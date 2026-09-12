North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another packed night of action across the state.

Hough rolled to a 49-10 victory over Mooresville in a matchup of ranked teams, while Cleveland shut out New Bern 50-0. Reagan defeated Northern Guilford 59-6, East Forsyth blanked Ragsdale 44-0 and West Forsyth rolled past Mount Tabor 45-14.

Here are the final North Carolina high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

Alexander Central 30, Statesville 27

Ambassador Christian School 28, Calvary Day 14

Anson 36, Chesterfield 6

Apex 52, Chapel Hill 0

Apex Friendship 24, Holly Springs 0

Asheboro 35, Rockingham County 7

Asheville 38, Asheville School (Independent) 35

Bishop McGuinness 56, Trinity 21

Bunker Hill 27, Maiden 21

Burns 56, Lincolnton 35

C.B. Aycock 61, Goldsboro 0

C (CO-OP) 52, Charlotte Christian 19

Cape Fear 36, Westover 19

Carrboro 13, East Chapel Hill 9

Carver 28, TCPLA 22

Cary 26, Green Level 14

Catholic 37, First Flight 20

Central 34, West Stanly 28

CHASE 49, Madison 21

Chatham Central 54, North Moore 28

Cherryville 42, Highland Tech 0

Christ the King 16, Covenant Day 0

Clayton 53, West Johnston 0

Cleveland 50, New Bern 0

Clinton 55, East Bladen 26

Croatan 38, Washington 0

Cummings 48, Bartlett Yancey 14

Dudley 36, Northeast Guilford 20

East Davidson 20, South Davidson 14

East Duplin 21, James Kenan 14

East Forsyth 44, Ragsdale 0

East Lincoln 42, Bandys 15

East Wake 36, Bunn 13

Eastern Alamance 65, Person 20

Eastern Randolph 43, Providence Grove 31

Eastern Wayne 57, South Lenoir 0

Enka 47, Cherokee 0

Fairmont 36, Lakewood 29

Faith Christian 62, Arendell Parrott Academy 18

Fike 46, Ashley 27

Forbush 34, Elkin 0

Franklin 41, East Henderson 7

Franklinton 54, Louisburg 0

Fuquay-Varina 56, Willow Spring 37

Garner 49, D.H. Conley 7

Gates County 26, Northampton County 0

Glenn 12, Southwest Guilford 0

Gray's Creek 42, Douglas Byrd 6

Green Hope 49, Northern Durham 6

Greene Central 29, North Pitt 8

Heide Trask 23, West Bladen 6

Hendersonville 42, Erwin 35

Hickory 56, Newton-Conover 7

High Point Christian Academy 56, KIPP Pride 0

Hillside 28, Orange 22

Hoggard 40, Panther Creek 7

Hoke County 25, Seventy-First 24

Holmes 32, Currituck County 7

Hough 49, Mooresville 10

Hunt 34, South Garner 33

Indian Land 39, Trinity Christian 0

J.H. Rose 40, Havelock 0

Jacksonville 47, Topsail 20

Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 0

John Paul II Catholic 48, St. David's 12

Johnson County 26, Ashe County 0

Jordan 56, Riverside-Durham 0

Kings Mountain 48, Charlotte Catholic 7

Kinston 45, White Oak 6

Lake Norman 48, Independence 7

Lake Norman Charter 27, Forestview 25

Lake Wylie 27, Huss 26

Laney 45, South Central 42

Lawrence Academy 68, Columbia 42

Ledford 27, West Davidson 6

Martin County 44, Southside 0

Maryland School for the Deaf 42, Father Capodanno 13

McDowell 62, Avery County 41

McMichael 19, Cedar Ridge 16

Midway 27, South Johnston 12

Mitchell 14, Robbinsville 13

Monroe 14, Sun Valley 13

Montgomery Central 36, Piedmont 21

Morehead 26, J.F. Webb 16

Mountain Island Charter 43, Draughn 0

Murphy 21, A.C. Reynolds 17

North Buncombe 48, Brevard 21

North Davidson 39, Central Davidson 12

North East Carolina Prep 54, Bear Grass Charter 30

North Edgecombe 14, NHCTA 0

North Surry 27, North Wilkes 22

Northside - Jacksonville 35, New Hanover 0

Oak Grove 40, Davie County 23

Parkland 13, North Forsyth 8

Patrick County 64, North Stokes 35

Pine Forest 9, E.E. Smith 8

Pine Lake Prep 33, Langtree Charter Academy 32

Pinecrest 39, South View 0

Porter Ridge 12, South Iredell 7

Princeton 61, North Johnston 6

Pungo Christian Academy 30, Wake Christian Academy 6

Purnell Swett 62, Red Springs 0

R-S Central 42, Chesnee 35

R.J. Reynolds 21, Southeast Guilford 9

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 35, Loudoun Sports Academy 8

Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 14

Reagan 59, Northern Guilford 6

Reidsville 41, Eastern Guilford 0

Richmond Senior 67, Northwest Guilford 7

Riverdale Baptist 49, Bell 14

Rocky Mount 45, Vance County 6

Rocky Mount Prep 40, TMSA 0

Rosewood 38, Hobbton 30

Sallie B. Howard 14, SCPA 6

Sandhills Classical Christian 34, Community Christian 16

Scotland 52, Overhills 6

Seaforth 22, Northwood 15

Smoky Mountain 33, Pisgah 7

South Brunswick 27, Richlands 12

South Caldwell 55, North Gaston 0

South Columbus 22, West Brunswick 21

South Point 42, Mount Pleasant 14

South Stokes 27, Surry Central 10

Southeast Alamance 55, Southern Alamance 52

Southern Nash 28, Nash Central 27

Southern Wayne 26, Smithfield-Selma 0

SouthLake Christian Academy 49, Asheville Christian Academy 14

Southwest Onslow 58, Dixon 57

St. Pauls 43, North Brunswick 12

St. Stephens 41, North Iredell 7

Stuart W. Cramer 61, Bessemer City 0

Swansboro 35, East Carteret 0

T.C. Roberson 63, Freedom 27

T.W. Andrews 48, Ben L. Smith 7

Thomasville 63, Western Guilford 0

Tuscola 48, North Henderson 6

Union 24, Lejeune 7

Union Academy 34, Bradford Prep 0

Wake Forest 49, Wakefield 14

Wake Prep Academy 36, ALAJ 0

Walkertown 20, East Surry 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Pender 6

Warren County 42, South Granville 0

Washington County 40, Weldon STEM 0

Wayne Christian 30, GRACE Christian 22

West Craven 67, Farmville Central 19

West Forsyth 45, Mount Tabor 14

West Henderson 36, Owen 14

West Iredell 33, North Lincoln 3

West Stokes 36, Community School of Davidson 33

Wheatmore 58, Jordan-Matthews 20

Whiteville 41, East Columbus 0

Williams 28, Heritage 25

Scores Not Reported

Beacon Hill HomeSchool vs. North Wake Saints

Hargrave Military Academy vs. NRCA

Jones Senior vs. North Duplin

Knightdale vs. Sanderson

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Halifax Academy

WSPA vs. East Burke