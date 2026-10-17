Nevada High School QB Goes Off for 367 Yards, 5 Touchdowns After Nightmare Start

Two interceptions. A sputtering offense and a quarterback desperately needing to turn things around.

Then Thaddeus Thatcher took over.

The Oregon State commit delivered one of Nevada's most impressive high school football performances Friday night, throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns as Arbor View rolled past Coronado, 37-13, in Las Vegas.

What made Thatcher's performance particularly impressive wasn't simply the final statistics. It was how dramatically his night changed after a difficult opening quarter.

The senior quarterback completed 25 of 33 passes, overcoming two early interceptions to help the Aggies (6-3) secure a berth in the inaugural Clark County School District Division I Superintendent's Cup championship game.

And he had plenty of help from a defense that repeatedly gave him opportunities to make plays.

Two interceptions Couldn't Stop Thatcher's Five-Touchdown Explosion

Arbor View and Coronado were tied 6-6 entering the second quarter, and Thatcher had already thrown two interceptions.

With the Aggies struggling to establish offensive momentum, their defense changed everything.

Senior defensive end Ryden Kaltsas hit Coronado quarterback Beau Ventling in the end zone, forcing a fumble that he recovered for a touchdown.

The defensive score gave Arbor View a 13-6 advantage with 8:34 remaining before halftime.

Then Thatcher found his rhythm.

The senior connected with Texas A&M commit Damani Warren on a 40-yard touchdown pass, extending the Aggies' advantage to 19-6.

With 1:13 remaining in the half, Kaltsas recovered another Coronado fumble.

Thatcher wasted no time capitalizing.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, he connected with UCLA commit Zac Fares for a 15-yard touchdown, sending Arbor View into halftime with a commanding 25-6 lead.

The Aggies never looked back.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arbor View forced three first-half fumbles, converting each takeaway into a touchdown.

Oregon State Commit Has an Impressive Collection of Weapons

Thatcher's five-touchdown performance showcased more than his own passing ability.

Arbor View features a talented collection of college-bound playmakers, several of whom played significant roles in Friday's victory.

UNLV commit Kai Cypher caught two touchdown passes and finished with 88 receiving yards.

Fares, a UCLA commit, hauled in a touchdown and finished with a team-high 124 receiving yards.

Warren, committed to Texas A&M, contributed the 40-yard touchdown reception that helped Arbor View seize control in the second quarter.

The collection of Division I talent gives Thatcher an impressive receiving corps as he prepares for his own college career at Oregon State.

And Friday's performance demonstrated how dangerous the Aggies can become when their quarterback gets into a rhythm.

Arbor View's Defense Deserves Plenty of Credit

While Thatcher's passing statistics grabbed the headlines, Arbor View's defense played an equally important role in the victory.

Kaltsas recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown.

Running back Kamareion Bell also made his presence felt defensively, recovering a first-quarter fumble and intercepting a pass before halftime.

Bell contributed 50 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards on offense.

Coronado running back Matthias Rantisi provided one of the Cougars' few offensive highlights, rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown.

But the Cougars (6-3) couldn't overcome the turnovers or Thatcher's passing attack.

One Victory From a Historic Championship

Friday's victory sends Arbor View into the first CCSD Division I Superintendent's Cup championship game, where the Aggies will host Centennial next Friday at 7 p.m.

Centennial advanced with a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over Liberty.

The championship carries additional significance because of major changes to Southern Nevada high school football.

Thirty Clark County School District programs withdrew from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's football structure this year to compete independently.

Arbor View reached the state's highest-classification championship game in each of the previous two seasons, losing both times to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

This time, the Aggies have an opportunity to finish their season with a championship victory.

And if Thatcher can reproduce anything resembling Friday's five-touchdown performance, Arbor View will have an excellent chance to make history.