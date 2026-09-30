New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)
The top-five teams continue to shuffle as the calendar turns the New York high school football season to October.
While Iona Prep reigns supreme, the top-five list rounds out with St. Francis, CBA Albany, Somers and Canisius in that order.
Garden City had the biggest drop in the rankings after Massapequa snapped the Trojans’ 68-game win streak.
Three new teams – Liverpool, Chenango Forks and Averill Park – are in, while a trio of teams – Erasmus Hall, Archbishop Stepinac and Maine-Endwell – are out of the rankings this week.
Below is the fourth week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out of the Empire State:
1. Iona Prep (4-0)
The Gaels beat Monsignor Farrell, 24-9, in a rematch of the 2025 NYCHSFL championship game. Iona Prep will host St. Anthony’s on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Francis (4-0)
The Red Raiders recorded a 34-22 win against Cardinal Mooney (OH) over the weekend. St. Francis goes up against Canisius on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game.
Previous rank: 2
3. Christian Brothers Academy (Albany) (4-0)
The Brothers overwhelmed Shenendehowa with a 61-14 victory. CBA will host Colonie on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Somers (4-0)
The Tuskers beat Peekskill, 41-0. Somers will host Rye on Friday in a rematch of last season’s Section I Class A title game.
Previous rank: 6
5. Canisius (2-2)
The Crusaders defeated St. Joseph’s Collegiate, 30-16. Canisius will go to battle against rival St. Francis on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
6. Monsignor Farrell (4-1)
Following a loss to Iona Prep, the Lions will face Archbishop Stepinac on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
7. Massapequa (3-0)
The Chiefs recorded a statement 21-14 win over Garden City on Monday in a battle of unbeatens. Massapequa takes on Hempstead this weekend.
Previous rank: 9
8. St. Anthony’s (2-2)
The Friars are coming off a 35-27 win over Xavier. St. Anthony’s will go up against Iona Prep on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Garden City (2-1)
The Trojans will look to shake off a loss to Massapequa with a home game against New Hyde Park Memorial on Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
10. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) (0-3)
CBA will return to its home turf on Friday to face Baldwinsville.
Previous rank: 8
11. Rye (3-1)
The Garnets rode to a 35-12 victory over Eastchester. Rye will face rival Somers on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
12. Tottenville (2-2)
The Pirates have won two in a row following an 0-2 start. Tottenville will face South Shore on Sunday.
Previous rank: 12
13. East Islip (3-0)
East Islip topped Islip, 33-12. East Islip will host Westhampton Beach on Friday.
Previous rank: 13
14. Bayport-Blue Point (3-0)
The Phantoms blanked Babylon by a 23-0 score. BBP will go up against Harborfields on Friday.
Previous rank: 14
15. Sayville (3-0)
The Golden Flashes cruised to a 56-6 win over Miller Place. Sayville takes on Mount Sinai this weekend.
Previous rank: 15
16. Ward Melville (3-0)
The Patriots knocked off Connetquot, 35-25. Ward Melville will host William Floyd on Saturday afternoon.
Previous rank: 16
17. Chaminade (2-3)
The Flyers edged St. Francis Prep, 35-28. Chaminade will host Cardinal Hayes on Sunday.
Previous rank: 17
18. Cardinal Hayes (3-1)
The Cardinals beat St. Peter’s, 49-7, over the weekend. Cardinal Hayes takes on Chaminade this weekend.
Previous rank: 18
19. Brighton (4-0)
The Bruins recorded a 26-2 win over Webster Thomas. Brighton will face Churchville-Chili on Friday.
Previous rank: 19
20. Monroe (4-0)
The Red Jackets shut out Honeoye Falls-Lima, 58-0, in a rematch of last season’s Section V Class B title game. Monroe will host Wilson Magnet on Thursday.
Previous rank: 21
21. Eagle Academy II (4-0)
The Eagles topped Erasmus Hall by a 22-7 score. Eagle Academy will face Wagner on Sunday.
Previous rank: 22
22. Bronxville (2-1)
The Broncos took down Dobbs Ferry, 28-0. Bronxville will host Valhalla on Saturday.
Previous rank: 25
23. Liverpool (4-0)
The Legends beat Baldwinsville, 63-0, over the weekend. Liverpool will host Rome Free Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: None
24. Chenango Forks (4-0)
The Blue Devils defeated Maine-Endwell, 36-21, kicking the Spartans out of the rankings in the process. Forks will take on Binghamton this weekend.
Previous rank: None
25. Averill Park (4-0)
The Warriors cruised to a 56-14 win over Green Tech. Averill Park will face Schalmont on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Archbishop Stepinac (2-3), Erasmus Hall (1-3), Maine-Endwell (3-1).
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to kevlsmittie@gmail.com.Follow KevLSmittie