Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, from Beau Bennett of Boaz (AL) setting a new single-game school record to a seven-touchdown game by Brady Cloherty of Mount Carmel (IL).

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Brian White III of White Bear Lake (MN) football. White III was a workhorse in a 34-21 Metro East victory over East Ridge, carrying the ball 40 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 1. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Emaleigh Alborn, SR, Donovan Catholic (NJ) Volleyball

Alborn dominated with 29 kills in a five-set victory over Pinelands.

DJ Alderman, SR, Hilliard (FL) Football

Alderman had 26 carries for 266 yards and five touchdowns as Hilliard survived a shootout with Old Plank Christian Academy, 35-32.

Beau Bennett, SO, Boaz (AL) Football

Bennett completed 18 of 19 passes for 328 yards and six touchdowns—a Boaz single-game record—in a 61-27 victory over Columbia.

Maggie Blosser, SR, Masconomet (MA) Girls Soccer

Blosser, a Maryland commit, netted a hat trick as Masconomet blanked North Andover, 5-0.

Jevonyae Broussard, JR, Hebron (TX) Football

Broussard caught six passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Marcus.

Tru Warrior Casas, SR, Fairfax (CA) Football

Casas ran for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout of Westchester.

Aaron Champagne, SR, Masuk (CT) Football

Champagne threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns with 134 yards and two more scores on the ground in a 40-14 win over South Windsor.

Brady Cloherty, SR, Mount Carmel (IL) Football

Cloherty passed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns on senior night in a 49-14 victory over Providence Catholic. It was the senior’s second seven-TD game of the season.

Godfrey Conn, SR, West Albany (OR) Football

Conn needed just 16 carries to run for 232 yards and three touchdowns as West Albany defeated Dallas in a critical conference game, 41-21.

Quinn Driscoll, SR, Penn (IN) Flag Football

Driscoll threw for 282 yards with four touchdowns as Penn captured the sectional championship with a 38-6 victory over New Prairie.

Issac Farling, JR, Mount Dora Christian Academy (FL) Football

Farling dominated with 32 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-21 win over Indian Rocks Christian.

Eiler King, SR, San Juan Hills (CA) Football

King threw for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in a 61-10 rout of Los Alamitos.

Beau Kosmalski, JR, Great Valley (PA) Football

Kosmalski had 22 carries for 290 yards and four touchdowns while recording 12 total tackles, two pass breakups and a 47-yard pick-six on defense in a 44-14 win over Henderson.

Alex Krause, SR, Kimberly (WI) Boys Volleyball

Krause broke the Kimberly career kills record in a straight-sets win over Green Bay Notre Dame. The senior had 17 kills, eight digs and two aces in the match, giving him 894 kills and counting for his career.

Anterio Lomax, JR, Wilmer-Hutchins (TX) Football

Lomax led the way with 24 carries for 289 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-12 rout of Roosevelt.

Savannah Miller, SR, St. Mary’s (TN) Girls Soccer

Miller netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-3 draw with St. Agnes.

Carter Perry, SR, Preston (ID) Football

Perry did all he could in a 49-35 loss to Sugar-Salem, throwing for 322 yards and three touchdowns while running for 204 yards and a pair of scores.

Aleigha Rhetta, SO, Moody (AL) Flag Football

Rhetta caught six passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-12 win over Wenonah.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com