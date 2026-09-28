South Carolina Announces 2026 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Roster
South Carolina has selected the 44 high school football seniors who will represent the state in the 90th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Dutch Fork quarterback Jaxon Knotts and Northwestern quarterback Xavier Means headline the South Carolina Sandlappers roster announced Sunday for the annual all-star game against North Carolina.
The Shrine Bowl will be played Dec. 19 at Spartanburg High School.
Knotts has helped four-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork remain undefeated this season while continuing his family's lengthy championship tradition.
His father, Tom Knotts, has won 17 state championships during his coaching career in North and South Carolina.
For the younger Knotts, however, earning a Shrine Bowl selection doesn't change his primary objective for his senior season.
“Winning the state title has always been the most important thing to me way beyond individual awards,” Knotts said. “But I'm glad to have the opportunity to achieve all of the above.”
Knotts is one of 44 players selected for the South Carolina roster, which includes standouts from across the state.
Here is the complete 2026 South Carolina Sandlappers roster:
Quarterbacks
Xavier Means, Northwestern
Jaxon Knotts, Dutch Fork
Running Backs
Tiyon Fanning, Lugoff-Elgin
Jayven Williams, Summerville
Trenton Lynch, Spartanburg
Wide Receivers
Khristian Jackson, Ridge View
Eric Richardson Jr., Lugoff-Elgin
Royce Williamson, Gray Collegiate Academy
Tajeh Watson-Martin, Westside
Xavier Huggins, Powdersville
Kyson McLeod, South Aiken
Tyquarius Shannon, Fairfield Central
Offensive Line
Ty Johnson, Lucy Beckham
James Ross Jr., Ridge View
C.J. Brooks, Gaffney
Nolan Giet, Summerville
Reed Paolucci, Blythewood
Hayden Crockett, Hilton Head
Israel Harris, James Island
Jeffery Williams, Loris
Tight Ends
Sam Crompton, James Island
Ja'Shon Williams, Hampton County
Defensive Line
Simeon Jones, North Augusta
James Porter, Dorman
Ray Harris, South Aiken
Tyrone Jennings, Irmo
Jaiden Bryant, Irmo
Jaden Wuerth, Dutch Fork
Linebackers
Kendaris Bailey, Gaffney
K.J. Burg, Northwestern
Antwoine Tarrence, Dorman
Myjae McCoy, Marlboro County
Yachin Gamble, Crestwood
Jayden Wertz, Powdersville
Andrew Massey, Hilton Head Island
Defensive Backs
Kaiden Watkins, Rock Hill
Jeremie Jean, Woodland
Amari Dogan, South Pointe
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Brian McMillian, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Christian Chancellor, Daniel
Michael Pembleton, Andrew Jackson
Specialists
Noah Hardy, kicker, Fort Mill
Charles Bieda, long snapper, White Knoll
The South Carolina selections will face North Carolina in the 90th edition of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 19 at Spartanburg High School.
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Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.