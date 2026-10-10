North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 9, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 9

A.L. Brown 55, Central Cabarrus 7

Alexander Central 41, McDowell 10

Alleghany 10, East Wilkes 7

Apex Friendship 44, Green Level 0

Ardrey Kell 48, Rocky River 7

Asheboro 38, Southeast Guilford 10

Asheville 40, A.C. Reynolds 17

Ashley 34, North Brunswick 14

Ayden - Grifton 28, Beddingfield 7

Bessemer City 20, Highland Tech 7

Bishop McGuinness 41, North Stokes 18

Brevard 30, East Henderson 12

Bunn 17, Wake Prep Academy 14

Butler 20, North Mecklenburg 13

Camden County 12, Bertie 8

Cape Fear 36, Purnell Swett 7

Cardinal Gibbons 35, Holly Springs 0

Carson 45, Concord 27

Carver 46, McMichael 27

Central Davidson 42, Randleman 41

Chambers 47, Independence 0

Charlotte Catholic 29, Sun Valley 22

Cherryville 52, East Gaston 18

Christ School 35, Charlotte Christian 21

Clayton 42, South Garner 10

Community School of Davidson 41, Lincoln Charter 0

Corinth Holders 49, Athens Drive 6

Crest 37, Huss 16

Croatan 49, Richlands 8

D.H. Conley 26, South Central 22

Davie County 39, Statesville 15

Dudley 46, Western Guilford 6

East Bladen 22, East Columbus 20

East Burke 28, R-S Central 23

East Carteret 22, Lejeune 7

East Duplin 63, Heide Trask 0

East Forsyth 50, Parkland 0

East Lincoln 44, Foard 0

East Surry 40, North Surry 22

Eastern Alamance 35, Western Alamance 21

Eastern Guilford 55, Southern Guilford 3

Eastern Randolph 28, Southwestern Randolph 7

Enka 39, Erwin 29

Forbush 44, Surry Central 0

Forest Hills 14, Parkwood 0

Franklin 45, North Henderson 6

Freedom 21, St. Stephens 0

Garner 34, Cleveland 20

Gray's Creek 26, Lumberton 7

Greene Central 49, Kinston 24

Grimsley 38, Ragsdale 0

Halifax Academy 62, BACA 0

Harnett Central 58, West Johnston 29

Havelock 41, Dixon 16

Hendersonville 56, Owen 24

Heritage 35, Franklinton 32

Hertford County 64, Currituck County 33

Hibriten 63, Draughn 0

Hickory Ridge 66, Cox Mill 14

Hillside 27, Riverside-Durham 6

Hobgood Charter 40, Columbia 20

Hoggard 40, Topsail 7

Hoke County 20, Pine Forest 9

Hough 72, Garinger 0

Hunt 43, Southern Nash 35

J.H. Rose 28, Jacksonville 26

James Kenan 55, Goldsboro 0

Jay M. Robinson 66, South Rowan 0

Kings Mountain 35, Ashbrook 8

Lake Norman 60, South Iredell 0

Lake Norman Charter 13, Christ the King 10

Lakewood 29, Union 8

Leesville Road 37, Enloe 14

Louisburg 36, ALAJ 12

Manteo 22, Perquimans County 14

Marvin Ridge 27, Porter Ridge 26

Middle Creek 50, Felton Grove 15

Midway 19, Wallace-Rose Hill 16

Millbrook 45, Broughton 6

Monroe 70, West Stanly 0

Montgomery Central 28, Ledford 12

Mooresville 56, North Iredell 0

Mount Tabor 57, North Forsyth 8

Mountain Heritage 33, Avery County 7

Mountain Island Charter 35, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 8

Murphy 15, Robbinsville 9

Myers Park 41, Hopewell 14

Nash Central 99, Roanoke Rapids 66

New Bern 44, White Oak 6

Newton-Conover 28, Bunker Hill 20

North Davidson 30, Glenn 21

North Duplin 36, West Columbus 16

North Lincoln 36, Bandys 20

North Stanly 62, South Stanly 0

North Wilkes 47, Elkin 0

Northern Nash 62, Southern Wayne 0

Northside - Jacksonville 56, West Carteret 21

Northside - Pinetown 68, Pamlico County 6

Northwest Cabarrus 43, Salisbury 7

Northwood 56, Jordan-Matthews 22

NRCA 55, SMLCA 14

Oak Grove 62, Atkins 7

Orange 29, J.F. Webb 28

Page 68, Southwest Guilford 6

Palisades 50, Ballantyne Ridge 14

Panther Creek 15, Green Hope 14

Pasquotank County 38, Martin County 21

Person 32, Cummings 0

Pinecrest 35, Overhills 12

Polk County 48, Madison 9

Providence Grove 52, Trinity 0

Reagan 39, R.J. Reynolds 0

Reidsville 50, Morehead 3

Richmond Senior 35, Jack Britt 12

Rocky Mount 44, C.B. Aycock 7

Rolesville 64, Wakefield 0

Rosman 42, Andrews 17

Sanderson 20, Cary 0

Scotland 42, Terry Sanford 7

Seaforth 49, Cedar Ridge 0

Seventy-First 26, St. Pauls 0

Shelby 9, Lincolnton 7

Smoky Mountain 48, West Henderson 12

South Columbus 49, Red Springs 0

South Johnston 14, Lee County 13

South Point 68, North Gaston 0

South View 18, E.E. Smith 12

Southeast Alamance 37, Williams 22

Southeast Raleigh 47, Smithfield-Selma 0

Southern Alamance 42, Harrells Christian Academy 0

SouthLake Christian Academy 20, Covenant Day 13

Southwest Onslow 30, Pender 28

SSEAS 62, Northern Durham 0

St. David's 14, GRACE Christian 6

Starmount 9, West Wilkes 0

Stuart W. Cramer 14, West Lincoln 0

Swain County 35, Hayesville 0

T.C. Roberson 52, North Buncombe 7

T.W. Andrews 50, Lexington Senior 7

Tarboro 75, Farmville Central 27

Thomasville 28, West Davidson 14

Triton 48, Western Harnett 7

Tuscola 21, Pisgah 0

Union Academy 37, Albemarle 34

Union Pines 49, Southern Lee 6

Vance County 27, Knightdale 13

Wake Forest 41, East Wake 0

Washington 47, North Lenoir 0

Watauga 49, South Caldwell 14

Weddington 56, Cuthbertson 0

West Brunswick 26, New Hanover 21

West Cabarrus 27, Olympic 16

West Craven 48, North Johnston 16

West Forsyth 35, Northwest Guilford 0

West Iredell 35, Hickory 28

West Rowan 42, East Rowan 29

West Stokes 42, Mount Airy 8

Westover 66, Douglas Byrd 0

Wheatmore 35, East Davidson 7

Whiteville 41, South Brunswick 20

Willow Spring 27, Apex 24

Wilson Prep Academy 44, North East Carolina Prep 7

Scores Not Reported

BACA vs. Halifax Academy

Bear Grass Charter vs. Mattamuskeet

Bradford Prep vs. Pine Lake Prep

Clinton vs. South Lenoir

Corvian Community vs. Langtree Charter Academy

East Chapel Hill vs. Chapel Hill

East Rutherford vs. CHASE

Father Capodanno vs. Community Christian

Gates County vs. Holmes

Harding University vs. POBAT

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy

High Point Christian Academy vs. Asheville School (Independent)

Jones Senior vs. Southside

Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day School

Mount Pleasant vs. Anson

NCTHS vs. Warren County

North Pitt vs. SouthWest Edgecombe

Rockingham County vs. Bartlett Yancey

Rocky Mount Prep vs. Sallie B. Howard

South Granville vs. Carrboro

TCPLA vs. Chatham Central

Trinity Christian vs. Ravenscroft

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Wake Christian Academy

Weldon STEM vs. KIPP Pride

West Bladen vs. Fairmont

Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County



View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard