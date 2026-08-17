Vote: Who Was Nevada High School Football's Top Player in Week 0?

Mother Nature tried to steal the show during Week 0 of the Nevada high school football season, with lightning forcing games to be delayed, postponed or canceled altogether.

But even a disrupted opening weekend couldn't prevent some of the state's top players from delivering big performances.

From Liberty running back and BYU commit Ezra Sanelivi's two-touchdown performance in Hawaii to Legacy two-way standout Cameron Turner's huge night in a season-opening victory, there were plenty of performances worthy of consideration.

High School On SI has selected eight nominees for Nevada High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting ends Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

High School On SI

Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty, RB

The BYU commit gave his all in a losing effort against Mililani (Hawaii) on Friday. Sanelivi had 18 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Sanelivi's second touchdown helped his team stake a 24-14 lead at halftime, but the Trojans rallied past Liberty in the second half for a 31-24 win.

Jermaine Wilson Jr., Sloan Canyon, RB

Wilson has to be the star of the show again for Sloan Canyon this season following an injury to backfield mate and Bishop Gorman transfer Braylon Rayford. He was off to the races on Friday against Central East of Fresno before weather caused the game to be ruled a no contest with the Pirates leading 14-7. Wilson had already racked up 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on just five carries. Who knows what those numbers could have been had they gotten in a full game.

Marcus Williams, Mater East, RB

Williams did it all for the Knights in their 43-35 win over Faith Lutheran in a game that was played over two days after lightning caused Friday's action to be pushed to Saturday for the final three quarters to be played. Williams had 146 yards rushing and another 58 yards receiving while also scoring a crucial touchdown to help get his team off to a 1-0 start.

Kamden Drosos, Moapa Valley, QB

The senior signal caller fired a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jett Levy with 19 seconds left to give Moapa Valley its only lead of the game but the one that mattered the most in a 27-21 win over Beaver (Utah). Drosos also added two scores on the ground as Moapa Valley is off to a 1-0 start.

Cameron Turner, Legacy, RB/LB

Turner left no doubt who the best player on the field was in a 57-16 win over Silverado. The senior ran for 203 yards on a whopping 25 carries while scoring three touchdowns. He also shined on defense with two sacks. The victory was a welcome sight for Longhorns fans, who are hoping their team bounces back from last season's 2-8 campaign.

Kaylin Mills, Sunrise Christian, RB/LB

Mills shined on both sides of the ball in Sunrise Christian's 32-0 win over Western. On offense, he scored a rushing touchdown and was part of a ground attack that rolled up 13.1 yards per rush. On defense, he tallied two sacks during the shutout.

X'Zavier McZeal, Palo Verde, WR/DB

Signaling things will be much different in 2026, McZeal and the Panthers rolled to a 34-18 win over Desert Pines. McZeal scored two touchdowns in the win as the Panthers showed last year's 3-7 campaign could be avenged nicely this season.

Preston Doctor, Pahrump Valley, RB/LB

Doctor carried 20 times for 118 yards in the Trojans' 29-6 win over Providence Hall (Utah). Doctor also added three receptions for 47 yards and.a score.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.