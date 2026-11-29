Two New Jersey high school football teams are chasing history Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the 2026 NJSIAA football state championships will conclude with another exciting day of action.

Undefeated Washington Township is looking to put the finishing touches on a perfect season when it battles Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state championship game at noon ET. Later in the day, Winslow Township will attempt to capture its third consecutive Group 4 state championship when it squares off with Northern Highlands at 6 p.m. ET.

Both games will be streaming live on the NFHS Network, allowing high school football fans from across New Jersey and around the country to watch the action from the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

The two championship matchups also feature a pair of compelling North Jersey vs. South Jersey showdowns, with four programs looking to deliver one final memorable performance before closing out their 2026 campaigns.

Washington Township vs. Passaic County Tech: Group 5 State Championship

Washington Township enters Sunday's championship game with a 13-0 record and an opportunity to finish its season atop New Jersey's largest public school football classification.

The Minutemen advanced to the state final with a victory over Rancocas Valley in the state semifinals and now stand four quarters away from completing an undefeated championship season.

Passaic County Tech (10-3), however, has developed plenty of momentum of its own. The Bulldogs have won eight consecutive games, overcoming a difficult start to the season to emerge as a state championship contender.

Passaic County Tech defeated Piscataway in the state semifinals to earn its trip to MetLife Stadium.

The championship presents an intriguing contrast between a Washington Township team that has been perfect from the opening week of the season and a Passaic County Tech squad that has steadily gained strength as the season has progressed.

Can the Bulldogs deliver one of the biggest upsets of the New Jersey postseason, or will the Minutemen complete their historic championship run?

How to watch Washington Township vs. Passaic County Tech

What: NJSIAA Group 5 football state championship

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: Noon ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Live stream: Watch Washington Township vs. Passaic County Tech live on the NFHS Network

Winslow Township vs. Northern Highlands: Group 4 State Championship

Winslow Township will take the field Sunday evening with an opportunity to further cement its status as one of South Jersey's premier high school football programs.

The Eagles (9-3) are seeking their third consecutive Group 4 state championship and enter the final riding a five-game winning streak. Winslow defeated Atlantic City in the state semifinals to return to MetLife Stadium.

Northern Highlands (9-3) punched its championship ticket with an impressive 17-0 victory over Middletown North in the state semifinals.

The Highlanders will look to carry that defensive momentum into Sunday's showdown as they attempt to end Winslow's reign over Group 4.

For the Eagles, a third consecutive state championship would represent a remarkable accomplishment in one of New Jersey's most competitive classifications. For Northern Highlands, Sunday offers an opportunity to dethrone the defending champions on the state's biggest high school football stage.

With both teams playing some of their best football of the season, the Group 4 final has the potential to deliver a memorable conclusion to New Jersey's 2026 high school football championship weekend.

How to watch Winslow Township vs. Northern Highlands

What: NJSIAA Group 4 football state championship

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Live stream: Watch Winslow Township vs. Northern Highlands live on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Looking for the latest scores and results from championship weekend? Follow the New Jersey high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI.