North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 30, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 30

A.L. Brown 34, West Cabarrus 21

Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 0

Alleghany 42, Elkin 0

Andrews 28, Hayesville 21

Apex Friendship 31, Panther Creek 14

Ardrey Kell 13, Providence 12

Arendell Parrott Academy 43, Wake Christian Academy 42

Asheboro 50, Southern Guilford 6

Ashbrook 21, Huss 16

Asheville 42, Enka 20

Atkins 26, North Forsyth 20

Ballantyne Ridge 42, Rocky River 7

Bertie 36, Perquimans County 6

Bunker Hill 29, West Iredell 27

Burns 35, Shelby 36

Cardinal Gibbons 43, Cary 7

Cary Christian 34, John Paul II Catholic 7

Central Cabarrus 30, Harding University 6

Chapel Hill 7, Riverside-Durham 6

Charlotte Catholic 50, Piedmont 21

Charlotte Latin 30, Charlotte Christian 22

Chatham Central 42, South Davidson 28

Cherryville 57, Bessemer City 16

Clinton 30, Southwest Onslow 16

Cleveland 21, Clayton 20

Community School of Davidson 39, Pine Lake Prep 7

Corvian Community 47, Bradford Prep 0

Crest 45, Kings Mountain 7

Croatan 56, Dixon 20

Davie County 42, South Iredell 14

East Burke 39, Draughn 0

East Carteret 47, Pamlico County 8

East Duplin 54, South Lenoir 0

East Forsyth 12, Reagan 10

East Rowan 28, Concord 14

East Wilkes 34, Wilkes Central 21

Erwin 59, North Buncombe 52

Fairmont 52, Red Springs 0

Farmville Central 36, Ayden - Grifton 7

First Flight 1, Currituck County 0

Forestview 36, North Gaston 8

Forty-Niners 0, Panthers 0

Franklin 42, West Henderson 6

Franklinton 43, Vance County 22

Freedom 41, McDowell 8

Garinger 16, West Mecklenburg 19

Garner 51, Fuquay-Varina 28

Gates County 18, Camden County 7

GRACE Christian 22, South Wake Christian Athletics 20

Gray's Creek 36, Terry Sanford 29

Green Hope 47, Green Level 7

Greene Central 49, Beddingfield 0

Hendersonville 48, Polk County 13

Hibriten 48, Cummings 12

Hickory 49, Bandys 21

Hickory Ridge 63, Olympic 0

Hillside 35, Northern Durham 20

Hoggard 30, Ashley 13

Holmes 56, Manteo 22

Hough 49, Hopewell 0

Hunt 33, Fike 27

Independence 28, Butler 22

J.H. Rose 53, D.H. Conley 0

Jack Britt 33, Hoke County 30

Jacksonville 49, White Oak 0

James Kenan 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 10

Jay M. Robinson 42, Northwest Cabarrus 7

Jordan 35, Willow Spring 32

Knightdale 17, East Wake 13

Lake Norman 56, Mooresville 17

Lake Norman Charter 40, Lincoln Charter 7

Lakewood 14, East Columbus 0

Laney 14, North Brunswick 13

Ledford 31, Lexington Senior 7

Lee County 37, Southern Lee 8

Leesville Road 42, Broughton 14

Lincolnton 47, West Lincoln 7

Lumberton 28, Purnell Swett 26

Maiden 53, Newton-Conover 35

Mallard Creek 17, Chambers 7

Martin County 35, Hertford County 6

Marvin Ridge 52, Cuthbertson 10

Metrolina Christian Academy 43, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Middle Creek 39, Holly Springs 14

Midway 55, Goldsboro 6

Monroe 35, Forest Hills 0

Montgomery Central 36, Central Davidson 29

Mount Airy 35, East Surry 20

Mount Pleasant 28, West Stanly 14

Mount Tabor 35, Glenn 0

Mountain Heritage 49, Owen 37

Murphy 49, Swain County 7

Myers Park 35, South Mecklenburg 0

NCTHS 30, KIPP Pride 12

New Bern 44, South Central 22

North East Carolina Prep 23, Rocky Mount Prep 22

North Lincoln 35, Foard 28

North Surry 42, Forbush 7

Northside - Jacksonville 42, Havelock 35

Northside - Pinetown 42, Jones Senior 0

Northeastern 34, Pasquotank County 28

Northern Guilford 57, Southeast Guilford 26

Northern Nash 48, Rocky Mount 0

Northwest Guilford 28, R.J. Reynolds 21

NRCA 27, Ravenscroft 24

Oak Grove 42, North Davidson 0

Orange 66, Cedar Ridge 0

Palisades 42, East Mecklenburg 13

Parkwood 21, Anson 7

Pisgah 49, Brevard 14

POBAT 37, Cox Mill 17

Princeton 52, Rosewood 28

Providence Day 37, Charlotte Country Day School 0

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 44, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 6

Ragsdale 35, Southwest Guilford 14

Reidsville 50, McMichael 6

Riverdale Baptist 18, Friendship Collegiate Academy 30

Roanoke Rapids 27, Bunn 25

Robbinsville 41, Cherokee 21

Rolesville 52, Enloe 0

R-S Central 34, East Rutherford 21

Sanderson 56, Felton Grove 14

SCPA 43, Weldon STEM 0

Scotland 21, Cape Fear 13

Seventy-First 42, South View 22

Shelby 36, Burns 35

Smoky Mountain 42, North Henderson 7

South Brunswick 40, North Wake Saints 0

South Granville 13, J.F. Webb 12

South Rowan 35, Carson 32

South Stanly 17, Albemarle 19

SouthWest Edgecombe 34, North Johnston 8

Southeast Alamance 45, Eastern Alamance 42

Southeast Raleigh 55, South Garner 7

Southern Wayne 26, C.B. Aycock 6

Southwestern Randolph 35, North Moore 7

SSEAS 70, East Chapel Hill 0

St. Pauls 54, Douglas Byrd 14

St. Stephens 22, Watauga 35

Starmount 53, Ashe County 0

Statesville 42, North Iredell 6

Stuart W. Cramer 54, East Gaston 7

Sun Valley 21, Porter Ridge 13

Swansboro 21, Richlands 0

Tarboro 48, Kinston 12

T.C. Roberson 35, A.C. Reynolds 0

TCPLA 58, North Stokes 21

Thomasville 50, Providence Grove 3

TJCA 1, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 0

Topsail 24, New Hanover 21

Trinity Christian 47, Harrells Christian Academy 15

Triton 41, Harnett Central 34

Tuscola 49, East Henderson 0

Union Pines 49, Western Harnett 0

Wake Forest 56, Heritage 7

Wake Prep Academy 22, Louisburg 21

Wakefield 50, Athens Drive 36

Walkertown 33, Morehead 6

Warren County 55, NHCTA 0

Wayne Christian 50, TMSA 6

West Carteret 16, Northwood 13

West Charlotte 33, North Mecklenburg 19

West Columbus 59, Union 20

West Craven 35, Eastern Wayne 6

West Davidson 35, East Davidson 6

West Forsyth 43, Parkland 0

West Johnston 34, South Johnston 8

West Rowan 58, Salisbury 13

West Stokes 2, Surry Central 0

West Wilkes 31, North Wilkes 13

Westover 33, E.E. Smith 14

Wheatmore 46, Trinity 0

Whiteville 48, South Columbus 12

Williams 35, Person 6

Wilson Prep Academy 36, North Edgecombe 0

WSPA 46, South Stokes 18

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard