Predicting Every Game Score on New Mexico Power Cleveland's 2026 Regular Season Football Schedule

Will it be a “Perfect Storm” in 2026?

Three of Cleveland's football state championship seasons in New Mexico have ended with perfect records, most recently in 2021.

Head coach Robert Garza now has three championship rings after leading the Storm to the program's seventh state title last season. One thing he hasn't done, however, is lead Cleveland to a championship with a perfect record.

Is this the year?

WEEK 1: Aug. 21 vs Centennial

Verdict: Win, 45-30 (1-0)

Much like their season-opening meeting in 2025, this one should be a shootout between the Storm and Hawks.

Quarterback Ruiz Laborin and running back Dailen Ramirez will be a handful for a Cleveland defense that will be plugging in young talent, but Centennial's defense faces an equally difficult challenge against a Cleveland offense loaded with playmakers.

D’Angelo Mitchell has the chance to make a great first impression as a transfer tailback, along with quarterback Michael Dension, who will be getting his first true start. And then there's star receiver Evan Nanez. Who does Centennial have to cover him?

Expect plenty of offense from both teams, but the Storm get the edge at home.

WEEK 2: Aug. 28 vs Chatfield (Colorado)

Verdict: Win, 42-10 (2-0)

Out-of-state matchups are always difficult to predict, but taking a closer look at the Chatfield Chargers, they enter 2026 after a 4-7 finish last season. Chatfield lost its final three games of the season, finishing 2-3 in district.

They finished third in their district, while the second-place team (Columbine) ran away from the Chargers 24-7.

Anything can happen in football, but it's difficult to see Chatfield generating enough offense to keep pace with Cleveland at Lightning Bolt Stadium.

WEEK 3: Sept. 4 @ Amarillo (Texas)

Verdict: Win, 42-34 (3-0)

The Amarillo Sandies won nine of their 11 games last, many by a wide margin, but were later forced to forfeit six wins when the Texas UIL ruled they had used an ineligible player.

In 2023, Amarillo traveled to Cleveland and pulled out a competitive 28-27 win. It is the lone year in the last six New Mexico football seaons that did not end in a title for the Storm.

This game is in Amarillo. Texas football hits differently, but so does a Cleveland offense.

The 2026 squad features more offensive firepower than the 2023 unit. Expect for more points this time around in a Lone Star Storm victory.

WEEK 4: Sept. 11 @ Farmington

Verdict: Win, 44-3 (4-0)

Cleveland opens district play with a trip to Farmington. It is not an easy bus ride, but the game shouldn’t present too much of a challenge.

The Storm took down the Scorpions 49-3 last season on the road. Expect a similar result once again.

WEEK 5: Sept. 18 @ La Cueva

Verdict: Win, 24-21 (5-0)

This is the matchup that has been circled on calendars since district realignment was announced in December: the Storm vs. the Bears.

These two have championship history, meeting in the 6A title game several times since 2020.

Now, they are district partners, creating a postseason feel in mid-September.

What kept the Bears from reaching Cleveland's level in 2025? Inconsistency. A season-opening loss to Volcano Vista at home. Being pushed to the brink by Farmington.

Cleveland earns the slight edge based on recent success, but with this game being played at Wilson Stadium, get your popcorn ready.

WEEK 6: Sept. 25 vs. Atrisco Heritage Academy

Verdict: Win, 55-0 (6-0)

The Jaguars are coming off a difficult 1-9 season and lost several key players to transfers during the offseason.

The 2026 season is shaping up to be more of the same.

WEEK 7: Oct. 3 @ Sandia

Verdict: Win, 24-10 (7-0)

La Cueva or Centennial may be the biggest games on the Cleveland schedule in terms of chances to knock off the Storm, but their run-in with the Matadors may be just as intriguing.

Sandia has been the talk of the town this summer, with an influx of transfers and renewed energy making the Matadors a potential dark horse this fall.

Especially on the road, I could see the Storm playing with their food a bit here. It was at this point in the year in 2025 when they took down Cibola 27-6, running into some self-inflicted hiccups.

At the end of the day, a win is a win.

WEEK 8: Oct. 16 vs West Mesa

Verdict: Win, 52-10 (8-0)

Similar to the Matadors, the West Mesa Mustangs are a new fixture on the Cleveland calendar with the newly realigned districts.

But after a 3-7 finish in 2025, they do not pose the same type of threat.

WEEK 9: Oct. 23 vs Albuquerque

Verdict: Win, 44-3 (9-0)

Entering the back half of October, the Storm look to get into playoff form.

Lucky for the Bulldogs.

WEEK 10: Oct. 30 @ Rio Rancho

Verdict: Win, 42-17 (10-0)

Thanks to a late-season surge by the Rams, last year's rivalry game ultimately decided the district title. With the game at Ram Stadium, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the battle for City of Vision bragging rights.

For Cleveland, it was just another game. At least, the scoreboard made it look that way.

The Storm rolled past the Rams 49-14 in 2025, and I expect another convincing Cleveland victory. While Rio Rancho has talent, Cleveland has proven time and again to be too much to handle.

Cleveland will take this one on Halloween Eve, winning their 12th straight against their crosstown foe.

If these predictions hold, Garza and the Storm will enter November at 10-0 with a chance to complete the one championship run that has eluded him: a perfect season capped by a state title.

What record do you predict for Cleveland’s 2026 season?

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.