South Carolina Announces 2026 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Roster

South Carolina has selected the 44 high school football seniors who will represent the state in the 90th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Dutch Fork quarterback Jaxon Knotts and Northwestern quarterback Xavier Means headline the South Carolina Sandlappers roster announced Sunday for the annual all-star game against North Carolina.

The Shrine Bowl will be played Dec. 19 at Spartanburg High School.

Knotts has helped four-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork remain undefeated this season while continuing his family's lengthy championship tradition.

His father, Tom Knotts, has won 17 state championships during his coaching career in North and South Carolina.

For the younger Knotts, however, earning a Shrine Bowl selection doesn't change his primary objective for his senior season.

“Winning the state title has always been the most important thing to me way beyond individual awards,” Knotts said. “But I'm glad to have the opportunity to achieve all of the above.”

Knotts is one of 44 players selected for the South Carolina roster, which includes standouts from across the state.

Here is the complete 2026 South Carolina Sandlappers roster:

Quarterbacks

Xavier Means, Northwestern

Jaxon Knotts, Dutch Fork

Running Backs

Tiyon Fanning, Lugoff-Elgin

Jayven Williams, Summerville

Trenton Lynch, Spartanburg

Wide Receivers

Khristian Jackson, Ridge View

Eric Richardson Jr., Lugoff-Elgin

Royce Williamson, Gray Collegiate Academy

Tajeh Watson-Martin, Westside

Xavier Huggins, Powdersville

Kyson McLeod, South Aiken

Tyquarius Shannon, Fairfield Central

Offensive Line

Ty Johnson, Lucy Beckham

James Ross Jr., Ridge View

C.J. Brooks, Gaffney

Nolan Giet, Summerville

Reed Paolucci, Blythewood

Hayden Crockett, Hilton Head

Israel Harris, James Island

Jeffery Williams, Loris

Tight Ends

Sam Crompton, James Island

Ja'Shon Williams, Hampton County

Defensive Line

Simeon Jones, North Augusta

James Porter, Dorman

Ray Harris, South Aiken

Tyrone Jennings, Irmo

Jaiden Bryant, Irmo

Jaden Wuerth, Dutch Fork

Linebackers

Kendaris Bailey, Gaffney

K.J. Burg, Northwestern

Antwoine Tarrence, Dorman

Myjae McCoy, Marlboro County

Yachin Gamble, Crestwood

Jayden Wertz, Powdersville

Andrew Massey, Hilton Head Island

Defensive Backs

Kaiden Watkins, Rock Hill

Jeremie Jean, Woodland

Amari Dogan, South Pointe

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Brian McMillian, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Christian Chancellor, Daniel

Michael Pembleton, Andrew Jackson

Specialists

Noah Hardy, kicker, Fort Mill

Charles Bieda, long snapper, White Knoll

The South Carolina selections will face North Carolina in the 90th edition of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 19 at Spartanburg High School.