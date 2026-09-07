Pasquotank County vs. Perquimans Live Stream: How to Watch North Carolina High School Football

High school football isn't limited to Friday night this week in North Carolina.

Perquimans County hosts Pasquotank County on Monday afternoon in Hertford, giving fans an opportunity to watch varsity football on Labor Day.

Perquimans enters the matchup 2-0 and will look to continue its unbeaten start on its home field. Pasquotank County makes the short trip from Elizabeth City looking for a breakthrough victory during the early portion of its schedule.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Pasquotank County vs. Perquimans

What: Pasquotank County Panthers at Perquimans County Pirates

When: Monday, Sept. 7

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Perquimans County High School, Hertford, North Carolina

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Pasquotank County vs. Perquimans on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Perquimans Looks to Remain Unbeaten

Perquimans has started the season with consecutive victories and gets the opportunity to make it three straight on its home field.

The Pirates opened the season with a 14-6 victory over First Flight and enter Monday with a 2-0 overall record.

Quarterback Colbert Modlin Jr. has helped lead the offense during the early portion of the season. Running back and linebacker Kanari Hoffler and defensive end/tight end Steven Elliott are also among the players who have contributed for Perquimans.

Monday's matchup gives the Pirates another opportunity to build momentum before moving deeper into their schedule.

Pasquotank County Looks for Road Victory

Pasquotank County, meanwhile, will be trying to reverse its early fortunes after a difficult start.

The Panthers enter the matchup seeking their first victory and face the additional challenge of going on the road against an undefeated opponent.

The Elizabeth City and Hertford schools are located in northeastern North Carolina, making Monday's game a regional matchup in addition to an unusual opportunity for fans to watch live high school football at the beginning of the week.

With most of the state's football schedule completed Thursday and Friday, Pasquotank County-Perquimans is one of only a handful of varsity games being played Monday.

High School On SI will provide North Carolina high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, top performances and recruiting news from across the state.