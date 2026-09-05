Nevada High School Football Scores For Week 3: Faith Lutheran Knocks Off California Opponent

Week 3 of the high school football season in Nevada was all about statements. Some teams made them with wins over California opponents white others bounced back from losses by getting back on track. The plot has definitely thickened as the season rolls on.

Faith Lutheran 35, Damien (Ca.) 31

The spin: Did not expect this one at all, but Faith Lutheran may have just turned around its season with a win over a California opponent that had won a lot of games the past few years and entered Friday's contest at 2-0. Faith Lutheran trailed 31-27 late in the fourth quarter before a trick-play touchdown gave them the win. Now 2-2, the Crusaders have seen they can beat top competition and need that confidence for next week's game against Morgan (Utah).

Bishop Gorman 38, Lone Peak 14

The spin: Nice statement by the Gaels after their loss in last Miami last week. Lone Peak provided a quality opponent for Bishop Gorman to start its image rebuild. Good to see the defense got back to their wicked ways. Kamil Loud had two interceptions. And offensively, head coach Brent Gorman got back to basics by establishing the run early. We expect Bishop Gorman to be more of a run-first team as the season rolls on. After a break next week, the Gaels will return to action in another game against Mater Dei (Ca.) on Sept. 18.

Sloan Canyon 49, Losee 7

The spin: The Pirates continue to roll with no ceiling for their ascent visible at this time. Dare way say, they may actually be competitive for longer than most people expect later this season against Bishop Gorman? But before that comes one of the games of the year in the Las Vegas when Sloan Canyon takes on rival Mater East following the upcoming bye week.

Centennial has to bounce back from Friday's loss to a top Arizona team | Jules Karney

Perry (Az.) 55, Centennial 14

The spin: This looked like a bit more than the Bulldogs could chew. It wasn't close whatsoever with Perry, one of Arizona's top teams, leading 42-0 at halftime. Centennial will have to regroup as they gear up for their Superintendents Cup bid.

Spring Creek 30, Virgin Valley 0

The spin: Spring Creek improved to 3-0.

Moapa Valley 63, Silverado 19

The spin: Quarterback Kam Drosos got Mo Valley rolling early and the rest was history. Drosos had four touchdowns combined as the Pirates moved 3-1 with their second straight blowout victory.

Skyridge (Utah) 24, Liberty 20

The spin: The tough early season schedule continues to take its toll on Liberty as the Patriots fall to 1-2. They should find things more to their liking against next opponent Desert Oasis.

Hamilton (Az.) 44, Arbor View 0

The spin: The daunting task that is the Aggies' early season schedule has us wondering what's left for the rest of the season. Arbor View is now 0-3 and has face top notch competition. But at what price? We still believe Arbor View is one of the top 10, if not top 5, teams in Southern Nevada. Next week's game against local foe Centennial looks like a perfect spot to circle the wagons.

Clark 41, Boulder City 0

The spin: Running back Felix Romero ran wild in the first half and finished the game by scoring five touchdowns for the Chargers.

Mountain View (Idaho) 56, Spanish Springs 7

The spin: Spanish Springs couldn't hang with one of Idaho's top teams. The Cougars are now 1-2 and must place California opponent Simi Valley next week.

Mater East 51, University City (Ca.) 20

The spin: The Knight keep rolling. QB James Monaghan IV threw three touchdown passes and he's working with a loaded group of skill talent. Can't wait for the game against Sloan Canyon.

Basic 21, Green Valley 12

The spin: The Battle of Henderson produced another solid game and Basic continues to impress recently as it improved to 2-1.

Churchill County 47, Truckee 21

The spin: Back in their own element (Class 3A) we don't expect the Greenwave to lose the rest of the regular season. They are now 4-0 and clearly a Top 5 team in the state.

Rocklin (Ca.) 33, Bishop Manogue 0

The spin: Things are getting worse, apparently, for Bishop Manogue. The Miners, traditionally the top upper-division team in northern Nevada, are now 0-4 and have managed just seven points over their last eight quarters.