North Carolina High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2
Week 7 of the 2026 North Carolina high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with nearly 200 games on the schedule across the state.
Among the night's notable results, Weddington rolled past Marvin Ridge 42-3, Lake Norman defeated Statesville 45-22 and Mallard Creek beat North Mecklenburg 38-21. Northern Guilford handed previously unbeaten Asheboro its first loss, 51-8, while West Forsyth defeated East Forsyth 35-14.
Here are the North Carolina high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Friday, Oct. 2
A.C. Reynolds 22, Erwin 14
A.L. Brown 38, Olympic 21
Alexander Central 47, St. Stephens 21
Ambassador Christian 48, Ledford 15
Apex Friendship 23, Apex 13
Ashe County 56, North Wilkes 0
Asheville 23, T.C. Roberson 21
Athens Drive 22, Enloe 19
Bertie 30, Manteo 22
Bunn 49, ALA Johnston 6
Burns 24, Stuart W. Cramer 23
Cape Fear 57, Lumberton 30
Cardinal Gibbons 63, Felton Grove 0
Cary Christian 54, Arendell Parrott Academy 12
Charlotte Country Day 31, Charlotte Christian 24
Cherokee 57, Hayesville 21
Cherryville 49, West Lincoln 22
Christ the King 44, Bradford Prep 6
Clayton 21, Southeast Raleigh 16
Cleveland 49, Fuquay-Varina 7
Clinton 41, Pender 20
Columbia 52, Mattamuskeet 14
Community School of Davidson 36, Lake Norman Charter 7
Corvian Community 45, Pine Lake Prep 14
Cox Mill 28, Central Cabarrus 21
Crest 24, South Point 14
D.H. Conley 35, White Oak 14
Davie County 63, North Iredell 0
Dudley 54, Ben L. Smith 7
E.E. Smith 27, St. Pauls 26
East Bladen 40, North Duplin 35
East Davidson 49, Trinity 6
East Duplin 37, Southwest Onslow 0
East Gaston 38, Highland Tech 0
East Rutherford 60, Draughn 13
East Surry 55, Surry Central 7
East Wilkes 50, Starmount 44
Eastern Alamance 59, Cummings 0
Eastern Guilford 42, Southeast Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 42, Northwood 0
Enka 57, North Buncombe 36
Faith Christian 61, Wake Christian Academy 24
Farmville Central 49, Beddingfield 0
Fike 29, Southern Nash 19
Foard 26, Bandys 21
Forest Hills 28, Mount Pleasant 21
Forestview 39, Huss 20
Franklin 42, Tuscola 33
Franklinton 47, Knightdale 6
Freedom 48, Watauga 14
Garner 63, Smithfield-Selma 0
Gates County 37, Perquimans County 6
Glenn 33, Atkins 0
Green Hope 24, Jordan 14
Greene Central 42, Tarboro 28
Grimsley 24, Varina (Va.) 17
Harrells Christian Academy 44, North Raleigh Christian Academy 42
Havelock 41, West Carteret 0
Heide Trask 32, South Lenoir 26
Hendersonville 42, Madison 7
Heritage 19, East Wake 12
Hertford County 50, Pasquotank County 48
Hibriten 49, Chase 7
Hickory 43, Maiden 21
Hickory Grove Christian 12, Covenant Day 7
Hickory Ridge 56, POBAT 0
High Point Christian Academy 35, SouthLake Christian Academy 7
Hillside 49, East Chapel Hill 0
Hobbton 44, Union 14
Hobgood Charter 36, Bear Grass Charter 26
Hoggard 42, New Hanover 0
Holmes 56, Camden County 20
Holly Springs 40, Cary 0
Jacksonville 47, New Bern 6
James Kenan 29, Midway 22
Jay M. Robinson 42, Concord 3
J.F. Webb 42, Carrboro 12
Jordan-Matthews 36, North Moore 8
Kinston 27, Ayden-Grifton 21
Kings Mountain 63, North Gaston 0
KIPP Pride 22, NHCTA 0
Lake Norman 45, Statesville 22
Laney 34, Topsail 6
Lee County 40, Western Harnett 6
Lexington Senior 41, Central Davidson 35
Liberty Christian Academy 28, Community Christian 16
Lincolnton 68, Bessemer City 0
Louisburg 27, Nash Central 19
Mallard Creek 38, North Mecklenburg 21
Martin County 51, Rosewood 7
Middle Creek 53, Sanderson 26
Millbrook 28, Leesville Road 0
Mitchell 36, Owen 15
Monroe 49, Parkwood 18
Mooresville 42, South Iredell 19
Morehead 63, McMichael 0
Mount Airy 36, North Surry 6
Mountain Heritage 47, Polk County 24
Mountain Island Charter 2, TJCA 0 (forfeit)
North Brunswick 28, West Brunswick 14
North East Carolina Prep 10, Sallie B. Howard 6
North Edgecombe 30, Rocky Mount Prep 22
North Pitt 42, North Lenoir 6
North Rowan 41, South Stanly 0
North Stanly 55, Albemarle 0
North Wake Saints 34, Mount Zion Christian Academy 27
Northeast Guilford 57, Southern Guilford 0
Northeastern 46, Currituck County 21
Northern Durham 21, Riverside-Durham 16
Northern Guilford 51, Asheboro 8
Northern Nash 61, C.B. Aycock 0
Northside-Jacksonville 46, Croatan 11
Northside-Pinetown 45, Lejeune 7
Northwest Cabarrus 21, Carson 7
Oak Grove 37, North Forsyth 0
Page 14, Ragsdale 12
Palisades 21, Ardrey Kell 14
Pamlico County 56, Jones Senior 22
Piedmont 26, Porter Ridge 21
Pinecrest 42, Jack Britt 23
Porter Ridge 26, Piedmont 21
Providence 41, East Mecklenburg 21
Pungo Christian Academy 62, Wayne Preparatory Academy 6
R-S Central 42, Patton 0
R.J. Reynolds 20, Parkland 7
Randleman 35, Montgomery Central 28
Ravenscroft 56, GRACE Christian 26
Reagan 56, Northwest Guilford 3
Reidsville 40, Rockingham County 7
Richmond Senior 46, Pine Forest 6
Robbinsville 28, Swain County 0
Rocky Mount 42, Southern Wayne 0
Rolesville 49, Broughton 7
Salisbury 26, East Rowan 6
Scotland 41, Gray's Creek 0
Seaforth 48, Orange 0
Seventy-First 62, Douglas Byrd 13
Smoky Mountain 62, Brevard 0
South Brunswick 48, Red Springs 7
South Caldwell 34, McDowell 19
South Columbus 16, Fairmont 14
South Granville 54, Cedar Ridge 0
South Johnston 49, Southern Lee 6
South Mecklenburg 45, West Mecklenburg 34
South Stokes 26, Bishop McGuinness 15
Southeast Alamance 50, Western Alamance 22
Southern Durham 53, Chapel Hill 0
Southside 22, East Carteret 6
Southwest Edgecombe 41, Eastern Wayne 6
Tarboro 42, Greene Central 28
Terry Sanford 34, Purnell Swett 22
Thomasville 51, Wheatmore 6
Trinity Christian 27, Wayne Christian 16
Triton 42, West Johnston 14
Union Academy 49, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 20
Union Pines 41, Harnett Central 20
Wake Forest 55, Vance County 0
Wake Prep Academy 23, Roanoke Rapids 14
Wakefield 44, Corinth Holders 21
Walkertown 50, Bartlett Yancey 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Princeton 7
Warren County 38, SCPA 0
Washington 16, North Johnston 6
Weddington 42, Marvin Ridge 3
West Cabarrus 36, Harding University 27
West Charlotte 22, Independence 6
West Columbus 35, East Columbus 8
West Davidson 23, Providence Grove 0
West Forsyth 35, East Forsyth 14
West Henderson 28, Pisgah 27
West Iredell 42, East Lincoln 38
West Rowan 35, South Rowan 6
West Stanly 24, Anson 21
West Stokes 58, Forbush 28
West Wilkes 21, Alleghany 16
Western Guilford 24, Southwest Guilford 21
Weddington 42, Marvin Ridge 3
Williams 29, Southern Alamance 26
Willow Spring 37, Green Level 30
Wilson Prep Academy 50, Washington County 8
Wilkes Central 56, Elkin 0
Winston-Salem Prep 34, North Stokes 0
Scores Not Reported
Langtree Charter Academy vs. Lincoln Charter
NCTHS vs. Weldon STEM
Northeast Academy vs. Halifax Academy
The King's Academy (Tenn.) vs. Asheville Christian Academy
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.