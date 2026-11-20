It’s Week 3 of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania, and all across the state, we’re seeing teams take one step closer to the grand prize of capturing a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship.

Could we see Downingtown East this season finally give its retiring coach the one title that has eluded him during his 45-year coaching career, which includes being the only person to lead the program?

In our highlight game of the week, the Cougars — ranked No. 16 in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — face Spring-Ford in the semifinals of the PIAA District 1 Class 6A playoffs.

Cougars coach Mike Matta has led the program since the original Downingtown High School split into East and West in 2003.

While Downingtown won district titles in 1994 and 1996, the closest that the Cougars have come to wearing the crown came in 2005, when they advanced to their only final and lost to North Penn 55-20.

Matta, 67, announced he would retire from coaching at the end of the season, and he has Downingtown East 11-0 and the top seed in the bracket.

The Cougars are led by junior tailback Juelz Chiron-Robinson, a 3-star recruit sporting 10 FBS offers who rushed for a career-high 247 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 30-27 victory over Coatesville, giving him 2,133 yards this season.

This semifinal is a rematch of Week 3, when the Cougars handed Spring-Ford its only loss of the season, 35-7.

As we hit four weeks away from state championship weekend, here are four other top matchups we’re watching around the state.

No. 22 Great Valley (12-0) at No. 11 Springfield (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

It’s strength vs. strength in this 5A District 1 semifinal showdown that pits a Great Valley offense that averages 35.5 points per game led by junior Beau Kosmalski (2,525 yards, 36 TDs) against a Springfield defense that had a streak of eight straight shutouts snapped by Upper Perkiomen in last week’s quarterfinals.

Kosmalski suffered an injury in the Patriots’ win over Unionville that advanced them to their first semifinal since 2014. He will need to be close to 100% for them to have a shot at knocking off the defending district champs.

No. 24 North Pocono (11-1) at No. 18 Dallas (12-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

The 4A District 2 title game also serves as a PIAA first-round state playoff game, with the Mountaineers looking to avenge a pair of defeats to North Pocono last year — including 38-6 in the district final.

Dallas has leaned heavily on its defense (8.6 ppg allowed) and special teams en route to its sixth undefeated regular season in school history and first since 2023. Linebacker Hunter Pitcavage has 18 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles among the team’s 19 takeaways, while the Mountaineers have blocked five punts (returning three for touchdowns) and returned two kicks for scores.

No. 6 Upper St. Clair (11-0) vs. No. 14 Penn-Trafford (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Perennial WPIAL 5A powerhouses meet in the district semifinals for the first time since 2020. The Panthers hope to have senior RB/LB John Banbury back from an injury to balance an attack led by junior QB Josh Snyder (2,280 total yards, 28 TDs). The Warriors also rely on a dual-threat quarterback in senior Ben Grabowski (2,199 total yards, 31 TDs).

No. 15 Harrisburg (10-2) at No. 23 Central York (9-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

These teams met in the 6A District 3 final last year, which the Cougars won 38-10. Now, they square off in the semifinals, where each team features a senior 1,000-yard back — Princeton Dent for Harrisburg (1,119 yards, 19 TDs) and Legend Johnson (1,115 yards, 15 TDs) for Central York). But the Cougars suffered back-to-back defeats to close out the regular season, while the Panthers have won eight in a row after a 1-2 start.