Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 8, 2026)

We’re a few weeks into the 2026 Ohio high school football season, and some changes have been made.

The top-five teams this week remained intact, while teams 6 through 20 were moved in different places.

Three new teams – Glenville, St. Ignatius and Olentangy Berlin – have joined the rankings, while three other teams – Archbishop Hoban, Kirtland and Mentor – have dropped out.

Here are the second High School On SI Ohio high school football Top 25 rankings of the 2026 season:

The Eagles recorded a 41-10 victory over Ursuline last week. Watterson will host Glenville on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

The Eagles notched a 48-21 win over Wayne last week. St. Edward will hit the road on Friday to face Archbishop Hoban.

Previous rank: 2

The Panthers secured a 42-7 win over East Central. Elder will host La Salle on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Warriors won 38-25 over Central Catholic, WJ’s first game in two weeks following a forfeit. The Warriors will host St. Ignatius on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers beat NFL Academy (England), 21-16, last week. Washington will host Canisius (N.Y.) this weekend.

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Eagles grabbed a 44-7 win over Reynoldsburg. Big Walnut has also allowed just one touchdown in each of its first three games.

Previous rank: 7

The Raptors have won two in a row after dropping their season opener. Anderson faces Lebanon on the road Friday evening.

Previous rank: 9

The Firebirds beat Mason, 35-10, last week. Lakota West will host Hamilton on Friday.

Previous rank: 12

The Vikings moved up the rankings following a 49-6 win over Colerain. Princeton welcomes Sycamore to town on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Irish will look to bounce back from a loss to Walsh Jesuit with a home game against St. Francis DeSales on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

The Fighting Crusaders fell 31-14 to powerhouse Trinity (KY), but the Shamrocks are the top team in High School On SI’s latest Kentucky High School Football Rankings. Moeller will host Christ Presbyterian Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Big Red notched a 48-7 victory over The Linsly School (W.V.) last week. Steubenville will have an away game against Cardinal Mooney on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

The Tarblooders have won two in a row since they fell to Massillon Washington in their season opener. Glenville faces top-ranked Bishop Watterston on Friday.

Previous rank: None

The Pioneers topped Olentangy, 28-7, last week. The team will now face Lincoln on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

The Hornets grabbed their second win in a row following a 55-20 result against Avon Lake. Highland hosts Nordonia on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

Following a 43-22 victory over Avon, the Golden Bears will go up against New Albany on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

The Eagles will look to turn things around with a home game against North Ridgeville on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

The Bombers fell to Cathedral (IN), which is currently ranked 16th in High School On SI’s latest Indiana High School Football poll. St. Xavier faces Westerville North this weekend.

Previous rank: 8

The Wildcats picked up a big 51-7 win against Mentor over the weekend. St. Ignatius will face Walsh Jesuit on Friday.

Previous rank: None

The Tigers overwhelmed Otsego with a 53-17 win last week. Liberty takes on Swanton this weekend.

Previous rank: 17

The Lions recorded a thrilling 14-13 overtime win over Olentangy Liberty on Friday. Lincoln will host Olentangy Orange on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

The Panthers bounced back from a loss to St. Ignatius with a win over Pickerington Central. North will host Dublin Coffman on Friday.

Previous rank: 25

The Grizzlies edged Jackson for a 19-17 win last Friday. Wadsworth will host Solon on Thursday.

Previous rank: 19

The Stallions defeated East, 35-14, last week. St. Francis will host Villa Angela-St. Joseph this weekend.

Previous rank: 22

The Bears defeated Centerville, 20-6, following a shutout loss to Upper Arlington the previous weekend. Olentangy Berlin faces Olentangy Liberty on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Archbishop Hoban (0-3), Mentor (2-1), Kirtland (2-1).