The 2026 MLB season kicked off Wednesday night as the Yankees throttled the Giants, 7–0, but today is when things really get going. In all, 22 teams will be in action, representing nearly a full slate of action.

Opening Day Live Blog

The Mets face the Pirates to kick things off at 1:15 p.m. ET. Paul Skenes will be on the mound for Pittsburgh, fresh off his all-tournament performance for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. He’ll duel with New York’s new ace, Freddy Peralta, who arrived via trade with Milwaukee this offseason. It profiles as the best pitching matchup of the day.

The Red Sox and Reds will meet at 4:10 p.m. in Cincinnati as they always do to open the season. Both teams have playoff aspirations and will throw their top lefties out there to open the season. Garrett Crochet will go for the Red Sox, while Andrew Abbott will oppose him for the Reds. Cincinnati has only opened the season on the road once since 1991, which came in 2022 due to the lockout changing the schedule.

Skenes’s fellow reigning Cy Young award winner, Tarik Skubal, will start his 2026 campaign in San Diego against the Padres at 4:10 p.m. The Tigers’ ace is in his final season before hitting free agency, so it’s an important year for Detroit to take advantage of his presence before he’s expected to depart for greener ($$) pastures. He’ll face a Padres team looking to reach the postseason for a franchise record third consecutive season. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Friars.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will begin their pursuit of a three-peat when they host the Diamondbacks at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the hill for L.A., while Zac Gallen will oppose him after re-signing with Arizona this offseason. Ohtani will be chasing his fifth MVP award this season, and his fourth in a row.

In the nightcap, the Guardians travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners in what could be a pitchers’ duel. Cleveland is set to start Tanner Bibee, while Logan Gilbert got the Opening Day nod for the Mariners. Both teams won their divisions in 2025, but the Guardians were ousted in the wild-card round, while the Mariners lost a tight ALCS against the Blue Jays in seven games.

That’s just a sampling of the action coming up around the league on Opening Day, and we’ll be here with live updates as it goes.

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