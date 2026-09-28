North Carolina Announces 2026 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Roster
North Carolina has selected its roster for one of the South’s longest-running high school football all-star games.
The Tar Heel State will send a collection of standout seniors from across North Carolina to Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the 90th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 19.
Grimsley head coach Darryl Brown will lead the North Carolina squad against South Carolina at Spartanburg High School.
The North Carolina roster features players from many of the state’s top programs, including Grimsley, Hough, Cardinal Gibbons, Garner, Southeast Raleigh, Wake Forest, West Forsyth, Southern Durham and Lake Norman.
Grimsley quarterback Ethan Royal and Garner quarterback Christian Ormandy will direct the North Carolina offense. Royal will be joined by Grimsley teammate Gavin Milton on the offensive line and defensive back Evander “EJ” Davis.
Southeast Raleigh placed two running backs on the team with Christian Freeman and James Adams IV, while Wake Forest running back Micah Olu gives North Carolina another option in the backfield.
Here is the complete North Carolina roster for the 2026 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas:
Quarterbacks
Ethan Royal, Hough
Christian Ormandy, Garner
Running backs
Christian Freeman, Southeast Raleigh
Micah Olu, Wake Forest
James Adams IV, Southeast Raleigh
Receivers
Jonathan Dillon, Southern Durham
AJ Roberts, Rolesville
Majay Thompson, Crest
Jailyn Moore, West Forsyth
Gavyn Davis, Northside-Jacksonville
Tight ends
Griffin Cockerham, Cardinal Gibbons
Finn Morgan, Pinecrest
Offensive linemen
Gavin Milton, Grimsley
Malek Griffin, Cardinal Gibbons
Kamel Tillman, Richmond Senior
Omari Graham, West Stokes
Bryce Johnson, Weddington
Gage Camp, Burns
Sammy Wooten, Lake Norman
Charlie Reece, Oak Grove
Athlete
Xzayvion “Mez” Harris, Wilson Hunt
Long snapper
Chip McCracken, St. Stephens
Kicker
Moses Barker, Willow Spring
Defensive linemen
King Kalama, Reagan
Marshall Chalk, Hoggard
Kai Phinazee, Forest Hills
Nate Kamba, Corvian Community
John Archer, Seventy-First
Gio Driggers, Trask
Chosen Hyman, East Forsyth
Linebackers
Xavier Perkins, Jordan
Josiah Sturdivant, Wake Forest
Aroson “AJ” Randle, Garner
Chris Baker, Forest Hills
Keyvon Propst, Starmount
Tyler Goebbel, Apex Friendship
Defensive backs
Evander “EJ” Davis, Grimsley
Jackson Heath, Hough
Mason Hefner, Lake Norman
Lance Henderson, Southern Durham
Dorian “DJ” Dailey, Mallard Creek
Kendrick Raper, Shelby
Darius Smith, Millbrook
Joziah Nicholson, West Forsyth
North Carolina Coaching Staff
Head coach: Darryl Brown, Grimsley
Assistant coaches: Juan Jackson, C.B. Hunt; Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor; Steven Wright, Cardinal Gibbons; David Devine, Burns; Battle Holley, East Duplin; Joe Rigsbee, Grimsley
2026 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Game: North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Date: Dec. 19, 2026
Location: Spartanburg High School, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Edition: 90th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
The Shrine Bowl brings together top senior football players from North Carolina and South Carolina for the annual interstate all-star matchup. The 2026 game continues a tradition that has provided generations of players with an opportunity to represent their state before finishing their high school careers.
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.