE CITY OF NORMAN." With a premade black-and-white montage of Chavez rolled with her own voice over which concluded with "Sooner Nation. .... Let's get it!" She gave it In 150 career games with the Lady Plainsmen as the two-time Texas Gatorade Player of the Year amassed 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals, and 134 blocks.
3. Early peek at Friday Night Florida/Georgia Lights
It's not even April, but High School on SI national writer Andy Villamarzo knows what high school football fans want, especially in the South: Football! Though it's too early to rank teams, Villamarzo writes that there's already at least 10 big matchups between top teams in Georgia taking on top teams from Florida. Here's the top 10 ranked he ranked in order
4. Mascot Madness!
No, not the NCAA Tournaments, we're talking High School On SI's mascot bracket, which has reached the second round. VP of Content Mike Swanson has done exhaustive research to come up with a list of the biggest, boldest, zaniest, funniest, richest most historic high school mascots in the country and placed them in a NCAA Tournament-style contest. Among the Round 2 matchups this week are the Hesston Swathers (Kansas) taking on the Goodrich Martians (Michigan). Everyone is talking about it.
5. California football team takes on all comers
Perennial national power St. John Bosco has been known to travel far and wide but in 2025 the out-of-towners are heading to Southern California. Three from out of state — Eastwood (Texas), Saint Frances Academy (Maryland) and St. Louis (Honolulu) — will play games at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower while the Braves will also travel to Florida to face Manatee. St. John Bosco is one of a growing trend of teams nationally to announce their fall schedule this month, most recently those from Silver Creek (New York), Los Gatos (California), Londonderry (New Hampshire), Prattville (Alabama) and Farmersville (Texas).