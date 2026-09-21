New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

New York high school football teams are closing in on a full month of the 2026 season.

Iona Prep remains No. 1 in this week’s rankings, while an updated top five includes St. Francis, Monsignor Farrell, CBA Albany and Garden City.

There are no new teams in the rankings, but Chaminade took the biggest drop after a second straight loss.

Below is the third week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out of the Empire State:

The Gaels recorded a 44-13 victory over St. Joseph-by-the-Sea. Iona Prep will host Monsignor Farrell on Friday in a rematch of the 2025 NYCHSFL championship game.

Previous rank: 1

The Red Raiders notched a 41-0 win over Bishop Timon/St. Jude. St. Francis will host Cardinal Mooney (OH) this weekend.

Previous rank: 2

The Lions cruised to a 28-3 win over Chaminade. Monsignor Farrell is set to face Iona Prep on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Brothers blanked Albany with a 25-0 win. CBA will go up against Shenendehowa on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

The Trojans secured a 35-7 victory over MacArthur. Garden City is set to take on Massapequa this weekend at Hofstra University’s James M. Shuart Stadium in a highly-anticipated matchup of two of the top Long Island programs.

Previous rank: 6

The Tuskers beat Mahopac, 35-7. Somers will host Peekskill on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

The Crusaders lost 35-7 to Martinsburg (WV). Canisius will host St. Joseph’s Collegiate on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

The Friars came out triumphant in a 48-42 shootout against Archbishop Stepinac. St. Anthony’s will host Xavier this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

The Chiefs topped Syosset with a 37-7 result. Massapequa will go up against Garden City at Hofstra University on Saturday.

Previous rank: 10

The Brothers fell 50-48 to Catholic Memorial (Mass.) on the road in overtime. CBA returns home to face Baldwinsville on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Garnets rode to a 51-0 win over Eastchester. Rye will hit the road to take on Mount Vernon this weekend.

Previous rank: 12

The Pirates overwhelmed Port Richmond with a 59-6 win. Tottenville will have an away game against Wagner on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

East Islip beat Hauppauge, 42-0, over the weekend. The team will host Islip on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

The Phantoms recorded a 34-10 win over Mount Sinai. BBP will host Babylon this weekend.

Previous rank: 15

The Golden Flashes cruised to a 55-0 win over Harborfields, as the Sayville defense continued to keep opposing teams out of the end zone. Sayville will welcome Miller Place to its home turf on Saturday.

Previous rank: 16

The Patriots escaped with a 21-18 win over Longwood. Ward Melville is set to face Connetquot on Friday.

Previous rank: 17

The Flyers will look to bounce back from a loss to St. Anthony’s with a road game against St. Francis Prep on Saturday.

Previous rank: 11

The Cardinals edged Kellenberg Memorial, 35-34, over the weekend. Cardinal Hayes will host St. Peter’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

The Bruins took home a 40-7 win against Greece Athena. Brighton will host Webster Thomas this weekend.

Previous rank: 20

Following a 48-42 loss to St. Anthony’s, the Crusaders will host St. Joseph-by-the-Sea on Saturday.

Previous rank: 18

The Red Jackets secured a 12-7 win over East/World of Inquiry. Monroe will take on Honeoye Falls-Lima this weekend.

Previous rank: 21

The Eagles flew to a 42-0 victory over Lincoln. Eagle Academy will host Erasmus Hall on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

The Spartans defeated Vestal, 21-7. Maine-Endwell will face Chenango Forks on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

The Dutchmen recorded a 43-6 victory over JFK Campus. E-Hall takes on Eagle Academy II this weekend.

Previous rank: 24

The Broncos wrapped up their bye week and will now face Dobbs Ferry on the road this weekend.

Previous rank: 25