Archbishop Moeller Faces Brutal Late-Season Gauntlet in 2026 Football Schedule

Archbishop Moeller is one of Ohio's most storied high school football programs. With nine state championships to its credit, the Crusaders could find themselves in contention for a 10th if they can survive one of the state's most demanding schedules—especially a brutal stretch over the final six weeks of the regular season.

King of the Block Kicks Things Off

Before the gauntlet begins, Moeller opens the season with one of Greater Cincinnati's premier rivalry games, traveling to Princeton High School on Aug. 21 for the annual "King of the Block" showdown.

The public-versus-private rivalry dates to 1965. Moeller owns a 39-7 advantage in the all-time series, which resumed in 2024 after a 16-year break in regular-season meetings. The programs have also met six times in the postseason.

Kentucky Trip, Tennessee Test

Following a Week 2 matchup against Groveport Madison at Mount St. Joseph University, the Crusaders head south to face Kentucky powerhouse Trinity.

A week later, Moeller returns home to host Tennessee's Christ Presbyterian Academy, giving the Crusaders two consecutive interstate matchups before entering league play.

A Brutal Closing Stretch

The second half of the schedule is where Moeller's championship hopes could be tested.

It begins with a Week 5 road game against longtime rival St. Xavier before another difficult road trip to La Salle.

The challenges continue with a neutral-site showdown against Elder at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, followed by a visit to St. Ignatius at Byers Field. The gauntlet concludes with a Saturday afternoon showdown against defending Division I powerhouse St. Edward.

If there is a tougher four-game stretch anywhere in Ohio this fall, it will be difficult to find.

Detroit Power Closes the Regular Season

Moeller doesn't get much relief in the regular-season finale.

Detroit Martin Luther King Jr., one of Michigan's perennial football powers, travels to Cincinnati for another interstate showdown to close the schedule.

A Top 5 Program in 2025

Moeller, a Division I program, went 8-4 in 2025, advancing to the Division I Region 4 semifinals. They ended the year ranked No. 5 in the final High School On SI Ohio Top 25.

Below is Archbishop Moeller’s schedule for 2026.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 Archbishop Moeller Football Schedule

Aug. 21: at Princeton

Aug. 28: vs. Groveport Madison (at Mount St. Joseph)

Sept. 4: at Trinity (Kentucky)

Sept. 11: vs. North Ridgeville

Sept. 18: at St. Xavier

Sept. 25: at La Salle

Oct. 2: vs. Elder (at Welcome Stadium)

Oct. 9: at St. Ignatius (at Byers Field)

Oct. 17: vs. St. Edward, 3:00 pm (Saturday)

Oct. 23: vs. Detroit Martin Luther King, Jr (Michigan)