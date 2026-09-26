Utah High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026

The 2026 Utah high school football season continued Thursday, Sept. 25, with a full slate of games across the state.

Among the biggest results, Skyridge defeated Corner Canyon 37-27 in a matchup of two of the state's top-ranked teams, while Mountain Ridge rolled past Riverton 56-7. Orem edged Timpview 17-14, and Water Canyon piled up 94 points in a wild 94-61 victory over St. Joseph.

Here are the final Utah high school football scores from Thursday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Alta 27, Woods Cross 21

American Leadership Academy 34, Providence Hall 28

Bear River 28, Green Canyon 21

Beaver 30, North Summit 6

Bingham 49, Cedar Valley 7

Bountiful 28, Viewmont 19

Box Elder 43, Bonneville 7

Crimson Cliffs 38, Snow Canyon 16

Davis 49, Syracuse 35

Delta 58, South Sevier 20

Desert Hills 47, Dixie 25

Duchesne 63, Gunnison Valley 14

East 54, Juan Diego Catholic 6

Enterprise 26, Emery 14

Fremont 14, Farmington 11

Grand County 45, Whitehorse 0

Granger 36, Cyprus 17

Highland 34, Murray 29

Hillcrest 48, West Jordan 8

Hunter 45, Kearns 0

Hurricane 38, Pine View 21

Jordan 24, Judge Memorial Catholic 16

Kanab 49, Parowan 0

Lehi 22, Herriman 20

Logan 55, Union 24

Milford 53, UMACW 18

Millard 51, North Sevier 13

Monticello 39, Altamont 16

Morgan 56, Ben Lomond 0

Mountain Crest 43, Deseret Peak 7

Mountain Ridge 56, Riverton 7

North Sanpete 42, Carbon 14

Ogden 24, Grantsville 21

Olympus 42, Brighton 27

Orem 17, Timpview 14

Park City 42, Uintah 21

Pleasant Grove 23, Layton Christian Academy 15

Provo 48, Wasatch 0

Rich 33, Bear Lake 12

Richfield 38, Cedar 7

Ridgeline 41, Sky View 3

Roy 27, Clearfield 20

Salem Hills 40, Mountain View 31

San Juan 61, Manti 38

Skyline 56, Cottonwood 0

Skyridge 37, Corner Canyon 27

Springville 32, Maple Mountain 6

Stansbury 51, Tooele 19

Summit Academy 31, South Summit 26

Timpanogos 37, Deer Creek 0

UMAHF 24, Panguitch 22

Water Canyon 94, St. Joseph 61

Weber 30, Layton 23

West Field 43, Northridge 7

Westlake 15, Copper Hills 9