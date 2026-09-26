Ohio High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another full slate of games across the state.

Among the notable results, Bishop Watterson shut out St. Francis DeSales 32-0, Archbishop Hoban blanked Walsh Jesuit 30-0 and Archbishop Moeller rolled past La Salle 45-0. St. Xavier edged Elder 31-29, while Big Walnut survived Ironton 47-40.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Allen East 41, Crestview 0

Alliance 22, Carrollton 15

Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Marietta 13

Anderson 58, Milford 14

Anna 29, Fort Recovery 28

Ansonia 70, Twin Valley South 0

Antwerp 46, Hicksville 13

Arcadia 41, Riverdale 20

Arcanum 42, National Trail 0

Archbishop Alter 33, Bishop Fenwick 20

Archbishop Hoban 30, Walsh Jesuit 0

Archbishop McNicholas 40, Carroll 7

Archbishop Moeller 45, La Salle 0

Archbold 72, Swanton 0

Athens 40, Warren 7

Avon 52, Berea-Midpark 21

Avon Lake 37, Elyria 0

Badin 34, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 7

Barnesville 68, Harrison Central 13

Beachwood 14, Brooklyn 12

Beavercreek 21, Centerville 20

Beechcroft 40, Mifflin 0

Bellaire 37, Indian Creek 28

Bellbrook 27, Edgewood 6

Bellevue 42, Edison 10

Belpre 39, Federal Hocking 0

Berkshire 26, Fairview 15

Bethel-Tate 21, Norwood 15

Big Walnut 47, Ironton 40

Bishop Watterson 32, St. Francis DeSales 0

Blanchester 41, East Clinton 0

Bloom-Carroll 34, Logan Elm 20

Bluffton 61, Spencerville 0

Briggs 16, Independence 14

Brooke 33, Beaver Local 20

Brookfield 34, Crestview 6

Brookville 38, Carlisle 35

Brunswick 53, Lorain 19

Bryan 27, Evergreen 5

Buckeye 19, Valley Forge 14

Buckeye Valley 10, Franklin Heights 6

Butler 52, Greenville 0

Cameron 42, Tucker County 6

Canal Winchester 44, Newark 14

Canfield 24, West Branch 14

Canton Central Catholic 42, Crestline 7

Carey 35, Calvert 0

Catholic Central 36, St. John's Jesuit 3

CCPA 30, KIPP Columbus 8

Celina 49, Kenton 14

Centerburg 7, Loudonville 0

Central Catholic 49, Lumen Christi Catholic 7

Chillicothe 49, McClain 6

Cincinnati Country Day 26, New Miami 0

Clay 29, Findlay 28

Clay-Battelle 28, Gilmer County 11

Claymont 48, Sandy Valley 0

Clear Fork 21, Marion Harding 7

Cleveland Central Catholic 55, Richmond Heights 12

Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 35

Coldwater 45, Parkway 7

Colerain 47, Oak Hills 31

Colonel Crawford 20, Lucas 7

Columbia 55, Brookside 20

Columbian 47, Sandusky 0

Columbiana 52, Southern 6

Columbus Academy 20, Bexley 0

Columbus Grove 43, Jefferson 6

Conneaut 40, Crestwood 28

Conotton Valley 50, Bridgeport 16

Copley 30, Barberton 26

Cory-Rawson 3, Ridgedale 0

Covington 49, Troy Christian 7

Crestview 47, Catholic Central 7

Crooksville 49, River View 0

Cuyahoga Falls 50, Springfield 3

Cuyahoga Heights 48, Trinity 16

Dalton 35, Rittman 0

Danville 57, Northmor 7

De La Salle Collegiate 17, St. Francis de Sales 2

Deer Park 38, Madeira 14

Delta 48, Wauseon 6

Dover 56, West Holmes 35

Dublin Jerome 45, Marysville 12

Dunbar 40, Ponitz Career Tech 8

East 64, Whetstone 0

East Canton 39, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 14

East Central 24, Harrison 21

East Knox 57, Cardington-Lincoln 7

East Liverpool 28, Cambridge 14

East Palestine 38, Wellsville 7

Eastern 37, East 2

Eastwood 43, Otsego 41

Eaton 41, Madison 7

Edon 48, Sand Creek 16

Elgin 38, Upper Scioto Valley 22

Elida 28, Bath 21

Elmwood 21, Van Buren 20

Elyria Catholic 14, Padua Franciscan 7

Euclid 32, Shaker Heights 10

Fairborn 39, West Carrollton 12

Fairfield Christian Academy 21, Bishop Rosecrans 0

Fairfield Union 44, Liberty Union 0

Fairview 28, Tinora 26

Firelands 48, Clearview 16

Firestone 14, Ellet 7

Fort Frye 38, Caldwell 7

Fredericktown 21, Mt. Gilead 12

Frontier 29, St. Marys 20

Gallia Academy 33, Dawson-Bryant 13

Garaway 49, Tuscarawas Valley 16

Garfield 47, Southeast 7

Garfield Heights 26, Brush 14

Genoa Area 42, Oak Harbor 27

Gibsonburg 31, Ottawa Hills 13

Girard 43, Lakeview 10

Glenville 46, John Hay 0

Goshen 41, Batavia 0

Graham Local 32, Benjamin Logan 24

Granville 42, Mt. Vernon 35

Greeneview 32, Cedarville 0

Greenon 20, Southeastern Local 14

Grove City Christian 42, Millersport 0

Groveport-Madison 21, Teays Valley 12

Hamilton Township 28, Circleville 0

Hardin Northern 47, Vanlue 0

Harding 52, Scott 0

Harvest Prep 41, Roger Bacon 7

Harvey 20, Lakeside 18

Hawken 53, Orange 21

Heath 34, Utica 3

Highland 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 7

Highland 24, Galion 21

Hillsdale 62, Waynedale 7

Hilltop 43, Erie-Mason 14

Hoover 26, GlenOak 14

Hopewell-Loudon 32, Upper Sandusky 10

Howland 40, Marlington 7

Hubbard 42, Struthers 0

Hudson 38, Solon 3

Hughes 44, Aiken 6

Indian Hill 45, Taylor 0

Indian Valley 21, Ridgewood 7

Jackson 37, Perry 21

John Adams 44, East Tech 8

John F. Kennedy Catholic 25, Lutheran East 6

John Marshall 27, Parkersburg South 24

Johnstown-Monroe 42, Newark Catholic 28

Jonathan Alder 38, Tecumseh 8

Kenston 42, Twinsburg 14

Kenton Ridge 41, Bellefontaine 7

Keystone 48, Black River 7

Kirtland 45, Chagrin Falls 3

LaBrae 21, Champion 17

Lake 45, Fostoria 27

Lake Catholic 27, CVCA 13

Lakewood 35, Westlake 27

Lakota West 38, Fairfield 7

Lebanon 35, Kings 24

Leipsic 47, Ada 10

Liberty 56, Newton Falls 0

Liberty Center 38, Patrick Henry 6

Licking Valley 40, Watkins Memorial 0

Lima Central Catholic 42, Fort Loramie 7

Lima Senior 47, Woodward 6

Lincoln 38, Central Crossing 0

Linden-McKinley 46, Grandview Heights 7

London 59, Urbana 18

Louisville 16, Lake 15

Loveland 49, Walnut Hills 42

Lowellville 36, Western Reserve 12

Madison 46, Jefferson Area 26

Madison Comprehensive 21, Ashland 7

Manchester 49, Tuslaw 0

Mansfield Senior 32, Lexington 27

Maple Heights 48, Warrensville Heights 7

Margaretta 7, Lakota 0

Marion Local 17, St. Henry 7

Marion-Franklin 27, Africentric Early College 8

Martins Ferry 45, Union Local 20

Mason 40, Hamilton 3

Mayfield 21, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7

Maysville 44, Coshocton 0

McComb 42, Arlington 7

McDonald 37, Jackson-Milton 7

McDowell 48, Boardman 21

McKinley 41, Shaw 6

McKinley 35, Green 0

Meadow Bridge 41, Valley 16

Mechanicsburg 54, Triad 0

Mentor 49, Cleveland Heights 14

Miami East 38, Northridge 0

Miami Trace 21, Jackson 20

Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Fayetteville-Perry 8

Miamisburg 22, Fairmont 21

Middletown 41, Sycamore 0

Milton-Union 22, Lehman Catholic 0

Mineral Ridge 53, Waterloo 14

Minster 38, St. John's 0

Mohawk 35, Wynford 7

Monroe 45, Franklin 36

Morgantown 49, Spring Mills 20

Nelsonville-York 42, Meigs 0

New Albany 21, Grove City 14

New Lexington 42, Tri-Valley 19

New Richmond 41, Clinton-Massie 37

Newcomerstown 36, Malvern 0

Nordonia 34, North Royalton 25

North 35, Lutheran West 0

North Baltimore 50, Ridgemont 22

North Central 32, Summerfield 15

North Olmsted 41, Bay 28

North Ridgeville 31, Midview 27

North Union 21, Indian Lake 7

Northland 6, Centennial 0

Northridge 28, Lakewood 7

Northwest 40, Mt. Healthy 20

Northwest 34, Coventry 6

Norton 28, Woodridge 21

Norwayne 21, Chippewa 7

Oak Glen 41, Buckeye Local 14

Olentangy 49, Thomas Worthington 14

Olentangy Berlin 20, Hilliard Darby 19

Olentangy Liberty 31, Dublin Coffman 3

Olentangy Orange 25, Hilliard Davidson 6

Olmsted Falls 42, Steele 7

Ontario 42, Pleasant 28

Orrville 41, Canton South 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Memorial 28

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Toledo Christian 0

Paulding 34, Ayersville 13

Perkins 62, Clyde 22

Perry 42, Geneva 0

Perrysburg 62, Northview 0

Philo 38, Meadowbrook 6

Pickerington Central 40, Lancaster 7

Pickerington North 45, Westerville Central 7

Plymouth 48, Chalker 36

Point Pleasant 21, Lincoln County 20

Port Clinton 35, Huron 21

Portsmouth 20, Chesapeake 3

Portsmouth West 43, Minford 0

Preble Shawnee 44, Bradford 0

Princeton 48, Lakota East 22

Purcell Marian 8, Rock Hill 7

Pymatuning Valley 41, Leetonia 7

Reading 49, Finneytown 6

Revere 24, Aurora 14

Reynoldsburg 41, Logan 7

Rhodes 66, John Marshall 6

Ritchie County 45, Magnolia 0

River Valley 28, Wellston 20

Riverside 48, Strongsville 14

Riverside 41, Bethel 24

Rocky River 83, Normandy 0

Roosevelt 60, Field 0

Rootstown 40, Harding 0

Ross 14, Talawanda 7

Ross 42, Liberty-Benton 14

Rossford 33, Maumee 21

Salem 38, Minerva 14

Seneca East 41, Bucyrus 0

Shadyside 42, Shenandoah 14

Shawnee 32, Northwestern 0

Shawnee 41, Defiance 20

Shelby 54, River Valley 0

Sheridan 40, Morgan 25

Smithville 34, Northwestern 0

South 21, Eastmoor Academy 0

South 35, Chardon 28

South Central 41, Mapleton 40

South Gallia 34, Notre Dame 7

South Point 30, Fairland 24

South Range 47, Poland Seminary 7

Southern 39, Trimble 12

Southview 18, Napoleon 15

Springfield 41, Bowling Green 10

Springfield 24, Springboro 20

Springfield 42, Memorial 12

St. Charles 38, Bishop Hartley 0

St. Clairsville 49, Wheeling Park 7

St. Francis 34, Cardinal Mooney 22

St. Ignatius 42, Benedictine 6

St. Mary Central Catholic 42, Holgate 20

St. Xavier 31, Elder 29

Start 26, Rogers 12

Steubenville 37, Wheelersburg 14

Strasburg-Franklin 41, Buckeye Trail 0

Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36

Tallmadge 31, Ravenna 6

The Linsly School 21, Mogadore 20

Tippecanoe 49, Sidney 6

Toronto 40, Edison 25

Tri-County North 49, Dixie 6

Tri-Village 61, Mississinawa Valley 0

Triway 35, Fairless 7

Trotwood-Madison 17, Cathedral 10

Troy 42, Stebbins 7

Turpin 55, West Clermont 19

Tyler 49, Weir 35

Unioto 39, Adena 0

University 56, Fairmont Senior 14

Upper Arlington 24, Hilliard Bradley 7

Valley 42, Northwest 10

Valley View 34, Oakwood 14

Vermilion 41, Norwalk 0

Versailles 16, New Bremen 13

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 41, St. Vincent-St. Mary 13

Vinton County 36, Alexander 28

Wadsworth 42, Medina 7

Wapakoneta 35, Van Wert 13

Washington 61, Hillsboro 55

Waterford 35, Eastern 0

Waverly 49, Oak Hill 0

Wayne 49, Northmont 24

Wayne Trace 56, Edgerton 13

Waynesfield-Goshen 30, Perry 24

Waynesville 42, Dayton Christian 14

Wellington 44, Cardinal 0

West Geauga 42, Edgewood 7

West Jefferson 47, Northeastern 12

West Liberty-Salem 33, Fairbanks 27

West Muskingum 28, John Glenn 27

Western Reserve 38, Monroeville 36

Westerville North 23, Westerville South 7

Westfall 43, Paint Valley 14

Westland 49, Dublin Scioto 14

Wheeling Central Catholic 21, Monroe Central 14

Whiteford 58, Montpelier 6

Whitehall-Yearling 28, Bishop Ready 3

Whitmer 10, Anthony Wayne 7

Wickliffe 39, Independence 22

Willard 32, Buckeye Central 0

Williamsburg 34, Clermont Northeastern 0

Wilmington 49, Western Brown 42

Windham 58, McKinley 16

Winton Woods 14, Little Miami 7

Withrow 52, Western Hills 0

Woodmore 35, Northwood 29

Wooster 17, New Philadelphia 10

Worthington Christian 56, Berne Union 17

Worthington Kilbourne 38, Hayes 7

Wyoming 45, Mariemont 10

Xenia 16, Piqua 14

Zane Trace 48, Piketon 27

Zanesville 37, Licking Heights 12