North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 30, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 30
A.L. Brown 34, West Cabarrus 21
Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 0
Alleghany 42, Elkin 0
Andrews 28, Hayesville 21
Apex Friendship 31, Panther Creek 14
Ardrey Kell 13, Providence 12
Arendell Parrott Academy 43, Wake Christian Academy 42
Asheboro 50, Southern Guilford 6
Ashbrook 21, Huss 16
Asheville 42, Enka 20
Atkins 26, North Forsyth 20
Ballantyne Ridge 42, Rocky River 7
Bertie 36, Perquimans County 6
Bunker Hill 29, West Iredell 27
Burns 35, Shelby 36
Cardinal Gibbons 43, Cary 7
Cary Christian 34, John Paul II Catholic 7
Central Cabarrus 30, Harding University 6
Chapel Hill 7, Riverside-Durham 6
Charlotte Catholic 50, Piedmont 21
Charlotte Latin 30, Charlotte Christian 22
Chatham Central 42, South Davidson 28
Cherryville 57, Bessemer City 16
Clinton 30, Southwest Onslow 16
Cleveland 21, Clayton 20
Community School of Davidson 39, Pine Lake Prep 7
Corvian Community 47, Bradford Prep 0
Crest 45, Kings Mountain 7
Croatan 56, Dixon 20
Davie County 42, South Iredell 14
East Burke 39, Draughn 0
East Carteret 47, Pamlico County 8
East Duplin 54, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 12, Reagan 10
East Rowan 28, Concord 14
East Wilkes 34, Wilkes Central 21
Erwin 59, North Buncombe 52
Fairmont 52, Red Springs 0
Farmville Central 36, Ayden - Grifton 7
First Flight 1, Currituck County 0
Forestview 36, North Gaston 8
Forty-Niners 0, Panthers 0
Franklin 42, West Henderson 6
Franklinton 43, Vance County 22
Freedom 41, McDowell 8
Garinger 16, West Mecklenburg 19
Garner 51, Fuquay-Varina 28
Gates County 18, Camden County 7
GRACE Christian 22, South Wake Christian Athletics 20
Gray's Creek 36, Terry Sanford 29
Green Hope 47, Green Level 7
Greene Central 49, Beddingfield 0
Hendersonville 48, Polk County 13
Hibriten 48, Cummings 12
Hickory 49, Bandys 21
Hickory Ridge 63, Olympic 0
Hillside 35, Northern Durham 20
Hoggard 30, Ashley 13
Holmes 56, Manteo 22
Hough 49, Hopewell 0
Hunt 33, Fike 27
Independence 28, Butler 22
J.H. Rose 53, D.H. Conley 0
Jack Britt 33, Hoke County 30
Jacksonville 49, White Oak 0
James Kenan 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 10
Jay M. Robinson 42, Northwest Cabarrus 7
Jordan 35, Willow Spring 32
Knightdale 17, East Wake 13
Lake Norman 56, Mooresville 17
Lake Norman Charter 40, Lincoln Charter 7
Lakewood 14, East Columbus 0
Laney 14, North Brunswick 13
Ledford 31, Lexington Senior 7
Lee County 37, Southern Lee 8
Leesville Road 42, Broughton 14
Lincolnton 47, West Lincoln 7
Lumberton 28, Purnell Swett 26
Maiden 53, Newton-Conover 35
Mallard Creek 17, Chambers 7
Martin County 35, Hertford County 6
Marvin Ridge 52, Cuthbertson 10
Metrolina Christian Academy 43, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Middle Creek 39, Holly Springs 14
Midway 55, Goldsboro 6
Monroe 35, Forest Hills 0
Montgomery Central 36, Central Davidson 29
Mount Airy 35, East Surry 20
Mount Pleasant 28, West Stanly 14
Mount Tabor 35, Glenn 0
Mountain Heritage 49, Owen 37
Murphy 49, Swain County 7
Myers Park 35, South Mecklenburg 0
NCTHS 30, KIPP Pride 12
New Bern 44, South Central 22
North East Carolina Prep 23, Rocky Mount Prep 22
North Lincoln 35, Foard 28
North Surry 42, Forbush 7
Northside - Jacksonville 42, Havelock 35
Northside - Pinetown 42, Jones Senior 0
Northeastern 34, Pasquotank County 28
Northern Guilford 57, Southeast Guilford 26
Northern Nash 48, Rocky Mount 0
Northwest Guilford 28, R.J. Reynolds 21
NRCA 27, Ravenscroft 24
Oak Grove 42, North Davidson 0
Orange 66, Cedar Ridge 0
Palisades 42, East Mecklenburg 13
Parkwood 21, Anson 7
Pisgah 49, Brevard 14
POBAT 37, Cox Mill 17
Princeton 52, Rosewood 28
Providence Day 37, Charlotte Country Day School 0
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 44, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 6
Ragsdale 35, Southwest Guilford 14
Reidsville 50, McMichael 6
Riverdale Baptist 18, Friendship Collegiate Academy 30
Roanoke Rapids 27, Bunn 25
Robbinsville 41, Cherokee 21
Rolesville 52, Enloe 0
R-S Central 34, East Rutherford 21
Sanderson 56, Felton Grove 14
SCPA 43, Weldon STEM 0
Scotland 21, Cape Fear 13
Seventy-First 42, South View 22
Shelby 36, Burns 35
Smoky Mountain 42, North Henderson 7
South Brunswick 40, North Wake Saints 0
South Granville 13, J.F. Webb 12
South Rowan 35, Carson 32
South Stanly 17, Albemarle 19
SouthWest Edgecombe 34, North Johnston 8
Southeast Alamance 45, Eastern Alamance 42
Southeast Raleigh 55, South Garner 7
Southern Wayne 26, C.B. Aycock 6
Southwestern Randolph 35, North Moore 7
SSEAS 70, East Chapel Hill 0
St. Pauls 54, Douglas Byrd 14
St. Stephens 22, Watauga 35
Starmount 53, Ashe County 0
Statesville 42, North Iredell 6
Stuart W. Cramer 54, East Gaston 7
Sun Valley 21, Porter Ridge 13
Swansboro 21, Richlands 0
Tarboro 48, Kinston 12
T.C. Roberson 35, A.C. Reynolds 0
TCPLA 58, North Stokes 21
Thomasville 50, Providence Grove 3
TJCA 1, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 0
Topsail 24, New Hanover 21
Trinity Christian 47, Harrells Christian Academy 15
Triton 41, Harnett Central 34
Tuscola 49, East Henderson 0
Union Pines 49, Western Harnett 0
Wake Forest 56, Heritage 7
Wake Prep Academy 22, Louisburg 21
Wakefield 50, Athens Drive 36
Walkertown 33, Morehead 6
Warren County 55, NHCTA 0
Wayne Christian 50, TMSA 6
West Carteret 16, Northwood 13
West Charlotte 33, North Mecklenburg 19
West Columbus 59, Union 20
West Craven 35, Eastern Wayne 6
West Davidson 35, East Davidson 6
West Forsyth 43, Parkland 0
West Johnston 34, South Johnston 8
West Rowan 58, Salisbury 13
West Stokes 2, Surry Central 0
West Wilkes 31, North Wilkes 13
Westover 33, E.E. Smith 14
Wheatmore 46, Trinity 0
Whiteville 48, South Columbus 12
Williams 35, Person 6
Wilson Prep Academy 36, North Edgecombe 0
WSPA 46, South Stokes 18
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.