Top Iowa High School Football Quarterback Makes College Decision Official

One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in Iowa high school football is no longer.

Cash Parks, a senior at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, announced on social media that he has verbally committed to attend Bemidji State University. Parks led the Saints to an unbeaten season last year, capped off with a victory for the Class 4A state championship.

“Next chapter,” Parks posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Cedar Rapids Xavier Star Quarterback Commits To Bemidji State

The 6-foot-2 Parks has completed 58 of 88 passes for 66 percent this season, throwing nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He has 935 passing yards and 135 rushing yards with four touchdowns, adding an eight-yard catch for a score.

For his career, Parks has 4,262 yards passing, 48 passing touchdowns, 567 yards rushing and 19 TDs.

The Beavers offered Parks back in June after he attended a camp hosted by Iowa State.

As a junior, Parks completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,220 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had just two interceptions on 172 attempts, adding almost 400 yards rushing and 10 more touchdowns.

Cash Parks Led Saints To Undefeated 2025 Season, State Football Championship

Parks, who had a passer rating of 232.5, led the Saints to a 13-0 record. He played in just 37 of 52 quarters throughout the season due to the score of games.

He became the starter as a sophomore, throwing for 1,107 yards on 97 of 175 passes with 11 touchdowns. Parks also ran for 184 yards and five more scores on the ground.

A three-sport athlete, Parks was named all-state by High School On SI Iowa last year.

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sitting At 6-0 This Year

Cedar Rapids Xavier is coming off a 31-13 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock. The Saints, who are 6-0 on the season and have now won 19 straight games, host Waterloo East this week before closing out the season at Decorah and back home vs. Mason City.

The Saints have won 16 straight in the regular season and 19 of 20 overall dating back to 2024.

Bemidji State competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference of NCAA Division II. The Beavers are coached by Brent Bolte and have made four appearances in the playoffs. All four of those came in 2021-2024, winning five games during those trips.

Another former Iowa high school football standout, Connor Carver, was recently named player of the week for his efforts on the field for Bemidji State.