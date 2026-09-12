North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another packed night of action across the state.
Hough rolled to a 49-10 victory over Mooresville in a matchup of ranked teams, while Cleveland shut out New Bern 50-0. Reagan defeated Northern Guilford 59-6, East Forsyth blanked Ragsdale 44-0 and West Forsyth rolled past Mount Tabor 45-14.
Here are the final North Carolina high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
Alexander Central 30, Statesville 27
Ambassador Christian School 28, Calvary Day 14
Anson 36, Chesterfield 6
Apex 52, Chapel Hill 0
Apex Friendship 24, Holly Springs 0
Asheboro 35, Rockingham County 7
Asheville 38, Asheville School (Independent) 35
Bishop McGuinness 56, Trinity 21
Bunker Hill 27, Maiden 21
Burns 56, Lincolnton 35
C.B. Aycock 61, Goldsboro 0
C (CO-OP) 52, Charlotte Christian 19
Cape Fear 36, Westover 19
Carrboro 13, East Chapel Hill 9
Carver 28, TCPLA 22
Cary 26, Green Level 14
Catholic 37, First Flight 20
Central 34, West Stanly 28
CHASE 49, Madison 21
Chatham Central 54, North Moore 28
Cherryville 42, Highland Tech 0
Christ the King 16, Covenant Day 0
Clayton 53, West Johnston 0
Cleveland 50, New Bern 0
Clinton 55, East Bladen 26
Croatan 38, Washington 0
Cummings 48, Bartlett Yancey 14
Dudley 36, Northeast Guilford 20
East Davidson 20, South Davidson 14
East Duplin 21, James Kenan 14
East Forsyth 44, Ragsdale 0
East Lincoln 42, Bandys 15
East Wake 36, Bunn 13
Eastern Alamance 65, Person 20
Eastern Randolph 43, Providence Grove 31
Eastern Wayne 57, South Lenoir 0
Enka 47, Cherokee 0
Fairmont 36, Lakewood 29
Faith Christian 62, Arendell Parrott Academy 18
Fike 46, Ashley 27
Forbush 34, Elkin 0
Franklin 41, East Henderson 7
Franklinton 54, Louisburg 0
Fuquay-Varina 56, Willow Spring 37
Garner 49, D.H. Conley 7
Gates County 26, Northampton County 0
Glenn 12, Southwest Guilford 0
Gray's Creek 42, Douglas Byrd 6
Green Hope 49, Northern Durham 6
Greene Central 29, North Pitt 8
Heide Trask 23, West Bladen 6
Hendersonville 42, Erwin 35
Hickory 56, Newton-Conover 7
High Point Christian Academy 56, KIPP Pride 0
Hillside 28, Orange 22
Hoggard 40, Panther Creek 7
Hoke County 25, Seventy-First 24
Holmes 32, Currituck County 7
Hough 49, Mooresville 10
Hunt 34, South Garner 33
Indian Land 39, Trinity Christian 0
J.H. Rose 40, Havelock 0
Jacksonville 47, Topsail 20
Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 0
John Paul II Catholic 48, St. David's 12
Johnson County 26, Ashe County 0
Jordan 56, Riverside-Durham 0
Kings Mountain 48, Charlotte Catholic 7
Kinston 45, White Oak 6
Lake Norman 48, Independence 7
Lake Norman Charter 27, Forestview 25
Lake Wylie 27, Huss 26
Laney 45, South Central 42
Lawrence Academy 68, Columbia 42
Ledford 27, West Davidson 6
Martin County 44, Southside 0
Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Father Capodanno 13
McDowell 62, Avery County 41
McMichael 19, Cedar Ridge 16
Midway 27, South Johnston 12
Mitchell 14, Robbinsville 13
Monroe 14, Sun Valley 13
Montgomery Central 36, Piedmont 21
Morehead 26, J.F. Webb 16
Mountain Island Charter 43, Draughn 0
Murphy 21, A.C. Reynolds 17
North Buncombe 48, Brevard 21
North Davidson 39, Central Davidson 12
North East Carolina Prep 54, Bear Grass Charter 30
North Edgecombe 14, NHCTA 0
North Surry 27, North Wilkes 22
Northside - Jacksonville 35, New Hanover 0
Oak Grove 40, Davie County 23
Parkland 13, North Forsyth 8
Patrick County 64, North Stokes 35
Pine Forest 9, E.E. Smith 8
Pine Lake Prep 33, Langtree Charter Academy 32
Pinecrest 39, South View 0
Porter Ridge 12, South Iredell 7
Princeton 61, North Johnston 6
Pungo Christian Academy 30, Wake Christian Academy 6
Purnell Swett 62, Red Springs 0
R-S Central 42, Chesnee 35
R.J. Reynolds 21, Southeast Guilford 9
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 35, Loudoun Sports Academy 8
Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 14
Reagan 59, Northern Guilford 6
Reidsville 41, Eastern Guilford 0
Richmond Senior 67, Northwest Guilford 7
Riverdale Baptist 49, Bell 14
Rocky Mount 45, Vance County 6
Rocky Mount Prep 40, TMSA 0
Rosewood 38, Hobbton 30
Sallie B. Howard 14, SCPA 6
Sandhills Classical Christian 34, Community Christian 16
Scotland 52, Overhills 6
Seaforth 22, Northwood 15
Smoky Mountain 33, Pisgah 7
South Brunswick 27, Richlands 12
South Caldwell 55, North Gaston 0
South Columbus 22, West Brunswick 21
South Point 42, Mount Pleasant 14
South Stokes 27, Surry Central 10
Southeast Alamance 55, Southern Alamance 52
Southern Nash 28, Nash Central 27
Southern Wayne 26, Smithfield-Selma 0
SouthLake Christian Academy 49, Asheville Christian Academy 14
Southwest Onslow 58, Dixon 57
St. Pauls 43, North Brunswick 12
St. Stephens 41, North Iredell 7
Stuart W. Cramer 61, Bessemer City 0
Swansboro 35, East Carteret 0
T.C. Roberson 63, Freedom 27
T.W. Andrews 48, Ben L. Smith 7
Thomasville 63, Western Guilford 0
Tuscola 48, North Henderson 6
Union 24, Lejeune 7
Union Academy 34, Bradford Prep 0
Wake Forest 49, Wakefield 14
Wake Prep Academy 36, ALAJ 0
Walkertown 20, East Surry 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Pender 6
Warren County 42, South Granville 0
Washington County 40, Weldon STEM 0
Wayne Christian 30, GRACE Christian 22
West Craven 67, Farmville Central 19
West Forsyth 45, Mount Tabor 14
West Henderson 36, Owen 14
West Iredell 33, North Lincoln 3
West Stokes 36, Community School of Davidson 33
Wheatmore 58, Jordan-Matthews 20
Whiteville 41, East Columbus 0
Williams 28, Heritage 25
Scores Not Reported
Beacon Hill HomeSchool vs. North Wake Saints
Hargrave Military Academy vs. NRCA
Jones Senior vs. North Duplin
Knightdale vs. Sanderson
Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Halifax Academy
WSPA vs. East Burke
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.