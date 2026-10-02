Elder at Archbishop Moeller Live Updates: Ohio High School Football

Elder will visits Archbishop Moeller in another chapter of the Greater Cincinnati League-South championship football rivalry in Cincinnati. The Panthers won last year's meeting 24-16, while the Fighting Crusaders are 40-30 all-time in this series.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Preview

Who: Elder vs. Archbishop Moeller

When: Friday, October 2 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Grein Field at Roettger Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Elder Looks to Rebound After First Loss of Season

Elder (5-1) started the 2026 season undefeated until they lost a close one to St. Xavier last Friday. The Panthers went 12-1 in 2025, but fell to the same team in the playoffs.

Elder's offense is led by senior quarterback Kaden Estep, a 3-star recruit who has commited to Miami (OH). The defense also features junior linebacker Pete Fortkamp, who already has DI offers from schools such as Miami (OH) and Marshall.

Doug Ramsey is currently in his 30th season as the Panthers' head coach. Nearly 25 years ago, Ramsey led Elder to back-to-back Ohio state championships in 2002 and 2003.

Archbishop Moeller Looks to Make Noise

Meanwhile, Archbishop Moeller (4-2) started the season 1-2, but quickly rebounded with three consecutive wins, beating Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN), St. Xavier, and La Salle. The Fighting Crusaders went 8-4 in the 2025 season.

Archbishop Moeller features two 4-star offensive linemen on its roster, including senior Kal-El Johnson (Georgia Tech commit) and junior Jace Montgomery. The Crusaders also have a few 3-star recruits, including senior offensive linemen Patrick O'Brien (Purdue commit) and Alex Bolar (Toledo commit, and junior defensive lineman Julian Dwyer.

Bert Bethiany is currently in his fourth season as Archbishop Moeller's head coach. In his second year in 2024, Bethiany led the Crusaders to a 14-2 record, another GCL-South Championship, a regional championship, and a trip to the Division I state title game.