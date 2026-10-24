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North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 23

Check out the final scores from Friday night's North Carolina high school football action across the Tar Heel State
Sam Brown|
Game of Inches/Weddington Football

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 23, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 23

A.L. Brown 46, Cox Mill 0

Alexander Central 28, Freedom 21

Alleghany 31, North Wilkes 7

Apex Friendship 24, Willow Spring 24 (tie)

Ardrey Kell 28, East Mecklenburg 0

Asheboro 35, Northeast Guilford 21

Asheville 62, North Buncombe 0

Asheville School (Independent) 49, SouthLake Christian Academy 14

Ashley 33, West Brunswick 6

Broughton 28, Athens Drive 14

Bunker Hill 28, North Lincoln 26

Bunn 12, Louisburg 6

Burns 48, Highland Tech 0

Cape Fear 62, Terry Sanford 27

Chambers 35, West Charlotte 7

Charlotte Catholic 39, Cuthbertson 14

Charlotte Latin 14, Charlotte Country Day School 7

CHASE 41, Draughn 6

Chatham Central 20, South Stokes 19

Cherokee 49, Andrews 35

Cleveland 56, Smithfield-Selma 0

Clinton 49, Heide Trask 0

Community Christian 64, Sandhills Classical Christian 20

Crest 38, Ashbrook 0

Croatan 20, West Carteret 0

E.E. Smith 48, Douglas Byrd 14

East Bladen 49, Union 34

East Duplin 34, Pender 6

East Forsyth 47, R.J. Reynolds 12

East Lincoln 71, Maiden 35

East Rutherford 20, East Burke 19

East Surry 38, Forbush 32

East Wake 26, Vance County 6

East Wilkes 43, Elkin 7

Eastern Randolph 41, North Moore 0

Enka 27, A.C. Reynolds 26

Enloe 25, Corinth Holders 20

Fairmont 46, South Brunswick 13

Faith Christian 42, South Wake Christian Athletics 24

Farmville Central 60, Greene Central 55

Fike 49, C.B. Aycock 7

Forest Hills 35, Anson 0

Franklin 42, Smoky Mountain 35

Garner 31, Clayton 21

Gates County 12, Bertie 0

Gray's Creek 6, Purnell Swett 0

Greenville Hurricanes 21, Asheville Christian Academy 20

Grimsley 62, Dudley 0

Harnett Central 62, Southern Lee 14

Hendersonville 48, Mountain Heritage 44

Heritage 31, Knightdale 6

Hickory Ridge 40, Harding University 0

High Point Christian Academy 55, Hickory Grove Christian 14

Hobbton 24, Lakewood 16

Hobgood Charter 42, Bear Grass Charter 16

Hoggard 67, North Brunswick 7

Holly Springs 49, Felton Grove 7

Holmes 55, Perquimans County 6

Hough 35, Myers Park 0

Hunt 49, Rocky Mount 7

J.H. Rose 39, New Bern 26

Jack Britt 46, Pine Forest 20

Jacksonville 63, D.H. Conley 22

James Kenan 35, Princeton 15

Jay M. Robinson 48, Carson 0

Jordan 62, Green Level 14

Kings Mountain 46, Huss 0

Lake Norman 28, Davie County 7

Lake Norman Charter 33, Bradford Prep 0

Laney 34, New Hanover 7

Lincoln Charter 35, Pine Lake Prep 31

Mallard Creek 35, Butler 3

Manteo 26, Camden County 20

Marvin Ridge 37, Sun Valley 7

McMichael 31, Bartlett Yancey 30

Middle Creek 56, Cary 0

Millbrook 59, Wakefield 0

Mitchell 47, Madison 14

Monroe 49, Mount Pleasant 14

Mooresville 31, Statesville 0

Morehead 27, Rockingham County 21

Nash Central 14, Wake Prep Academy 2

Newton-Conover 35, Foard 0

North Davidson 47, North Forsyth 6

North Iredell 14, South Iredell 14 (tie)

North Rowan 37, Albemarle 13

North Stanly 60, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 0

Northeast Academy 58, BACA 0

Northeastern 54, Martin County 19

Northern Durham 20, Chapel Hill 14

Northern Guilford 42, Eastern Guilford 14

Northern Nash 49, Southern Nash 0

Northside - Jacksonville 29, Swansboro 0

Northside - Pinetown 40, Southside 0

Northwest Guilford 36, Parkland 14

Northwood 38, Southwestern Randolph 35

NRCA 41, Wayne Christian 21

Oak Grove 25, Glenn 0

Orange 15, South Granville 14

Page 68, Ben L. Smith 0

Palisades 49, Rocky River 0

Pamlico County 36, Lejeune 28

Panther Creek 14, Apex 7

Parkwood 30, West Stanly 24

Pasquotank County 20, Currituck County 10

Pinecrest 43, Hoke County 35

Pisgah 43, East Henderson 16

Polk County 42, Avery County 21

Providence Day 49, Charlotte Christian 7

Providence Grove 23, Wheatmore 14

Pungo Christian Academy 38, Lawrence Academy 32

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 52, C (CO-OP) 20

Ragsdale 55, Western Guilford 0

Randleman 27, Ledford 24

Reagan 35, West Forsyth 34

Richlands 34, Dixon 28

Richmond Senior 42, Overhills 27

Riverdale Baptist 42, Loudoun Sports Academy Blue 6

Riverside-Durham 35, East Chapel Hill 7

Rolesville 35, Leesville Road 0

Rosman 32, Swain County 15

Scotland 46, Lumberton 8

Seventy-First 28, Westover 3

South Central 46, White Oak 14

South Davidson 28, North Stokes 22

South Mecklenburg 38, Garinger 0

South Point 35, Forestview 6

South Rowan 28, East Rowan 7

Southeast Alamance 56, Person 31

Southern Alamance 46, Cummings 6

Southwest Guilford 14, Lexington Senior 7

Southwest Onslow 44, South Lenoir 0

St. Pauls 34, South View 24

St. Stephens 56, South Caldwell 6

Starmount 28, Wilkes Central 7

Stuart W. Cramer 42, Cherryville 14

T.C. Roberson 42, Erwin 7

T.W. Andrews 26, Montgomery Central 14

Tarboro 41, Ayden - Grifton 0

Thomasville 63, East Davidson 10

Triton 35, South Johnston 7

Tuscola 34, Brevard 7

Union Pines 49, Lee County 14

Wake Forest 45, Franklinton 3

Walkertown 59, Carver 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Rosewood 20

Warren County 52, KIPP Pride 0

Washington 20, Eastern Wayne 0

Washington County 24, Rocky Mount Prep 6

Weddington 55, Piedmont 7

West Cabarrus 35, Central Cabarrus 21

West Craven 20, SouthWest Edgecombe 12

West Davidson 55, Trinity 6

West Henderson 21, North Henderson 20

West Iredell 41, Bandys 31

West Mecklenburg 17, Hopewell 9

West Rowan 45, Northwest Cabarrus 42

West Stokes 49, North Surry 14

West Wilkes 42, Ashe County 0

Western Harnett 21, West Johnston 14

Whiteville 40, Red Springs 0

Williams 13, Western Alamance 6

Wilson Prep Academy 14, Sallie B. Howard 0

Hertford County 1, First Flight F (forfeit)

Mount Airy 1, Surry Central F (forfeit)

Union Academy 1, TJCA F (forfeit)

Scores Not Reported

ALAJ vs. Roanoke Rapids

Arendell Parrott Academy vs. John Paul II Catholic

Atkins vs. Mount Tabor

Bishop McGuinness vs. TCPLA

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Sanderson

Carrboro vs. Cedar Ridge

Christ School vs. Metrolina Christian Academy

Columbia vs. Mattamuskeet

Community School of Davidson vs. Langtree Charter Academy

Concord vs. Salisbury

Corvian Community vs. Christ the King

Covenant Day vs. Varsity Opponent

East Carteret vs. Jones Senior

East Gaston vs. West Lincoln

Harrells Christian Academy vs. Ravenscroft

J.F. Webb vs. Seaforth

Kenston Forest vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy

Kinston vs. Beddingfield

Murphy vs. Hayesville

NCTHS vs. SCPA

North Duplin vs. East Columbus

North Johnston vs. North Lenoir

North Mecklenburg vs. Independence

Patton vs. Hibriten

POBAT vs. Olympic

Providence vs. Ballantyne Ridge

Shelby vs. Bessemer City

South Garner vs. Fuquay-Varina

South Stanly vs. Mountain Island Charter

Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford

SSEAS vs. Hillside

The First Academy vs. Ambassador Christian School

Wake Christian Academy vs. St. David's

Watauga vs. McDowell

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Liberty Christian Academy

West Bladen vs. South Columbus

West Columbus vs. Goldsboro

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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