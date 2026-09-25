North Carolina High School Football Team Cancels Remaining Games After Winless Start

A North Carolina high school football team has cancelled its final three games, citing player safety.

West Bladen High School lost the first five games it played this year, scoring just 41 total points. Now, according to a report, they have cancelled the rest of the schedule.

“We recognize the tremendous commitment our student-athletes, coaches, families and supporters have made to this football program,” West Bladen High School Principal Chris Orrock told WECT News 6. “We understand how difficult this decision is. However, our responsibility is to make decisions that prioritize the health and safety of our students.

“Given the current roster and available depth, we believe this is the responsible decision.”

North Carolina High School Football Team Was Winless On The Year Before Making Decision

The Knights have been hit with injuries that have left the team with a roster unfit for competition at the varsity level.

“This decision does not diminish their hard work or the commitment they have shown to their teammates, coaches, school and community,” West Bladen Athletic Director Brett Jackson said. “We will continue to support our student-athletes and families as we move forward.”

West Bladen was set to host Homecoming on Friday, October 2 vs. Whiteville. They also had games with Fairmont and South Columbus on the schedule to close things out.

West Bladen School Officials Hoping To Keep Homecoming Activities, Including Special Appearance, On For Next Week

Officials are working to have a junior varsity game that night to have their planned “Tackle Out Cancer” fundraiser. The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team is scheduled to make an appearance.

Before the decision to cancel the rest of the regular season, the Knights dropped games to Pender, East Bladen, West Columbus, Heide Trask and Union. They were outscored 188-41 during those games.

West Bladen Roster Features Several Key Underclassmen, Handful Of Seniors Contributing This Season

Preston Worley is the head coach at West Bladen. Worley was hired in 2024, replacing Stanley Williams. He had served as the defensive coordinator at West Columbus High School.

Sophomore quarterback Gaston Russ threw for 153 yards and a touchdown, adding 68 yards rushing this year for the Knights. Junior Jashae Drye had a team-high 158 yards rushing and a score, with senior Keon Whittington adding 119 yards on the ground and a team-best 85 yards receiving.