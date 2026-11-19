How do you top a season with 113 goals, 82 assists and 195 points? That's the challenge facing Eden/North Collins junior Kobe Genco, who led New York high school boys lacrosse in all three categories last spring.

The Ohio State commit isn't the only offensive standout with an opportunity to reach new heights in 2026. His teammate, Darren Szkatulski, scored 82 goals as a freshman, giving Eden/North Collins one of the state's most dangerous scoring combinations.

Meanwhile, Yorktown's Rowan Larsen and MVHS standout Michael Holland are coming off 71-goal seasons, while Canisius playmaker Nicholas Mete returns after recording 60 assists in his first varsity campaign.

All five have already established themselves among New York's most productive offensive players. Now the question is whether they can turn impressive individual numbers into even greater team success.

No. 1 Kobe Genco-Eden/North Collins

Genco had a big sophomore season last year. The Ohio State commit led New York State in goals with 113 goals, assists with 82 and points with 195. The now junior is expected to potentially surpass these numbers this upcoming season.

The Raiders have a young dynamic duo that could carry them a long way this year that is led by Genco.

No. 2 Darren Szkatulski-Eden/North Collins

This is the second piece of the dynamic duo for Eden/North Collins. Szkatulski was second in the state in goals with 82 and finished his freshman campaign with 128 points. This will be the second year that he and Genco will play together.

Eden/North Collins finished with an overall record of 14-5, and the squad could reach 19 wins if this duo continues to improve.

No. 3 Michael Holland-MVHS

Holland was fourth in goals with 71 and showed that he’s a pure goal scorer. Holland only added eight assists. He was the lone bright spot of MVHS.

The squad overall had a poor season. MVHS had a 6-10 record and finished 2-2 in its league. Holland will need to score even more goals and help from his supporting cast for the squad to get over .500.

No. 4 Rowan Larsen- Yorktown Heights

Larsen is another pure goal scorer listed. In his junior season he tallied 71 goals and only added six assists. Yorktown had a successful season last year as it finished 17-5 and went undefeated in league play.

Larsen is expected to continue to help his team to another successful season, but this time make it a team that could win it all.

No. 5 Nicholas Mete- Canisius (Buffalo)

Mete was tied for third in assists with 60 this past season, and had over 100 points in his first season on the varsity squad. He is the first and only player listed who had more assists than goals and is expected to be the best pass first player in the state.

The Crusaders had a solid year finishing with a 14-5 record and went 7-1 in league play, if the squad could find a successful goal scorer then it could propel the team to being dangerous in the post season.