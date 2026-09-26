Utah High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026
The 2026 Utah high school football season continued Thursday, Sept. 25, with a full slate of games across the state.
Among the biggest results, Skyridge defeated Corner Canyon 37-27 in a matchup of two of the state's top-ranked teams, while Mountain Ridge rolled past Riverton 56-7. Orem edged Timpview 17-14, and Water Canyon piled up 94 points in a wild 94-61 victory over St. Joseph.
Here are the final Utah high school football scores from Thursday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Thursday, Sept. 25
Alta 27, Woods Cross 21
American Leadership Academy 34, Providence Hall 28
Bear River 28, Green Canyon 21
Beaver 30, North Summit 6
Bingham 49, Cedar Valley 7
Bountiful 28, Viewmont 19
Box Elder 43, Bonneville 7
Crimson Cliffs 38, Snow Canyon 16
Davis 49, Syracuse 35
Delta 58, South Sevier 20
Desert Hills 47, Dixie 25
Duchesne 63, Gunnison Valley 14
East 54, Juan Diego Catholic 6
Enterprise 26, Emery 14
Fremont 14, Farmington 11
Grand County 45, Whitehorse 0
Granger 36, Cyprus 17
Highland 34, Murray 29
Hillcrest 48, West Jordan 8
Hunter 45, Kearns 0
Hurricane 38, Pine View 21
Jordan 24, Judge Memorial Catholic 16
Kanab 49, Parowan 0
Lehi 22, Herriman 20
Logan 55, Union 24
Milford 53, UMACW 18
Millard 51, North Sevier 13
Monticello 39, Altamont 16
Morgan 56, Ben Lomond 0
Mountain Crest 43, Deseret Peak 7
Mountain Ridge 56, Riverton 7
North Sanpete 42, Carbon 14
Ogden 24, Grantsville 21
Olympus 42, Brighton 27
Orem 17, Timpview 14
Park City 42, Uintah 21
Pleasant Grove 23, Layton Christian Academy 15
Provo 48, Wasatch 0
Rich 33, Bear Lake 12
Richfield 38, Cedar 7
Ridgeline 41, Sky View 3
Roy 27, Clearfield 20
Salem Hills 40, Mountain View 31
San Juan 61, Manti 38
Skyline 56, Cottonwood 0
Skyridge 37, Corner Canyon 27
Springville 32, Maple Mountain 6
Stansbury 51, Tooele 19
Summit Academy 31, South Summit 26
Timpanogos 37, Deer Creek 0
UMAHF 24, Panguitch 22
Water Canyon 94, St. Joseph 61
Weber 30, Layton 23
West Field 43, Northridge 7
Westlake 15, Copper Hills 9
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.