North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 23, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23

A.L. Brown 46, Cox Mill 0



Alexander Central 28, Freedom 21



Alleghany 31, North Wilkes 7



Apex Friendship 24, Willow Spring 24 (tie)



Ardrey Kell 28, East Mecklenburg 0



Asheboro 35, Northeast Guilford 21



Asheville 62, North Buncombe 0



Asheville School (Independent) 49, SouthLake Christian Academy 14



Ashley 33, West Brunswick 6



Broughton 28, Athens Drive 14



Bunker Hill 28, North Lincoln 26



Bunn 12, Louisburg 6



Burns 48, Highland Tech 0



Cape Fear 62, Terry Sanford 27



Chambers 35, West Charlotte 7



Charlotte Catholic 39, Cuthbertson 14



Charlotte Latin 14, Charlotte Country Day School 7



CHASE 41, Draughn 6



Chatham Central 20, South Stokes 19



Cherokee 49, Andrews 35



Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 0



Clinton 49, Heide Trask 0



Community Christian 64, Sandhills Classical Christian 20



Crest 38, Ashbrook 0



Croatan 20, West Carteret 0



E.E. Smith 48, Douglas Byrd 14



East Bladen 49, Union 34



East Duplin 34, Pender 6



East Forsyth 47, R.J. Reynolds 12



East Lincoln 71, Maiden 35



East Rutherford 20, East Burke 19



East Surry 38, Forbush 32



East Wake 26, Vance County 6



East Wilkes 43, Elkin 7



Eastern Randolph 41, North Moore 0



Enka 27, A.C. Reynolds 26



Enloe 25, Corinth Holders 20



Fairmont 46, South Brunswick 13



Faith Christian 42, South Wake Christian Athletics 24



Farmville Central 60, Greene Central 55



Fike 49, C.B. Aycock 7



Forest Hills 35, Anson 0



Franklin 42, Smoky Mountain 35



Garner 31, Clayton 21



Gates County 12, Bertie 0



Gray's Creek 6, Purnell Swett 0



Greenville Hurricanes 21, Asheville Christian Academy 20



Grimsley 62, Dudley 0



Harnett Central 62, Southern Lee 14



Hendersonville 48, Mountain Heritage 44



Heritage 31, Knightdale 6



Hickory Ridge 40, Harding University 0



High Point Christian Academy 55, Hickory Grove Christian 14



Hobbton 24, Lakewood 16



Hobgood Charter 42, Bear Grass Charter 16



Hoggard 67, North Brunswick 7



Holly Springs 49, Felton Grove 7



Holmes 55, Perquimans County 6



Hough 35, Myers Park 0



Hunt 49, Rocky Mount 7



J.H. Rose 39, New Bern 26



Jack Britt 46, Pine Forest 20



Jacksonville 63, D.H. Conley 22



James Kenan 35, Princeton 15



Jay M. Robinson 48, Carson 0



Jordan 62, Green Level 14



Kings Mountain 46, Huss 0



Lake Norman 28, Davie County 7



Lake Norman Charter 33, Bradford Prep 0



Laney 34, New Hanover 7



Lincoln Charter 35, Pine Lake Prep 31



Mallard Creek 35, Butler 3



Manteo 26, Camden County 20



Marvin Ridge 37, Sun Valley 7



McMichael 31, Bartlett Yancey 30



Middle Creek 56, Cary 0



Millbrook 59, Wakefield 0



Mitchell 47, Madison 14



Monroe 49, Mount Pleasant 14



Mooresville 31, Statesville 0



Morehead 27, Rockingham County 21



Nash Central 14, Wake Prep Academy 2



Newton-Conover 35, Foard 0



North Davidson 47, North Forsyth 6



North Iredell 14, South Iredell 14 (tie)



North Rowan 37, Albemarle 13



North Stanly 60, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 0



Northeast Academy 58, BACA 0



Northeastern 54, Martin County 19



Northern Durham 20, Chapel Hill 14



Northern Guilford 42, Eastern Guilford 14



Northern Nash 49, Southern Nash 0



Northside - Jacksonville 29, Swansboro 0



Northside - Pinetown 40, Southside 0



Northwest Guilford 36, Parkland 14



Northwood 38, Southwestern Randolph 35



NRCA 41, Wayne Christian 21



Oak Grove 25, Glenn 0



Orange 15, South Granville 14



Page 68, Ben L. Smith 0



Palisades 49, Rocky River 0



Pamlico County 36, Lejeune 28



Panther Creek 14, Apex 7



Parkwood 30, West Stanly 24



Pasquotank County 20, Currituck County 10



Pinecrest 43, Hoke County 35



Pisgah 43, East Henderson 16



Polk County 42, Avery County 21



Providence Day 49, Charlotte Christian 7



Providence Grove 23, Wheatmore 14



Pungo Christian Academy 38, Lawrence Academy 32



Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 52, C (CO-OP) 20



Ragsdale 55, Western Guilford 0



Randleman 27, Ledford 24



Reagan 35, West Forsyth 34



Richlands 34, Dixon 28



Richmond Senior 42, Overhills 27



Riverdale Baptist 42, Loudoun Sports Academy Blue 6



Riverside-Durham 35, East Chapel Hill 7



Rolesville 35, Leesville Road 0



Rosman 32, Swain County 15



Scotland 46, Lumberton 8



Seventy-First 28, Westover 3



South Central 46, White Oak 14



South Davidson 28, North Stokes 22



South Mecklenburg 38, Garinger 0



South Point 35, Forestview 6



South Rowan 28, East Rowan 7



Southeast Alamance 56, Person 31



Southern Alamance 46, Cummings 6



Southwest Guilford 14, Lexington Senior 7



Southwest Onslow 44, South Lenoir 0



St. Pauls 34, South View 24



St. Stephens 56, South Caldwell 6



Starmount 28, Wilkes Central 7



Stuart W. Cramer 42, Cherryville 14



T.C. Roberson 42, Erwin 7



T.W. Andrews 26, Montgomery Central 14



Tarboro 41, Ayden - Grifton 0



Thomasville 63, East Davidson 10



Triton 35, South Johnston 7



Tuscola 34, Brevard 7



Union Pines 49, Lee County 14



Wake Forest 45, Franklinton 3



Walkertown 59, Carver 14



Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Rosewood 20



Warren County 52, KIPP Pride 0



Washington 20, Eastern Wayne 0



Washington County 24, Rocky Mount Prep 6



Weddington 55, Piedmont 7



West Cabarrus 35, Central Cabarrus 21



West Craven 20, SouthWest Edgecombe 12



West Davidson 55, Trinity 6



West Henderson 21, North Henderson 20



West Iredell 41, Bandys 31



West Mecklenburg 17, Hopewell 9



West Rowan 45, Northwest Cabarrus 42



West Stokes 49, North Surry 14



West Wilkes 42, Ashe County 0



Western Harnett 21, West Johnston 14



Whiteville 40, Red Springs 0



Williams 13, Western Alamance 6



Wilson Prep Academy 14, Sallie B. Howard 0



Hertford County 1, First Flight F (forfeit)



Mount Airy 1, Surry Central F (forfeit)



Union Academy 1, TJCA F (forfeit)

Scores Not Reported

ALAJ vs. Roanoke Rapids



Arendell Parrott Academy vs. John Paul II Catholic



Atkins vs. Mount Tabor



Bishop McGuinness vs. TCPLA



Cardinal Gibbons vs. Sanderson



Carrboro vs. Cedar Ridge



Christ School vs. Metrolina Christian Academy



Columbia vs. Mattamuskeet



Community School of Davidson vs. Langtree Charter Academy



Concord vs. Salisbury



Corvian Community vs. Christ the King



Covenant Day vs. Varsity Opponent



East Carteret vs. Jones Senior



East Gaston vs. West Lincoln



Harrells Christian Academy vs. Ravenscroft



J.F. Webb vs. Seaforth



Kenston Forest vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy



Kinston vs. Beddingfield



Murphy vs. Hayesville



NCTHS vs. SCPA



North Duplin vs. East Columbus



North Johnston vs. North Lenoir



North Mecklenburg vs. Independence



Patton vs. Hibriten



POBAT vs. Olympic



Providence vs. Ballantyne Ridge



Shelby vs. Bessemer City



South Garner vs. Fuquay-Varina



South Stanly vs. Mountain Island Charter



Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford



SSEAS vs. Hillside



The First Academy vs. Ambassador Christian School



Wake Christian Academy vs. St. David's



Watauga vs. McDowell



Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Liberty Christian Academy



West Bladen vs. South Columbus



West Columbus vs. Goldsboro

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard