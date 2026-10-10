North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 9, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 9
A.L. Brown 55, Central Cabarrus 7
Alexander Central 41, McDowell 10
Alleghany 10, East Wilkes 7
Apex Friendship 44, Green Level 0
Ardrey Kell 48, Rocky River 7
Asheboro 38, Southeast Guilford 10
Asheville 40, A.C. Reynolds 17
Ashley 34, North Brunswick 14
Ayden - Grifton 28, Beddingfield 7
Bessemer City 20, Highland Tech 7
Bishop McGuinness 41, North Stokes 18
Brevard 30, East Henderson 12
Bunn 17, Wake Prep Academy 14
Butler 20, North Mecklenburg 13
Camden County 12, Bertie 8
Cape Fear 36, Purnell Swett 7
Cardinal Gibbons 35, Holly Springs 0
Carson 45, Concord 27
Carver 46, McMichael 27
Central Davidson 42, Randleman 41
Chambers 47, Independence 0
Charlotte Catholic 29, Sun Valley 22
Cherryville 52, East Gaston 18
Christ School 35, Charlotte Christian 21
Clayton 42, South Garner 10
Community School of Davidson 41, Lincoln Charter 0
Corinth Holders 49, Athens Drive 6
Crest 37, Huss 16
Croatan 49, Richlands 8
D.H. Conley 26, South Central 22
Davie County 39, Statesville 15
Dudley 46, Western Guilford 6
East Bladen 22, East Columbus 20
East Burke 28, R-S Central 23
East Carteret 22, Lejeune 7
East Duplin 63, Heide Trask 0
East Forsyth 50, Parkland 0
East Lincoln 44, Foard 0
East Surry 40, North Surry 22
Eastern Alamance 35, Western Alamance 21
Eastern Guilford 55, Southern Guilford 3
Eastern Randolph 28, Southwestern Randolph 7
Enka 39, Erwin 29
Forbush 44, Surry Central 0
Forest Hills 14, Parkwood 0
Franklin 45, North Henderson 6
Freedom 21, St. Stephens 0
Garner 34, Cleveland 20
Gray's Creek 26, Lumberton 7
Greene Central 49, Kinston 24
Grimsley 38, Ragsdale 0
Halifax Academy 62, BACA 0
Harnett Central 58, West Johnston 29
Havelock 41, Dixon 16
Hendersonville 56, Owen 24
Heritage 35, Franklinton 32
Hertford County 64, Currituck County 33
Hibriten 63, Draughn 0
Hickory Ridge 66, Cox Mill 14
Hillside 27, Riverside-Durham 6
Hobgood Charter 40, Columbia 20
Hoggard 40, Topsail 7
Hoke County 20, Pine Forest 9
Hough 72, Garinger 0
Hunt 43, Southern Nash 35
J.H. Rose 28, Jacksonville 26
James Kenan 55, Goldsboro 0
Jay M. Robinson 66, South Rowan 0
Kings Mountain 35, Ashbrook 8
Lake Norman 60, South Iredell 0
Lake Norman Charter 13, Christ the King 10
Lakewood 29, Union 8
Leesville Road 37, Enloe 14
Louisburg 36, ALAJ 12
Manteo 22, Perquimans County 14
Marvin Ridge 27, Porter Ridge 26
Middle Creek 50, Felton Grove 15
Midway 19, Wallace-Rose Hill 16
Millbrook 45, Broughton 6
Monroe 70, West Stanly 0
Montgomery Central 28, Ledford 12
Mooresville 56, North Iredell 0
Mount Tabor 57, North Forsyth 8
Mountain Heritage 33, Avery County 7
Mountain Island Charter 35, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 8
Murphy 15, Robbinsville 9
Myers Park 41, Hopewell 14
Nash Central 99, Roanoke Rapids 66
New Bern 44, White Oak 6
Newton-Conover 28, Bunker Hill 20
North Davidson 30, Glenn 21
North Duplin 36, West Columbus 16
North Lincoln 36, Bandys 20
North Stanly 62, South Stanly 0
North Wilkes 47, Elkin 0
Northern Nash 62, Southern Wayne 0
Northside - Jacksonville 56, West Carteret 21
Northside - Pinetown 68, Pamlico County 6
Northwest Cabarrus 43, Salisbury 7
Northwood 56, Jordan-Matthews 22
NRCA 55, SMLCA 14
Oak Grove 62, Atkins 7
Orange 29, J.F. Webb 28
Page 68, Southwest Guilford 6
Palisades 50, Ballantyne Ridge 14
Panther Creek 15, Green Hope 14
Pasquotank County 38, Martin County 21
Person 32, Cummings 0
Pinecrest 35, Overhills 12
Polk County 48, Madison 9
Providence Grove 52, Trinity 0
Reagan 39, R.J. Reynolds 0
Reidsville 50, Morehead 3
Richmond Senior 35, Jack Britt 12
Rocky Mount 44, C.B. Aycock 7
Rolesville 64, Wakefield 0
Rosman 42, Andrews 17
Sanderson 20, Cary 0
Scotland 42, Terry Sanford 7
Seaforth 49, Cedar Ridge 0
Seventy-First 26, St. Pauls 0
Shelby 9, Lincolnton 7
Smoky Mountain 48, West Henderson 12
South Columbus 49, Red Springs 0
South Johnston 14, Lee County 13
South Point 68, North Gaston 0
South View 18, E.E. Smith 12
Southeast Alamance 37, Williams 22
Southeast Raleigh 47, Smithfield-Selma 0
Southern Alamance 42, Harrells Christian Academy 0
SouthLake Christian Academy 20, Covenant Day 13
Southwest Onslow 30, Pender 28
SSEAS 62, Northern Durham 0
St. David's 14, GRACE Christian 6
Starmount 9, West Wilkes 0
Stuart W. Cramer 14, West Lincoln 0
Swain County 35, Hayesville 0
T.C. Roberson 52, North Buncombe 7
T.W. Andrews 50, Lexington Senior 7
Tarboro 75, Farmville Central 27
Thomasville 28, West Davidson 14
Triton 48, Western Harnett 7
Tuscola 21, Pisgah 0
Union Academy 37, Albemarle 34
Union Pines 49, Southern Lee 6
Vance County 27, Knightdale 13
Wake Forest 41, East Wake 0
Washington 47, North Lenoir 0
Watauga 49, South Caldwell 14
Weddington 56, Cuthbertson 0
West Brunswick 26, New Hanover 21
West Cabarrus 27, Olympic 16
West Craven 48, North Johnston 16
West Forsyth 35, Northwest Guilford 0
West Iredell 35, Hickory 28
West Rowan 42, East Rowan 29
West Stokes 42, Mount Airy 8
Westover 66, Douglas Byrd 0
Wheatmore 35, East Davidson 7
Whiteville 41, South Brunswick 20
Willow Spring 27, Apex 24
Wilson Prep Academy 44, North East Carolina Prep 7
Scores Not Reported
BACA vs. Halifax Academy
Bear Grass Charter vs. Mattamuskeet
Bradford Prep vs. Pine Lake Prep
Clinton vs. South Lenoir
Corvian Community vs. Langtree Charter Academy
East Chapel Hill vs. Chapel Hill
East Rutherford vs. CHASE
Father Capodanno vs. Community Christian
Gates County vs. Holmes
Harding University vs. POBAT
Hickory Grove Christian vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy
High Point Christian Academy vs. Asheville School (Independent)
Jones Senior vs. Southside
Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day School
Mount Pleasant vs. Anson
NCTHS vs. Warren County
North Pitt vs. SouthWest Edgecombe
Rockingham County vs. Bartlett Yancey
Rocky Mount Prep vs. Sallie B. Howard
South Granville vs. Carrboro
TCPLA vs. Chatham Central
Trinity Christian vs. Ravenscroft
Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Wake Christian Academy
Weldon STEM vs. KIPP Pride
West Bladen vs. Fairmont
Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.