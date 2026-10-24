North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 23, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23
A.L. Brown 46, Cox Mill 0
Alexander Central 28, Freedom 21
Alleghany 31, North Wilkes 7
Apex Friendship 24, Willow Spring 24 (tie)
Ardrey Kell 28, East Mecklenburg 0
Asheboro 35, Northeast Guilford 21
Asheville 62, North Buncombe 0
Asheville School (Independent) 49, SouthLake Christian Academy 14
Ashley 33, West Brunswick 6
Broughton 28, Athens Drive 14
Bunker Hill 28, North Lincoln 26
Bunn 12, Louisburg 6
Burns 48, Highland Tech 0
Cape Fear 62, Terry Sanford 27
Chambers 35, West Charlotte 7
Charlotte Catholic 39, Cuthbertson 14
Charlotte Latin 14, Charlotte Country Day School 7
CHASE 41, Draughn 6
Chatham Central 20, South Stokes 19
Cherokee 49, Andrews 35
Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 0
Clinton 49, Heide Trask 0
Community Christian 64, Sandhills Classical Christian 20
Crest 38, Ashbrook 0
Croatan 20, West Carteret 0
E.E. Smith 48, Douglas Byrd 14
East Bladen 49, Union 34
East Duplin 34, Pender 6
East Forsyth 47, R.J. Reynolds 12
East Lincoln 71, Maiden 35
East Rutherford 20, East Burke 19
East Surry 38, Forbush 32
East Wake 26, Vance County 6
East Wilkes 43, Elkin 7
Eastern Randolph 41, North Moore 0
Enka 27, A.C. Reynolds 26
Enloe 25, Corinth Holders 20
Fairmont 46, South Brunswick 13
Faith Christian 42, South Wake Christian Athletics 24
Farmville Central 60, Greene Central 55
Fike 49, C.B. Aycock 7
Forest Hills 35, Anson 0
Franklin 42, Smoky Mountain 35
Garner 31, Clayton 21
Gates County 12, Bertie 0
Gray's Creek 6, Purnell Swett 0
Greenville Hurricanes 21, Asheville Christian Academy 20
Grimsley 62, Dudley 0
Harnett Central 62, Southern Lee 14
Hendersonville 48, Mountain Heritage 44
Heritage 31, Knightdale 6
Hickory Ridge 40, Harding University 0
High Point Christian Academy 55, Hickory Grove Christian 14
Hobbton 24, Lakewood 16
Hobgood Charter 42, Bear Grass Charter 16
Hoggard 67, North Brunswick 7
Holly Springs 49, Felton Grove 7
Holmes 55, Perquimans County 6
Hough 35, Myers Park 0
Hunt 49, Rocky Mount 7
J.H. Rose 39, New Bern 26
Jack Britt 46, Pine Forest 20
Jacksonville 63, D.H. Conley 22
James Kenan 35, Princeton 15
Jay M. Robinson 48, Carson 0
Jordan 62, Green Level 14
Kings Mountain 46, Huss 0
Lake Norman 28, Davie County 7
Lake Norman Charter 33, Bradford Prep 0
Laney 34, New Hanover 7
Lincoln Charter 35, Pine Lake Prep 31
Mallard Creek 35, Butler 3
Manteo 26, Camden County 20
Marvin Ridge 37, Sun Valley 7
McMichael 31, Bartlett Yancey 30
Middle Creek 56, Cary 0
Millbrook 59, Wakefield 0
Mitchell 47, Madison 14
Monroe 49, Mount Pleasant 14
Mooresville 31, Statesville 0
Morehead 27, Rockingham County 21
Nash Central 14, Wake Prep Academy 2
Newton-Conover 35, Foard 0
North Davidson 47, North Forsyth 6
North Iredell 14, South Iredell 14 (tie)
North Rowan 37, Albemarle 13
North Stanly 60, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 0
Northeast Academy 58, BACA 0
Northeastern 54, Martin County 19
Northern Durham 20, Chapel Hill 14
Northern Guilford 42, Eastern Guilford 14
Northern Nash 49, Southern Nash 0
Northside - Jacksonville 29, Swansboro 0
Northside - Pinetown 40, Southside 0
Northwest Guilford 36, Parkland 14
Northwood 38, Southwestern Randolph 35
NRCA 41, Wayne Christian 21
Oak Grove 25, Glenn 0
Orange 15, South Granville 14
Page 68, Ben L. Smith 0
Palisades 49, Rocky River 0
Pamlico County 36, Lejeune 28
Panther Creek 14, Apex 7
Parkwood 30, West Stanly 24
Pasquotank County 20, Currituck County 10
Pinecrest 43, Hoke County 35
Pisgah 43, East Henderson 16
Polk County 42, Avery County 21
Providence Day 49, Charlotte Christian 7
Providence Grove 23, Wheatmore 14
Pungo Christian Academy 38, Lawrence Academy 32
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 52, C (CO-OP) 20
Ragsdale 55, Western Guilford 0
Randleman 27, Ledford 24
Reagan 35, West Forsyth 34
Richlands 34, Dixon 28
Richmond Senior 42, Overhills 27
Riverdale Baptist 42, Loudoun Sports Academy Blue 6
Riverside-Durham 35, East Chapel Hill 7
Rolesville 35, Leesville Road 0
Rosman 32, Swain County 15
Scotland 46, Lumberton 8
Seventy-First 28, Westover 3
South Central 46, White Oak 14
South Davidson 28, North Stokes 22
South Mecklenburg 38, Garinger 0
South Point 35, Forestview 6
South Rowan 28, East Rowan 7
Southeast Alamance 56, Person 31
Southern Alamance 46, Cummings 6
Southwest Guilford 14, Lexington Senior 7
Southwest Onslow 44, South Lenoir 0
St. Pauls 34, South View 24
St. Stephens 56, South Caldwell 6
Starmount 28, Wilkes Central 7
Stuart W. Cramer 42, Cherryville 14
T.C. Roberson 42, Erwin 7
T.W. Andrews 26, Montgomery Central 14
Tarboro 41, Ayden - Grifton 0
Thomasville 63, East Davidson 10
Triton 35, South Johnston 7
Tuscola 34, Brevard 7
Union Pines 49, Lee County 14
Wake Forest 45, Franklinton 3
Walkertown 59, Carver 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Rosewood 20
Warren County 52, KIPP Pride 0
Washington 20, Eastern Wayne 0
Washington County 24, Rocky Mount Prep 6
Weddington 55, Piedmont 7
West Cabarrus 35, Central Cabarrus 21
West Craven 20, SouthWest Edgecombe 12
West Davidson 55, Trinity 6
West Henderson 21, North Henderson 20
West Iredell 41, Bandys 31
West Mecklenburg 17, Hopewell 9
West Rowan 45, Northwest Cabarrus 42
West Stokes 49, North Surry 14
West Wilkes 42, Ashe County 0
Western Harnett 21, West Johnston 14
Whiteville 40, Red Springs 0
Williams 13, Western Alamance 6
Wilson Prep Academy 14, Sallie B. Howard 0
Hertford County 1, First Flight F (forfeit)
Mount Airy 1, Surry Central F (forfeit)
Union Academy 1, TJCA F (forfeit)
Scores Not Reported
ALAJ vs. Roanoke Rapids
Arendell Parrott Academy vs. John Paul II Catholic
Atkins vs. Mount Tabor
Bishop McGuinness vs. TCPLA
Cardinal Gibbons vs. Sanderson
Carrboro vs. Cedar Ridge
Christ School vs. Metrolina Christian Academy
Columbia vs. Mattamuskeet
Community School of Davidson vs. Langtree Charter Academy
Concord vs. Salisbury
Corvian Community vs. Christ the King
Covenant Day vs. Varsity Opponent
East Carteret vs. Jones Senior
East Gaston vs. West Lincoln
Harrells Christian Academy vs. Ravenscroft
J.F. Webb vs. Seaforth
Kenston Forest vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy
Kinston vs. Beddingfield
Murphy vs. Hayesville
NCTHS vs. SCPA
North Duplin vs. East Columbus
North Johnston vs. North Lenoir
North Mecklenburg vs. Independence
Patton vs. Hibriten
POBAT vs. Olympic
Providence vs. Ballantyne Ridge
Shelby vs. Bessemer City
South Garner vs. Fuquay-Varina
South Stanly vs. Mountain Island Charter
Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford
SSEAS vs. Hillside
The First Academy vs. Ambassador Christian School
Wake Christian Academy vs. St. David's
Watauga vs. McDowell
Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Liberty Christian Academy
West Bladen vs. South Columbus
West Columbus vs. Goldsboro
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.