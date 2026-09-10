Swain County Cancels Football Game for Second Straight Week Due to Player Shortage

Swain County will not play a varsity football game for the second consecutive week because injuries and illness have left the Maroon Devils without enough healthy players.

Swain County's Second Consecutive Game Canceled

Friday's scheduled game at Mountain Heritage was canceled, according to an announcement from the Mountain Heritage athletic department. Swain County, once a North Carolina power, forfeited its Sept. 4 game against Franklin for the same reason.

Swain forfeited its Sept. 4 game with Franklin due to not having enough healthy players.

Unlike last week's Franklin game, Friday's cancellation has not yet been declared a forfeit. Mountain Heritage is searching for an opponent for Sept. 18, when it was originally scheduled for a bye. The school said on X that if it can schedule a Week 5 opponent, Friday's cancellation against Swain County could instead serve as its bye.

"Mountain Heritage High School's Athletic Department announces that this week's home football game vs. Swain County has been canceled," the department said in its X post. "Swain County has numerous injuries and sickness, and they could not make the trip to Burnsville. Therefore, no varsity football game will be played this Friday at E.L. Briggs Stadium."

Swain County is 0-3. The Maroon Devils opened with losses to Smoky Mountain (42-6) and Pisgah (42-12) before forfeiting last week's game against Franklin.

Swain County Dealing With Significant Roster Turnover

The Maroon Devils were 6-5 in the 2025 season, finished third in the Smoky Mountain 1-A/2-A Conference with a 4-2 record and qualified for the state playoffs. But the Maroon Devils lost 14 players to graduation, including quarterback Andruw Cody, their top two running backs and top three receivers. Cody also had five interceptions on defense.

The current struggles come after Swain County went 11-2 and reached the third round of the Class 1A playoffs in 2023. The Maroon Devils fell to 1-10 in 2024 before rebounding to 6-5 and returning to the playoffs last season.

The Maroon Devils Have a Rich Tradition

Swain County has won eight state championships, including three consecutive Class 1A titles from 1988-90 with future Tennessee and NFL quarterback Heath Shuler leading the offense.

The Maroon Devils also won state championships in 1979, 1985, 2001, 2004 and 2011. The 2001 and 2004 championships came under coach Rod White, who recently died.

Swain County also won the 2-A state championship in 1979, 1-A state championships in 1985, 2001 and 2004 and the 1-AA state championship in 2011.

Two of those state titles - in 2001 and 2004 - were won under coach Rod White, who recently passed away.

Swain County JV Off to 3-0 Start

While the varsity has struggled to keep enough healthy players on the field, Swain County's junior varsity team has opened the season 3-0.

The Maroon Devils defeated Mountain Heritage 60-26 after earlier victories over Murphy (36-16) and Robbinsville (22-8).