Week 3 Predictions: Bishop Gorman Will Bounce Back Against Utah Foe

Back-to-back 3-2 weeks has us feeling good, not great, about our accuracy level. As genius as it was to pick Foothill over Spanish Springs last week, it was equally as idiotic to doubt Sloan Canyon's chances against Califnoria invader Muir. But that's high school football - totally unpredictable. Season record: 6-4 (we are not counting Week 0 because of the weather-shortened results).

Bishop Gorman (2-1) vs. Lone Peak (Utah) (2-1)

It had to be one intense week of practice for the Gaels after they got back from their loss in Florida to Columbus of Miami. Now the image rebuild begins so that whatever remains of the national championship hopes can be reignited. Games like this week's against one of the top outfits in Utah certainly help. The one later this season against Mater Dei will work even better. Still, it's an uphill climb. Bishop Gorman will be a decided favorite when they hit the field this week, but we expect the vibe to be much different. The computer sees this as a double-digit win for the Gaels. That certainly sounds right. Have to think head coach Brent Browner has his team very angry and probably ready to ride their running game for all its worth. This looks like a good spot to stylishly get back in the win column.

The pick: Bishop Gorman 52, Lone Peak 17

Hamilton (Ariz.) (1-0) vs. Arbor View (0-2)

The Aggies really need to find a win somewhere soon. Kudos to them for taking on the second-toughest schedule in the area behind Bishop Gorman. That can also work as a double-edged sword because confidence can diminish. The Aggies enter this week's game off of their bye week, which comes after road trip losses to West (Utah) and Carlsbad (Ca.). Being back home will certainly help. The trouble is that Hamilton is by far the toughest of the first three opponents and if the offense couldn't untracked against the first two foes, what's to make anyone think it will against Arizona's top program. The good news is Arbor View has plenty of talent on offense and should only improve as the season progresses. The computers like like Hamilton by 25. Hopefully it won't be that bad.

The pick: Hamilton 30, Arbor View 14

Centennial (2-1) vs. Perry (Ariz.) (1-0)

We love the scary (in a good way) output the Centennial offense has been producing. Seventy-four points in last week's win over Burbank (Ca.) was certainly not expected. Quarterback Blake Nadler has been a shot in the arm for the program and his surrounding skill talent has made the most of it. Perry will easily be the toughest team that Centennial has played this season, but it's a very timely test. Our only concerns about Centennial is the defense. They couldn't stop Cathedral two weeks ago. They gave up over 40 points last week against Burbank. Theoretically, you can track meet opponents and win lots of games in 2026. But eventually top teams come along that can slow you down just enough to get a win. Perry is hoping to do just that this week and this looks like one of the more entertaining matchups of Week 3.

The pick: Perry 58, Centennial 48

Blake Nadler is looking to continue his torrid start against a tough Arizona opponent | Jules Karney

Damien (Ca.) (2-0) vs. Faith Lutheran (1-2)

The Crusaders passed their only other California opponent test this season a couple weeks ago by beating a solid Bakersfield Christian team. They followed that performance with a rough loss in Colorado last week against Valor Christian. Damien is a serious upper-division Southern California team that had one major question at quarterback entering the season following the graduation of a three-year starter. But sophomore Anthony Randolph has answered the call and has seven touchdown passes with no interceptions through two games. There are weapons all over for Damien and Faith had better focus on stopping Spartans star running back Malachi McFarland. We actually liked what we saw from Faith in Week 0 against Mater East. The Crusaders looked like a talented team that was just trying to put things together. Although Damien may not be Valor Christian, it's somewhere in that neighborhood.

The pick: Damien 30, Faith Lutheran 16

Basic (1-1) vs. Green Valley (1-0)

These two Henderson-area rivals always put on a good show as evidenced by Green Valley winning the last two in the series by a combined three points. Before that, Basic won by two points in the regular season before losing to GV in the playoffs. You get the point, this one should be fun. The computer says Basic wins by 17 (eyes emoji). But uh, maybe the rivalry factor and similar talent will keep it closer to historical standards of closeness.

The pick: Basic 32, Green Valley 23