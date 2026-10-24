Omaha Westside Stuns Unbeaten Millard South, Ends 33-Game Winning Streak in Nebraska Football Showdown

The biggest high school football game in Nebraska this season turned into a statement victory for Omaha Westside on Friday night.

Behind five touchdowns from Missouri quarterback commit Braylen Warren and a defense that intercepted Nebraska five-star commit Trae Taylor three times, Westside rolled to a stunning 41-17 victory over previously unbeaten Millard South at Buell Stadium,

The Warriors (9-0) completed an undefeated regular season, ended Millard South's 33-game on-field winning streak and established themselves as the team to beat entering Nebraska's Class A state playoffs.

Millard South (8-1), the two-time defending state champion, had not lost a game on the field since its 2024 season opener against Basha (Arizona).

The Patriots appeared headed for another classic battle when the teams were tied 10-10 at halftime. Instead, Westside dominated the final two quarters, outscoring Millard South 31-7 and finishing with 24 unanswered points, according to a report from NEBPrepsLive.

Braylen Warren Wins Battle of Star Quarterbacks

The showdown featured two of the nation's most highly regarded quarterback prospects, but Warren stole the spotlight.

The four-star Missouri commit completed 11 of 24 passes for approximately 250 yards and four touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.

Luke Weiss and Bryce Johnson Jr. each caught two touchdown passes, giving Westside the explosive plays it needed to pull away.

Weiss delivered perhaps the game's biggest offensive highlight with a 67-yard touchdown reception from Warren early in the fourth quarter. The score extended the Warriors' advantage to 38-17 and effectively ended Millard South's comeback hopes.

Johnson, a North Dakota State commit, caught touchdown passes of 29 yards in both the second and fourth quarters.

Westside Defense Overwhelms Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor

While Warren supplied the offensive fireworks, Westside's defense delivered an equally impressive performance against Taylor, one of Nebraska's most celebrated quarterback recruits.

Taylor completed 13 of 30 passes for 199 yards but was intercepted three times, all in the second half.

The Warriors consistently pressured Taylor and capitalized on his mistakes.

Kor'Dai Richard intercepted Taylor early in the third quarter, helping set up Warren's 26-yard touchdown pass to Weiss.

After Millard South tied the game at 17, Micah Benning intercepted Taylor and returned the ball 26 yards to the Patriots' 26-yard line. Warren eventually scored on a 4-yard run, putting Westside ahead for good.

Jacob Obermiller added another interception in the fourth quarter, setting up the field goal that completed the rout.

From Halftime Deadlock to Fourth-Quarter Rout

Millard South struck first Friday night, taking a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Braiden McClanathan.

Westside answered with a field goal from Ty Hanna before Warren connected with Johnson on a 29-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-16.

Taylor responded with a 4-yard touchdown run to send the teams into halftime tied at 10.

The third quarter featured another exchange of touchdowns, with Weiss scoring for Westside before Aidan Marshall answered with an 18-yard touchdown run for Millard South.

But after Warren's go-ahead touchdown run, the Warriors seized complete control.

Johnson caught another 29-yard touchdown pass with 9:46 remaining, and Weiss followed with his 67-yard scoring reception less than a minute later.

Hanna added a 33-yard field goal to complete the 41-17 victory.

What the Victory Means for Nebraska's State Championship Race

For Westside, the victory represents more than an undefeated regular season.

The Warriors avenged a loss to Millard South in last year's Class A state semifinals while putting themselves in position for the No. 1 seed in this year's postseason tournament.

For Millard South, the defeat ends an extraordinary run of dominance but does not eliminate the Patriots from championship contention.

The two programs could meet again in the playoffs, potentially with a state championship at stake.

If that happens, Millard South will need a dramatically different answer for Warren and a Westside defense that transformed Nebraska's most anticipated regular-season showdown into a convincing victory.