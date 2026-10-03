North Carolina High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2

Week 7 of the 2026 North Carolina high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with nearly 200 games on the schedule across the state.

Among the night's notable results, Weddington rolled past Marvin Ridge 42-3, Lake Norman defeated Statesville 45-22 and Mallard Creek beat North Mecklenburg 38-21. Northern Guilford handed previously unbeaten Asheboro its first loss, 51-8, while West Forsyth defeated East Forsyth 35-14.

Here are the North Carolina high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Friday, Oct. 2

A.C. Reynolds 22, Erwin 14

A.L. Brown 38, Olympic 21

Alexander Central 47, St. Stephens 21

Ambassador Christian 48, Ledford 15

Apex Friendship 23, Apex 13

Ashe County 56, North Wilkes 0

Asheville 23, T.C. Roberson 21

Athens Drive 22, Enloe 19

Bertie 30, Manteo 22

Bunn 49, ALA Johnston 6

Burns 24, Stuart W. Cramer 23

Cape Fear 57, Lumberton 30

Cardinal Gibbons 63, Felton Grove 0

Cary Christian 54, Arendell Parrott Academy 12

Charlotte Country Day 31, Charlotte Christian 24

Cherokee 57, Hayesville 21

Cherryville 49, West Lincoln 22

Christ the King 44, Bradford Prep 6

Clayton 21, Southeast Raleigh 16

Cleveland 49, Fuquay-Varina 7

Clinton 41, Pender 20

Columbia 52, Mattamuskeet 14

Community School of Davidson 36, Lake Norman Charter 7

Corvian Community 45, Pine Lake Prep 14

Cox Mill 28, Central Cabarrus 21

Crest 24, South Point 14

D.H. Conley 35, White Oak 14

Davie County 63, North Iredell 0

Dudley 54, Ben L. Smith 7

E.E. Smith 27, St. Pauls 26

East Bladen 40, North Duplin 35

East Davidson 49, Trinity 6

East Duplin 37, Southwest Onslow 0

East Gaston 38, Highland Tech 0

East Rutherford 60, Draughn 13

East Surry 55, Surry Central 7

East Wilkes 50, Starmount 44

Eastern Alamance 59, Cummings 0

Eastern Guilford 42, Southeast Guilford 0

Eastern Randolph 42, Northwood 0

Enka 57, North Buncombe 36

Faith Christian 61, Wake Christian Academy 24

Farmville Central 49, Beddingfield 0

Fike 29, Southern Nash 19

Foard 26, Bandys 21

Forest Hills 28, Mount Pleasant 21

Forestview 39, Huss 20

Franklin 42, Tuscola 33

Franklinton 47, Knightdale 6

Freedom 48, Watauga 14

Garner 63, Smithfield-Selma 0

Gates County 37, Perquimans County 6

Glenn 33, Atkins 0

Green Hope 24, Jordan 14

Greene Central 42, Tarboro 28

Grimsley 24, Varina (Va.) 17

Harrells Christian Academy 44, North Raleigh Christian Academy 42

Havelock 41, West Carteret 0

Heide Trask 32, South Lenoir 26

Hendersonville 42, Madison 7

Heritage 19, East Wake 12

Hertford County 50, Pasquotank County 48

Hibriten 49, Chase 7

Hickory 43, Maiden 21

Hickory Grove Christian 12, Covenant Day 7

Hickory Ridge 56, POBAT 0

High Point Christian Academy 35, SouthLake Christian Academy 7

Hillside 49, East Chapel Hill 0

Hobbton 44, Union 14

Hobgood Charter 36, Bear Grass Charter 26

Hoggard 42, New Hanover 0

Holmes 56, Camden County 20

Holly Springs 40, Cary 0

Jacksonville 47, New Bern 6

James Kenan 29, Midway 22

Jay M. Robinson 42, Concord 3

J.F. Webb 42, Carrboro 12

Jordan-Matthews 36, North Moore 8

Kinston 27, Ayden-Grifton 21

Kings Mountain 63, North Gaston 0

KIPP Pride 22, NHCTA 0

Lake Norman 45, Statesville 22

Laney 34, Topsail 6

Lee County 40, Western Harnett 6

Lexington Senior 41, Central Davidson 35

Liberty Christian Academy 28, Community Christian 16

Lincolnton 68, Bessemer City 0

Louisburg 27, Nash Central 19

Mallard Creek 38, North Mecklenburg 21

Martin County 51, Rosewood 7

Middle Creek 53, Sanderson 26

Millbrook 28, Leesville Road 0

Mitchell 36, Owen 15

Monroe 49, Parkwood 18

Mooresville 42, South Iredell 19

Morehead 63, McMichael 0

Mount Airy 36, North Surry 6

Mountain Heritage 47, Polk County 24

Mountain Island Charter 2, TJCA 0 (forfeit)

North Brunswick 28, West Brunswick 14

North East Carolina Prep 10, Sallie B. Howard 6

North Edgecombe 30, Rocky Mount Prep 22

North Pitt 42, North Lenoir 6

North Rowan 41, South Stanly 0

North Stanly 55, Albemarle 0

North Wake Saints 34, Mount Zion Christian Academy 27

Northeast Guilford 57, Southern Guilford 0

Northeastern 46, Currituck County 21

Northern Durham 21, Riverside-Durham 16

Northern Guilford 51, Asheboro 8

Northern Nash 61, C.B. Aycock 0

Northside-Jacksonville 46, Croatan 11

Northside-Pinetown 45, Lejeune 7

Northwest Cabarrus 21, Carson 7

Oak Grove 37, North Forsyth 0

Page 14, Ragsdale 12

Palisades 21, Ardrey Kell 14

Pamlico County 56, Jones Senior 22

Piedmont 26, Porter Ridge 21

Pinecrest 42, Jack Britt 23

Porter Ridge 26, Piedmont 21

Providence 41, East Mecklenburg 21

Pungo Christian Academy 62, Wayne Preparatory Academy 6

R-S Central 42, Patton 0

R.J. Reynolds 20, Parkland 7

Randleman 35, Montgomery Central 28

Ravenscroft 56, GRACE Christian 26

Reagan 56, Northwest Guilford 3

Reidsville 40, Rockingham County 7

Richmond Senior 46, Pine Forest 6

Robbinsville 28, Swain County 0

Rocky Mount 42, Southern Wayne 0

Rolesville 49, Broughton 7

Salisbury 26, East Rowan 6

Scotland 41, Gray's Creek 0

Seaforth 48, Orange 0

Seventy-First 62, Douglas Byrd 13

Smoky Mountain 62, Brevard 0

South Brunswick 48, Red Springs 7

South Caldwell 34, McDowell 19

South Columbus 16, Fairmont 14

South Granville 54, Cedar Ridge 0

South Johnston 49, Southern Lee 6

South Mecklenburg 45, West Mecklenburg 34

South Stokes 26, Bishop McGuinness 15

Southeast Alamance 50, Western Alamance 22

Southern Durham 53, Chapel Hill 0

Southside 22, East Carteret 6

Southwest Edgecombe 41, Eastern Wayne 6

Tarboro 42, Greene Central 28

Terry Sanford 34, Purnell Swett 22

Thomasville 51, Wheatmore 6

Trinity Christian 27, Wayne Christian 16

Triton 42, West Johnston 14

Union Academy 49, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 20

Union Pines 41, Harnett Central 20

Wake Forest 55, Vance County 0

Wake Prep Academy 23, Roanoke Rapids 14

Wakefield 44, Corinth Holders 21

Walkertown 50, Bartlett Yancey 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Princeton 7

Warren County 38, SCPA 0

Washington 16, North Johnston 6

Weddington 42, Marvin Ridge 3

West Cabarrus 36, Harding University 27

West Charlotte 22, Independence 6

West Columbus 35, East Columbus 8

West Davidson 23, Providence Grove 0

West Forsyth 35, East Forsyth 14

West Henderson 28, Pisgah 27

West Iredell 42, East Lincoln 38

West Rowan 35, South Rowan 6

West Stanly 24, Anson 21

West Stokes 58, Forbush 28

West Wilkes 21, Alleghany 16

Western Guilford 24, Southwest Guilford 21

Weddington 42, Marvin Ridge 3

Williams 29, Southern Alamance 26

Willow Spring 37, Green Level 30

Wilson Prep Academy 50, Washington County 8

Wilkes Central 56, Elkin 0

Winston-Salem Prep 34, North Stokes 0

Scores Not Reported

Langtree Charter Academy vs. Lincoln Charter

NCTHS vs. Weldon STEM

Northeast Academy vs. Halifax Academy

The King's Academy (Tenn.) vs. Asheville Christian Academy