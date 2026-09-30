New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

The top-five teams continue to shuffle as the calendar turns the New York high school football season to October.

While Iona Prep reigns supreme, the top-five list rounds out with St. Francis, CBA Albany, Somers and Canisius in that order.

Garden City had the biggest drop in the rankings after Massapequa snapped the Trojans’ 68-game win streak.

Three new teams – Liverpool, Chenango Forks and Averill Park – are in, while a trio of teams – Erasmus Hall, Archbishop Stepinac and Maine-Endwell – are out of the rankings this week.

Below is the fourth week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out of the Empire State:

High School On SI

The Gaels beat Monsignor Farrell, 24-9, in a rematch of the 2025 NYCHSFL championship game. Iona Prep will host St. Anthony’s on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

The Red Raiders recorded a 34-22 win against Cardinal Mooney (OH) over the weekend. St. Francis goes up against Canisius on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game.

Previous rank: 2

The Brothers overwhelmed Shenendehowa with a 61-14 victory. CBA will host Colonie on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

The Tuskers beat Peekskill, 41-0. Somers will host Rye on Friday in a rematch of last season’s Section I Class A title game.

Previous rank: 6

The Crusaders defeated St. Joseph’s Collegiate, 30-16. Canisius will go to battle against rival St. Francis on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

Following a loss to Iona Prep, the Lions will face Archbishop Stepinac on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

The Chiefs recorded a statement 21-14 win over Garden City on Monday in a battle of unbeatens. Massapequa takes on Hempstead this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

The Friars are coming off a 35-27 win over Xavier. St. Anthony’s will go up against Iona Prep on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

The Trojans will look to shake off a loss to Massapequa with a home game against New Hyde Park Memorial on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

CBA will return to its home turf on Friday to face Baldwinsville.

Previous rank: 8

The Garnets rode to a 35-12 victory over Eastchester. Rye will face rival Somers on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Pirates have won two in a row following an 0-2 start. Tottenville will face South Shore on Sunday.

Previous rank: 12

East Islip topped Islip, 33-12. East Islip will host Westhampton Beach on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Phantoms blanked Babylon by a 23-0 score. BBP will go up against Harborfields on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

The Golden Flashes cruised to a 56-6 win over Miller Place. Sayville takes on Mount Sinai this weekend.

Previous rank: 15

The Patriots knocked off Connetquot, 35-25. Ward Melville will host William Floyd on Saturday afternoon.

Previous rank: 16

The Flyers edged St. Francis Prep, 35-28. Chaminade will host Cardinal Hayes on Sunday.

Previous rank: 17

The Cardinals beat St. Peter’s, 49-7, over the weekend. Cardinal Hayes takes on Chaminade this weekend.

Previous rank: 18

The Bruins recorded a 26-2 win over Webster Thomas. Brighton will face Churchville-Chili on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

The Red Jackets shut out Honeoye Falls-Lima, 58-0, in a rematch of last season’s Section V Class B title game. Monroe will host Wilson Magnet on Thursday.

Previous rank: 21

The Eagles topped Erasmus Hall by a 22-7 score. Eagle Academy will face Wagner on Sunday.

Previous rank: 22

The Broncos took down Dobbs Ferry, 28-0. Bronxville will host Valhalla on Saturday.

Previous rank: 25

The Legends beat Baldwinsville, 63-0, over the weekend. Liverpool will host Rome Free Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: None

The Blue Devils defeated Maine-Endwell, 36-21, kicking the Spartans out of the rankings in the process. Forks will take on Binghamton this weekend.

Previous rank: None

The Warriors cruised to a 56-14 win over Green Tech. Averill Park will face Schalmont on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Archbishop Stepinac (2-3), Erasmus Hall (1-3), Maine-Endwell (3-1).