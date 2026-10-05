This Week in High School Sports History: In 1953, the Eyes of Texas were Focused on Record-Setting Ken Hall

High school sports history is filled with remarkable moments that have mostly disappeared from the larger story of American sports. This Week in High School History looks back at significant, unusual, and sometimes forgotten events in high school athletics.

For the Week of Oct. 5-11:

Long before the internet, social media, and the 24-hour news cycle, The Associated Press was tracking a high school football player as he chased Texas rushing and scoring records.

That player was Ken Hall, a senior at Sugar Land High School in the fall of 1953.

Week after week, the exploits of the Houston-area small-school sensation made headlines in Abilene, Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, Wichita Falls and just about every other major Texas town that cared about football – which, as you might expect, was pretty much all of them.

Media attention intensified after Hall gashed Houston Lutheran for 520 rushing yards on 11 carries and seven touchdowns on Oct. 9, 1953, in a 73-14 victory. His 49 points that evening (with PATs) brought him within 80 points of the state’s all-time scoring record, then held by Dick Todd of Crowell High School.

Every week that followed, the countdown continued until Hall completely overhauled the state record book.

After leading Sugar Land to a 1953 Class B regional championship, the highest possible achievement for Texas Class B teams in that era, Hall had set the national records for rushing yards in a career (11,232), rushing yards in a game (520), offensive yards in a career (14,558), offensive yards in a season (5,146), touchdowns in a season (57), points in a season (395), points in a career (899), 100-yard rushing games in a career (38), and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (21).

All those records have long since been surpassed. Many of those performances are no longer among the Top 25 marks of all time.

However, Hall set one other record that Friday evening on his home field that has never been touched: yards per carry. The NFHS Sports Record Book requires a minimum of 10 carries for consideration for the yards-per-carry record, and Hall’s 47.3 average that night has stood the test of time. In fact, only one other player, Spence Hubbert of Stratton (Colo.), has even eclipsed the 30-yard mark. Hubbert averaged 33.9 yards per carry in a 1988 game.

As for the rest of Hall’s story, he had a short tenure at Texas A&M before joining the Canadian Football League for the 1957 season. He later played 34 professional games with AFL and NFL teams between 1959 and 1961. On Oct. 23, 1960, with the Houston Oilers, Hall averaged 65.33 yards per kickoff return, including a 104-yard touchdown, setting an AFL record during the league’s inaugural season.

Hall died on March 1, 2025, at 89.

Also This Week in History

Oct. 5

1923 – Erastus “Tunk” Simmons of Medina (Ohio) set a still-standing Ohio state record, scoring 78 points in a high school football game. Simmons scored a state-record 12 touchdowns and added six extra points in Medina’s 165-0 victory over Spencer (Ohio).

Oct. 8

1987 – Don Wile of Salem (Ill.) scored 13 touchdowns and 10 extra points for a still-standing Illinois state record of 88 points in Salem’s 184-0 win over Fairfield (Ill.).

1987 – Scott Viands of Bishop Walsh (Md.) tied a boys soccer national record by scoring 12 goals against Beall (Md.). The record stood until 2002. [Note: Before transferring to Bishop Walsh, Viands was a high school soccer teammate of the author of this article.]

Oct. 10

2024 – Peyton Houston of Evangel Christian (La.) set a national football record by passing for 817 yards against Captain Shreve (La.). He became the first – and, to date, only – player to top 800 passing yards in a game. Houston also added 88 rushing yards for 905 total yards, another national record.

Oct. 11

2025 – Evan O’Leary of Lehman Catholic (Ohio) hauled in 18 catches for an Ohio state record of 393 yards in a 48-27 win over Bethel (Ohio). O’Leary had four touchdown receptions. His performance topped the previous record of 381 receiving yards, set in 2002 by Barry Quinn of Urbana (Ohio).

2013 – Nate Drew of Cesar Chavez Academy (Mich.) tied a football national record with exactly 456 receiving yards against Mayville (Mich.).

1902 – Henry Kelting of Moline (Ill.) converted a national-record 27 extra points in Moline’s 172-0 victory over Galva (Ill.). There have been only three other documented performances of 20 or more PATs, none since 1926.

This Week in High School History is compiled by Sheldon Shealer, a sports historian and lecturer at Mount St. Mary’s University, whose research focuses on the history and development of American high school football. Shealer compiles entries from newspaper accounts, state and school records, historical publications, archival collections, and other documented sources. Special thanks to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), whose records help preserve high school sports history.