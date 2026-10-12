Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? -- (Oct. 5-11)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Oct. 5-11, from a 477-yard rushing game by Mekhi Shorter of Roxana (IL) to Canastota (NY) senior Ryan Sanderson setting a new single-game state record with 12 goals.

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Eller King of San Juan Hills (CA) football.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jackson Burke, JR, Christian Academy of Louisville (KY) Football

Burke was a perfect 11 of 11 passing for 182 yards with six touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of Central.

Madelyn Doggett, SR, Westville (IL) Volleyball

Doggett dominated with 26 kills in a three-set victory over Marshall.

Grayson Foley, SR, Scituate (MA) Football

Foley piled up 198 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Quincy.

Matix Frithsmith, SR, Hart (CA) Football

Frithsmith ran for 283 yards and scored five total touchdowns—four rushing, one receiving—as Hart hammered West Ranch, 42-7.

Madeline Garcia, JR, Downey (CA) Flag Football

Garcia threw for 342 yards and five touchdowns while running for 75 yards and two more scores in a 49-16 win over Warren.

Jaxon Hunt, SR, Mountain Ridge (UT) Football

Hunt compiled 319 passing yards with five touchdowns in a 52-7 rout of Bingham. The senior has thrown for 3,161 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season.

Karson Ives, JR, Jack Britt (NC) Volleyball

Ives led the way with 17 kills, four aces and two blocks in a 3-0 victory over Hoke County. Ives finished the match with 342 kills, a new single-season program record.

Brett Kates, SR, Richland (TX) Football

Kates completed 11 of 19 passes for 325 yards with four touchdowns while running for 104 yards and three scores on 13 carries in a 56-35 win over Birdville.

Braylon Keyes, SR, Springfield (OH) Football

Keyes returned two punts for touchdowns and added another score on the ground in a 21-0 shutout of Beavercreek. Keyes finished the game with 229 all-purpose yards.

Madeline Kozuch, SR, Morley Stanwood (MI) Volleyball

Kozuch tallied 42 kills as Morley Stanwood split a pair of matches with Ravenna (five-set loss) and Reed City (straight-sets win). The Aquinas commit recently surpassed the 1,000 career kills mark.

JP Livingstone, JR, Dallas Jesuit (TX) Football

Livingstone completed 24 of 31 passes for 396 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions as Dallas Jesuit edged Prosper Walnut Grove in overtime, 50-49.

Ella Logsdon, SR, Henryville (IN) Volleyball

Logsdon notched 15 kills—including the 1,000th of her prep career—and nine digs in a three-set win over New Albany.

Julian Lopez, SR, Pingry (NJ) Boys Soccer

Lopez netted four goals—including the 60th of his prep career—in a 9-2 rout of Montgomery.

Mason Romo, SR, El Modena (CA) Football

Romo dominated with four sacks and six total tackles as El Modena edged Laguna Beach, 21-14.

Ryan Sanderson, SR, Canastota (NY) Boys Soccer

Sanderson netted 12 goals—shattering the New York single-game record—with an assist in a 14-2 win over Mt. Markham.

Zachary Shatek, SR, Hastings (MN) Football

Shatek had 24 carries for 277 yards with five touchdowns as Hastings blew by St. Thomas Academy, 47-28. The senior also caught a TD and had a pick-six.

Mekhi Shorter, JR, Roxana (IL) Football

Shorter ran for a single-game school record 467 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Marquette Catholic.

Parker Turley, JR, Buckhorn (AL) Football

Turley completed 25 of 30 passes for 457 yards with five touchdowns in a 66-14 victory over Grissom. He added two carries for 68 yards.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com