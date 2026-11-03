North Carolina High School Football Playoff Brackets: First-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule

The road to a North Carolina high school football state championship officially begins Friday, Nov. 6, with eight classifications and hundreds of teams chasing a trip to championship weekend.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized its 2026 football playoff brackets Saturday, Oct. 31, setting the stage for six weeks of postseason competition culminating in eight state championship games Dec. 10-12.

The field includes defending champions, undefeated contenders and some of the state's most recognizable football programs.

In Class 8A, defending champion Hough enters as the No. 1 seed in the West, while Millbrook holds the top seed in the East. Both earned first-round byes.

Class 7A could produce one of the state's most compelling championship races. Weddington, the No. 1 seed in the West, enters undefeated at 10-0, while Grimsley and Lake Norman also bring perfect records into the postseason.

Cleveland earned the No. 1 seed in the East following a dramatic 21-20 victory over Clayton in the regular-season finale.

Defending Class 5A champion Crest begins its title defense as the top seed in the West, while undefeated J.H. Rose leads the Class 6A East bracket.

The postseason will look different from previous years, with the NCHSAA continuing its eight-classification format and using separate East and West regional brackets.

The first round begins Nov. 6, with higher-seeded teams hosting playoff games through the regional championships.

Here is a look at the 2026 North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, top seeds, selected first-round matchups and state championship schedule.

Class 8A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 8A championship race features several of North Carolina's premier programs.

Defending champion Hough enters undefeated at 10-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in the West. Millbrook, which reached last year's state championship game, holds the top seed in the East.

Apex Friendship is also undefeated at 10-0, while Hoggard, Mallard Creek, Chambers and West Forsyth are among the other leading contenders.

The opening round features eight games, with the top four seeds in each region receiving byes.

First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 9 Laney at No. 8 Panther Creek

No. 12 Willow Spring at No. 5 Green Hope

No. 11 Wakefield at No. 6 Jordan

No. 10 Broughton at No. 7 Leesville Road

West

No. 9 Ardrey Kell at No. 8 Palisades

No. 12 South Mecklenburg at No. 5 Myers Park

No. 11 Providence at No. 6 Pinecrest

No. 10 Hoke County at No. 7 West Charlotte

Teams Receiving First-Round Byes

East: Millbrook, Apex Friendship, Hoggard, Rolesville.

West: Hough, Chambers, Mallard Creek, West Forsyth.

Hough and Millbrook will begin their postseason runs Nov. 13.

Class 7A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 7A may feature the deepest collection of championship contenders in the state.

Weddington enters undefeated at 10-0 and holds the No. 1 seed in the West.

Grimsley and Lake Norman are also undefeated, while A.L. Brown brings a 10-0 record into the postseason.

In the East, Cleveland earned the top seed after defeating Clayton 21-20 in the regular-season finale.

The opening round features several interesting matchups, including New Hanover at Southeast Raleigh and Richmond against Ballantyne Ridge.

Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 17 Topsail at No. 16 Fuquay-Varina

No. 21 Pine Forest at No. 12 Ashley

No. 23 New Hanover at No. 10 Southeast Raleigh

No. 18 North Brunswick at No. 15 Heritage

No. 24 East Wake at No. 9 D.H. Conley

No. 20 Overhills at No. 13 Holly Springs

West

No. 17 Porter Ridge at No. 16 Hopewell

No. 24 Chapel Hill at No. 9 Hickory Ridge

No. 21 Parkland at No. 12 West Cabarrus

No. 20 R.J. Reynolds at No. 13 Jack Britt

No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge at No. 14 Richmond

No. 18 Independence at No. 15 Butler

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: Cleveland

West: Weddington

Grimsley, Lake Norman and A.L. Brown also earned first-round byes.

Class 6A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features undefeated J.H. Rose, which enters the postseason 10-0 and holds the No. 1 seed in the East.

Asheville earned the top seed in the West after finishing the regular season 9-1.

Other leading contenders include Jacksonville, Northern Nash, Scotland, Union Pines, T.C. Roberson and Kings Mountain.

The opening round includes several competitive matchups, including Seventy-First against Lee County and Watauga against Olympic.

Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 17 Felton Grove at No. 16 South Johnston

No. 24 Lee County at No. 9 Seventy-First

No. 21 Terry Sanford at No. 12 Franklinton

No. 20 White Oak at No. 13 Swansboro

No. 19 West Johnston at No. 14 Westover

No. 22 Western Harnett at No. 11 Harnett Central

West

No. 17 Statesville at No. 16 A.C. Reynolds

No. 24 St. Stephens at No. 9 Sun Valley

No. 21 Central Cabarrus at No. 12 Ashbrook

No. 20 Olympic at No. 13 Watauga

No. 19 Eastern Guilford at No. 14 Glenn

No. 22 South Caldwell at No. 11 Northern Guilford

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: J.H. Rose

West: Asheville

Both top seeds will begin postseason play in the second round Nov. 13.

Class 5A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending Class 5A champion Crest enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Chargers will attempt to defend their state title against a field that includes South Point, Monroe, Jay M. Robinson, West Rowan and East Lincoln.

In the East, Southeast Alamance earned the top seed, while Northside-Pinetown, Hunt and Croatan are among the leading contenders.

The opening round features several interesting matchups, including South Brunswick at South Granville and Hickory against Huss.

Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 17 Currituck County at No. 16 West Carteret

No. 24 C.B. Aycock at No. 9 Rocky Mount

No. 21 South Brunswick at No. 12 South Granville

No. 20 Southern Wayne at No. 13 Western Alamance

No. 19 J.F. Webb at No. 14 Montgomery Central

No. 22 Person at No. 11 St. Pauls

West

No. 17 Erwin at No. 16 Parkwood

No. 24 Huss at No. 9 Hickory

No. 21 North Lincoln at No. 12 Northwest Cabarrus

No. 20 North Buncombe at No. 13 Smoky Mountain

No. 19 East Rowan at No. 14 North Davidson

No. 22 North Henderson at No. 11 Enka

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: Southeast Alamance

West: Crest

Class 4A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several established championship contenders, including Reidsville, East Duplin, Clinton and Hibriten.

East Duplin earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Hibriten holds the top seed in the West.

Reidsville enters the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the East, while Burns, Tuscola and West Iredell are among the leading contenders in the West.

The opening round includes several interesting matchups, including Randleman against Cummings and East Burke against North Surry.

Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 17 Eastern Wayne at No. 16 Washington

No. 24 Carver at No. 9 Fairmont

No. 21 Cummings at No. 12 Randleman

No. 20 Jordan-Matthews at No. 13 Ledford

No. 19 Southwest Onslow at No. 14 North Pitt

No. 22 Central Davidson at No. 11 Nash Central

West

No. 17 North Surry at No. 16 East Burke

No. 24 Lincoln Charter at No. 9 R-S Central

No. 21 Bandys at No. 12 Wilkes Central

No. 20 East Gaston at No. 13 Bunker Hill

No. 19 Salisbury at No. 14 West Stanly

No. 22 Forbush at No. 11 South Rowan

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: East Duplin

West: Hibriten

Class 3A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several programs with deep postseason traditions.

Northeastern earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while North Stanly holds the top seed in the West.

Other teams to watch include Whiteville, James Kenan, Shelby, Mount Airy, Hendersonville and Wallace-Rose Hill.

The opening round includes several compelling matchups, including Wallace-Rose Hill against Trinity and South Columbus against McMichael.

Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 17 Greene Central at No. 16 Wake Prep

No. 24 Trinity at No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill

No. 21 McMichael at No. 12 South Columbus

No. 20 Ayden-Grifton at No. 13 Louisburg

No. 19 Pender at No. 14 Princeton

No. 22 South Lenoir at No. 11 Providence Grove

West

No. 17 Pine Lake Prep at No. 16 North Wilkes

No. 24 Bessemer City at No. 9 Mountain Heritage

No. 21 East Davidson at No. 12 West Davidson

No. 20 Polk County at No. 13 Owen

No. 19 Wheatmore at No. 14 East Surry

No. 22 Patton at No. 11 Union Academy

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: Northeastern

West: North Stanly

Class 2A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features two of the state's most recognizable small-school programs holding the top regional seeds.

Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Corvian Community School holds the top seed in the West.

The two programs met in the 2024 state championship game, and both enter the 2026 postseason hoping for another deep run.

Other teams to watch include Murphy, Starmount, East Bladen and John A. Holmes.

Selected First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 17 Pamlico County at No. 16 Rosewood

No. 21 American Leadership Academy-Johnston at No. 12 Camden County

No. 20 Lejeune at No. 13 Northwest Halifax

No. 19 Union at No. 14 East Carteret

No. 22 Triangle Math and Science Academy at No. 11 Bertie

No. 18 Northampton County at No. 15 Hobbton

West

No. 17 Avery County at No. 16 Langtree Charter

No. 21 Elkin at No. 12 Cherryville

No. 20 Bradford Prep at No. 13 Albemarle

No. 19 South Stanly at No. 14 South Stokes

No. 22 Hayesville at No. 11 Cherokee

No. 18 Bishop McGuinness at No. 15 Swain County

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: Tarboro

West: Corvian Community School

Class 1A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features a smaller postseason field, with several teams receiving opening-round byes.

Northside-Pinetown earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Chatham Central holds the top seed in the West.

Other contenders include Hobgood Charter, Sallie B. Howard, Robbinsville, Wilson Prep and East Columbus.

The first round features six games, with three matchups in each region.

First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

East

No. 9 Washington County at No. 8 Columbia

No. 11 Jones Senior at No. 6 KIPP Pride

No. 10 Weldon STEM at No. 7 Rocky Mount Prep

West

No. 9 Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy at No. 8 College Prep and Leadership Academy

No. 11 North Stokes at No. 6 South Davidson

No. 10 Andrews at No. 7 Rosman

No. 1 Regional Seeds

East: Northside-Pinetown

West: Chatham Central

Both teams received first-round byes.

2026 North Carolina High School Football Playoff Schedule

The NCHSAA postseason begins Nov. 6 and continues through the state championship games Dec. 10-12.

Classes 1A and 8A follow a shorter postseason format, with regional championship games scheduled for Nov. 27.

North Carolina High School Football State Championship Locations

The 2026 NCHSAA state championships will be played at three college football stadiums across North Carolina.

Kenan Stadium — Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina

Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium — Hickory

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Barker-Lane Stadium — Buies Creek

Campbell University

All eight state championship games will be played Dec. 10-12.

The NCHSAA will determine which classifications play at each venue after the regional championship games, taking travel distances into consideration.

What's Next in the North Carolina High School Football Playoffs?

The 2026 North Carolina high school football playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 6, with first-round games across all eight classifications.

Many of the state's leading contenders will not take the field until Nov. 13 after earning opening-round byes.

The postseason continues through November, with regional champions emerging before the state championship games Dec. 10-12.

From the largest schools in Class 8A to the smallest programs in Class 1A, the goal is the same: survive the postseason and earn a chance to play for a North Carolina state championship.

High School On SI will continue updating the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.