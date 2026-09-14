New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

As the New York state high school football season rolls on, who is considered a top team continues to shake up.

Iona Prep is still the top-ranked squad in the state – while St. Francis, Monsignor Farrell, Christian Brothers Academy-Albany and Canisius round out the top five.

CBA Syracuse, Rye and Erasmus Hall saw the biggest drop in this week’s rankings, while other teams remained stagnant.

Below is the second week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out the Empire State:

The Gaels are coming off a 63-20 victory over Paramus Catholic, a top-10 team in New Jersey. Iona Prep will face St. Joseph-by-the-Sea on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

The Red Raiders traveled to Syracuse on Friday and beat CBA, 34-18. St. Francis will host Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

The Lions recorded a 21-18, come-from-behind win over DePaul Catholic, a top-five squad in New Jersey. Farrell will go up against Chaminade on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

The Brothers got their revenge in a 21-14 win over Saratoga Springs last week. CBA redeemed itself after it lost to the Blue Streaks in the 2025 Section II Class AA title game.

Previous rank: 6

The Crusaders are coming off a 42-0 loss to Massillon Washington. The Tigers, however, are one of High School On SI’s top five teams out of Ohio. Canisius will take on Martinsburg, the top-ranked team in West Virginia.

Previous rank: 7

The Trojans notched a 24-13 victory over Calhoun in their season opener. Garden City will host MacArthur on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

The Tuskers secured a 34-6 win against Brewster over the weekend. Somers will face Mahopac on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

The Brothers will look to recover from back-to-back losses with a road game against Catholic Memorial, a state power in Massachusetts.

Previous rank: 5

The Friars will look to shake off losses to Red Bank Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.) with a road game against Archbishop Stepinac on Saturday.

Previous rank: 9

The Chiefs will have a road game against Syosset on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Flyers fell 30-11 to Seton Hall Prep, a top-25 team in New Jersey. Chaminade will host Monsignor Farrell on Saturday.

Previous rank: 11

The Garnets suffered a 35-28 loss to Clarkstown South over the weekend. Rye will welcome Eastchester to town on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

The Pirates lost 41-27 to Middletown, a top-three team out of Delaware, on Sept. 3. Tottenville faces Port Richmond on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

East Islip won 43-3 over Comsewogue in its season opener. The team will face Hauppauge on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

The Phantoms knocked off Miller Place, 34-6. BBP will host Mount Sinai on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

The Golden Flashes recorded a 20-0 win over Babylon last Thursday. Sayville will host Harborfields on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

The Patriots beat Brentwood, 48-0, last Wednesday. Ward Melville will take on Longwood this weekend.

Previous rank: 17

The Crusaders bounced back from a loss to CBA Albany with a 38-16 win over Immaculata (N.J.). Stepinac will host St. Anthony’s on Saturday.

Previous rank: 18

The Cardinals squeezed out a 30-28 win over Middletown (Del.) last Friday. Hayes will go up against Kellenberg Memorial on Saturday.

Previous rank: 20

The Bruins overwhelmed Irondequoit with a 42-7 victory. Brighton will face Greece Athena on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

The Red Jackets muscled their way to a 64-19 win over McQuaid. Monroe takes on East/World of Inquiry on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

The Eagles’ matchup against La Salle Academy (R.I.) was cancelled for an undisclosed reason. Eagle Academy hits the road on Friday to face Lincoln.

Previous rank: 24

The Spartans defeated Waverly, 35-13, over the weekend. Maine-Endwell will host Vestal on Friday.

Previous rank: 25

The Dutchmen had a bye week and will now prepare for their home game against JFK Campus on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

The Broncos bounced back with a 61-0 win over Albertus Magnus. Following a bye week, Bronxville will have a road game against Dobbs Ferry on Sept. 25.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Shenendehowa (1-1).