North Carolina High School Football Playoff Brackets: First-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule
The road to a North Carolina high school football state championship officially begins Friday, Nov. 6, with eight classifications and hundreds of teams chasing a trip to championship weekend.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized its 2026 football playoff brackets Saturday, Oct. 31, setting the stage for six weeks of postseason competition culminating in eight state championship games Dec. 10-12.
The field includes defending champions, undefeated contenders and some of the state's most recognizable football programs.
In Class 8A, defending champion Hough enters as the No. 1 seed in the West, while Millbrook holds the top seed in the East. Both earned first-round byes.
Class 7A could produce one of the state's most compelling championship races. Weddington, the No. 1 seed in the West, enters undefeated at 10-0, while Grimsley and Lake Norman also bring perfect records into the postseason.
Cleveland earned the No. 1 seed in the East following a dramatic 21-20 victory over Clayton in the regular-season finale.
Defending Class 5A champion Crest begins its title defense as the top seed in the West, while undefeated J.H. Rose leads the Class 6A East bracket.
The postseason will look different from previous years, with the NCHSAA continuing its eight-classification format and using separate East and West regional brackets.
The first round begins Nov. 6, with higher-seeded teams hosting playoff games through the regional championships.
Here is a look at the 2026 North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, top seeds, selected first-round matchups and state championship schedule.
Class 8A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
The Class 8A championship race features several of North Carolina's premier programs.
Defending champion Hough enters undefeated at 10-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in the West. Millbrook, which reached last year's state championship game, holds the top seed in the East.
Apex Friendship is also undefeated at 10-0, while Hoggard, Mallard Creek, Chambers and West Forsyth are among the other leading contenders.
The opening round features eight games, with the top four seeds in each region receiving byes.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 8A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 9 Laney at No. 8 Panther Creek
- No. 12 Willow Spring at No. 5 Green Hope
- No. 11 Wakefield at No. 6 Jordan
- No. 10 Broughton at No. 7 Leesville Road
West
- No. 9 Ardrey Kell at No. 8 Palisades
- No. 12 South Mecklenburg at No. 5 Myers Park
- No. 11 Providence at No. 6 Pinecrest
- No. 10 Hoke County at No. 7 West Charlotte
Teams Receiving First-Round Byes
East: Millbrook, Apex Friendship, Hoggard, Rolesville.
West: Hough, Chambers, Mallard Creek, West Forsyth.
Hough and Millbrook will begin their postseason runs Nov. 13.
Class 7A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 7A may feature the deepest collection of championship contenders in the state.
Weddington enters undefeated at 10-0 and holds the No. 1 seed in the West.
Grimsley and Lake Norman are also undefeated, while A.L. Brown brings a 10-0 record into the postseason.
In the East, Cleveland earned the top seed after defeating Clayton 21-20 in the regular-season finale.
The opening round features several interesting matchups, including New Hanover at Southeast Raleigh and Richmond against Ballantyne Ridge.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 17 Topsail at No. 16 Fuquay-Varina
- No. 21 Pine Forest at No. 12 Ashley
- No. 23 New Hanover at No. 10 Southeast Raleigh
- No. 18 North Brunswick at No. 15 Heritage
- No. 24 East Wake at No. 9 D.H. Conley
- No. 20 Overhills at No. 13 Holly Springs
West
- No. 17 Porter Ridge at No. 16 Hopewell
- No. 24 Chapel Hill at No. 9 Hickory Ridge
- No. 21 Parkland at No. 12 West Cabarrus
- No. 20 R.J. Reynolds at No. 13 Jack Britt
- No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge at No. 14 Richmond
- No. 18 Independence at No. 15 Butler
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: Cleveland
- West: Weddington
Grimsley, Lake Norman and A.L. Brown also earned first-round byes.
Class 6A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features undefeated J.H. Rose, which enters the postseason 10-0 and holds the No. 1 seed in the East.
Asheville earned the top seed in the West after finishing the regular season 9-1.
Other leading contenders include Jacksonville, Northern Nash, Scotland, Union Pines, T.C. Roberson and Kings Mountain.
The opening round includes several competitive matchups, including Seventy-First against Lee County and Watauga against Olympic.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 17 Felton Grove at No. 16 South Johnston
- No. 24 Lee County at No. 9 Seventy-First
- No. 21 Terry Sanford at No. 12 Franklinton
- No. 20 White Oak at No. 13 Swansboro
- No. 19 West Johnston at No. 14 Westover
- No. 22 Western Harnett at No. 11 Harnett Central
West
- No. 17 Statesville at No. 16 A.C. Reynolds
- No. 24 St. Stephens at No. 9 Sun Valley
- No. 21 Central Cabarrus at No. 12 Ashbrook
- No. 20 Olympic at No. 13 Watauga
- No. 19 Eastern Guilford at No. 14 Glenn
- No. 22 South Caldwell at No. 11 Northern Guilford
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: J.H. Rose
- West: Asheville
Both top seeds will begin postseason play in the second round Nov. 13.
Class 5A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Defending Class 5A champion Crest enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the West.
The Chargers will attempt to defend their state title against a field that includes South Point, Monroe, Jay M. Robinson, West Rowan and East Lincoln.
In the East, Southeast Alamance earned the top seed, while Northside-Pinetown, Hunt and Croatan are among the leading contenders.
The opening round features several interesting matchups, including South Brunswick at South Granville and Hickory against Huss.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 17 Currituck County at No. 16 West Carteret
- No. 24 C.B. Aycock at No. 9 Rocky Mount
- No. 21 South Brunswick at No. 12 South Granville
- No. 20 Southern Wayne at No. 13 Western Alamance
- No. 19 J.F. Webb at No. 14 Montgomery Central
- No. 22 Person at No. 11 St. Pauls
West
- No. 17 Erwin at No. 16 Parkwood
- No. 24 Huss at No. 9 Hickory
- No. 21 North Lincoln at No. 12 Northwest Cabarrus
- No. 20 North Buncombe at No. 13 Smoky Mountain
- No. 19 East Rowan at No. 14 North Davidson
- No. 22 North Henderson at No. 11 Enka
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: Southeast Alamance
- West: Crest
Class 4A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features several established championship contenders, including Reidsville, East Duplin, Clinton and Hibriten.
East Duplin earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Hibriten holds the top seed in the West.
Reidsville enters the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the East, while Burns, Tuscola and West Iredell are among the leading contenders in the West.
The opening round includes several interesting matchups, including Randleman against Cummings and East Burke against North Surry.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 17 Eastern Wayne at No. 16 Washington
- No. 24 Carver at No. 9 Fairmont
- No. 21 Cummings at No. 12 Randleman
- No. 20 Jordan-Matthews at No. 13 Ledford
- No. 19 Southwest Onslow at No. 14 North Pitt
- No. 22 Central Davidson at No. 11 Nash Central
West
- No. 17 North Surry at No. 16 East Burke
- No. 24 Lincoln Charter at No. 9 R-S Central
- No. 21 Bandys at No. 12 Wilkes Central
- No. 20 East Gaston at No. 13 Bunker Hill
- No. 19 Salisbury at No. 14 West Stanly
- No. 22 Forbush at No. 11 South Rowan
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: East Duplin
- West: Hibriten
Class 3A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features several programs with deep postseason traditions.
Northeastern earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while North Stanly holds the top seed in the West.
Other teams to watch include Whiteville, James Kenan, Shelby, Mount Airy, Hendersonville and Wallace-Rose Hill.
The opening round includes several compelling matchups, including Wallace-Rose Hill against Trinity and South Columbus against McMichael.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 17 Greene Central at No. 16 Wake Prep
- No. 24 Trinity at No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill
- No. 21 McMichael at No. 12 South Columbus
- No. 20 Ayden-Grifton at No. 13 Louisburg
- No. 19 Pender at No. 14 Princeton
- No. 22 South Lenoir at No. 11 Providence Grove
West
- No. 17 Pine Lake Prep at No. 16 North Wilkes
- No. 24 Bessemer City at No. 9 Mountain Heritage
- No. 21 East Davidson at No. 12 West Davidson
- No. 20 Polk County at No. 13 Owen
- No. 19 Wheatmore at No. 14 East Surry
- No. 22 Patton at No. 11 Union Academy
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: Northeastern
- West: North Stanly
Class 2A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features two of the state's most recognizable small-school programs holding the top regional seeds.
Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Corvian Community School holds the top seed in the West.
The two programs met in the 2024 state championship game, and both enter the 2026 postseason hoping for another deep run.
Other teams to watch include Murphy, Starmount, East Bladen and John A. Holmes.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 17 Pamlico County at No. 16 Rosewood
- No. 21 American Leadership Academy-Johnston at No. 12 Camden County
- No. 20 Lejeune at No. 13 Northwest Halifax
- No. 19 Union at No. 14 East Carteret
- No. 22 Triangle Math and Science Academy at No. 11 Bertie
- No. 18 Northampton County at No. 15 Hobbton
West
- No. 17 Avery County at No. 16 Langtree Charter
- No. 21 Elkin at No. 12 Cherryville
- No. 20 Bradford Prep at No. 13 Albemarle
- No. 19 South Stanly at No. 14 South Stokes
- No. 22 Hayesville at No. 11 Cherokee
- No. 18 Bishop McGuinness at No. 15 Swain County
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: Tarboro
- West: Corvian Community School
Class 1A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features a smaller postseason field, with several teams receiving opening-round byes.
Northside-Pinetown earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Chatham Central holds the top seed in the West.
Other contenders include Hobgood Charter, Sallie B. Howard, Robbinsville, Wilson Prep and East Columbus.
The first round features six games, with three matchups in each region.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
East
- No. 9 Washington County at No. 8 Columbia
- No. 11 Jones Senior at No. 6 KIPP Pride
- No. 10 Weldon STEM at No. 7 Rocky Mount Prep
West
- No. 9 Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy at No. 8 College Prep and Leadership Academy
- No. 11 North Stokes at No. 6 South Davidson
- No. 10 Andrews at No. 7 Rosman
No. 1 Regional Seeds
- East: Northside-Pinetown
- West: Chatham Central
Both teams received first-round byes.
2026 North Carolina High School Football Playoff Schedule
The NCHSAA postseason begins Nov. 6 and continues through the state championship games Dec. 10-12.
Classes 1A and 8A follow a shorter postseason format, with regional championship games scheduled for Nov. 27.
North Carolina High School Football State Championship Locations
The 2026 NCHSAA state championships will be played at three college football stadiums across North Carolina.
Kenan Stadium — Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina
Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium — Hickory
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Barker-Lane Stadium — Buies Creek
Campbell University
All eight state championship games will be played Dec. 10-12.
The NCHSAA will determine which classifications play at each venue after the regional championship games, taking travel distances into consideration.
What's Next in the North Carolina High School Football Playoffs?
The 2026 North Carolina high school football playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 6, with first-round games across all eight classifications.
Many of the state's leading contenders will not take the field until Nov. 13 after earning opening-round byes.
The postseason continues through November, with regional champions emerging before the state championship games Dec. 10-12.
From the largest schools in Class 8A to the smallest programs in Class 1A, the goal is the same: survive the postseason and earn a chance to play for a North Carolina state championship.
High School On SI will continue updating the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.