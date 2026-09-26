Ohio High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another full slate of games across the state.
Among the notable results, Bishop Watterson shut out St. Francis DeSales 32-0, Archbishop Hoban blanked Walsh Jesuit 30-0 and Archbishop Moeller rolled past La Salle 45-0. St. Xavier edged Elder 31-29, while Big Walnut survived Ironton 47-40.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
Allen East 41, Crestview 0
Alliance 22, Carrollton 15
Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Marietta 13
Anderson 58, Milford 14
Anna 29, Fort Recovery 28
Ansonia 70, Twin Valley South 0
Antwerp 46, Hicksville 13
Arcadia 41, Riverdale 20
Arcanum 42, National Trail 0
Archbishop Alter 33, Bishop Fenwick 20
Archbishop Hoban 30, Walsh Jesuit 0
Archbishop McNicholas 40, Carroll 7
Archbishop Moeller 45, La Salle 0
Archbold 72, Swanton 0
Athens 40, Warren 7
Avon 52, Berea-Midpark 21
Avon Lake 37, Elyria 0
Badin 34, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 7
Barnesville 68, Harrison Central 13
Beachwood 14, Brooklyn 12
Beavercreek 21, Centerville 20
Beechcroft 40, Mifflin 0
Bellaire 37, Indian Creek 28
Bellbrook 27, Edgewood 6
Bellevue 42, Edison 10
Belpre 39, Federal Hocking 0
Berkshire 26, Fairview 15
Bethel-Tate 21, Norwood 15
Big Walnut 47, Ironton 40
Bishop Watterson 32, St. Francis DeSales 0
Blanchester 41, East Clinton 0
Bloom-Carroll 34, Logan Elm 20
Bluffton 61, Spencerville 0
Briggs 16, Independence 14
Brooke 33, Beaver Local 20
Brookfield 34, Crestview 6
Brookville 38, Carlisle 35
Brunswick 53, Lorain 19
Bryan 27, Evergreen 5
Buckeye 19, Valley Forge 14
Buckeye Valley 10, Franklin Heights 6
Butler 52, Greenville 0
Cameron 42, Tucker County 6
Canal Winchester 44, Newark 14
Canfield 24, West Branch 14
Canton Central Catholic 42, Crestline 7
Carey 35, Calvert 0
Catholic Central 36, St. John's Jesuit 3
CCPA 30, KIPP Columbus 8
Celina 49, Kenton 14
Centerburg 7, Loudonville 0
Central Catholic 49, Lumen Christi Catholic 7
Chillicothe 49, McClain 6
Cincinnati Country Day 26, New Miami 0
Clay 29, Findlay 28
Clay-Battelle 28, Gilmer County 11
Claymont 48, Sandy Valley 0
Clear Fork 21, Marion Harding 7
Cleveland Central Catholic 55, Richmond Heights 12
Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 35
Coldwater 45, Parkway 7
Colerain 47, Oak Hills 31
Colonel Crawford 20, Lucas 7
Columbia 55, Brookside 20
Columbian 47, Sandusky 0
Columbiana 52, Southern 6
Columbus Academy 20, Bexley 0
Columbus Grove 43, Jefferson 6
Conneaut 40, Crestwood 28
Conotton Valley 50, Bridgeport 16
Copley 30, Barberton 26
Cory-Rawson 3, Ridgedale 0
Covington 49, Troy Christian 7
Crestview 47, Catholic Central 7
Crooksville 49, River View 0
Cuyahoga Falls 50, Springfield 3
Cuyahoga Heights 48, Trinity 16
Dalton 35, Rittman 0
Danville 57, Northmor 7
De La Salle Collegiate 17, St. Francis de Sales 2
Deer Park 38, Madeira 14
Delta 48, Wauseon 6
Dover 56, West Holmes 35
Dublin Jerome 45, Marysville 12
Dunbar 40, Ponitz Career Tech 8
East 64, Whetstone 0
East Canton 39, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 14
East Central 24, Harrison 21
East Knox 57, Cardington-Lincoln 7
East Liverpool 28, Cambridge 14
East Palestine 38, Wellsville 7
Eastern 37, East 2
Eastwood 43, Otsego 41
Eaton 41, Madison 7
Edon 48, Sand Creek 16
Elgin 38, Upper Scioto Valley 22
Elida 28, Bath 21
Elmwood 21, Van Buren 20
Elyria Catholic 14, Padua Franciscan 7
Euclid 32, Shaker Heights 10
Fairborn 39, West Carrollton 12
Fairfield Christian Academy 21, Bishop Rosecrans 0
Fairfield Union 44, Liberty Union 0
Fairview 28, Tinora 26
Firelands 48, Clearview 16
Firestone 14, Ellet 7
Fort Frye 38, Caldwell 7
Fredericktown 21, Mt. Gilead 12
Frontier 29, St. Marys 20
Gallia Academy 33, Dawson-Bryant 13
Garaway 49, Tuscarawas Valley 16
Garfield 47, Southeast 7
Garfield Heights 26, Brush 14
Genoa Area 42, Oak Harbor 27
Gibsonburg 31, Ottawa Hills 13
Girard 43, Lakeview 10
Glenville 46, John Hay 0
Goshen 41, Batavia 0
Graham Local 32, Benjamin Logan 24
Granville 42, Mt. Vernon 35
Greeneview 32, Cedarville 0
Greenon 20, Southeastern Local 14
Grove City Christian 42, Millersport 0
Groveport-Madison 21, Teays Valley 12
Hamilton Township 28, Circleville 0
Hardin Northern 47, Vanlue 0
Harding 52, Scott 0
Harvest Prep 41, Roger Bacon 7
Harvey 20, Lakeside 18
Hawken 53, Orange 21
Heath 34, Utica 3
Highland 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 7
Highland 24, Galion 21
Hillsdale 62, Waynedale 7
Hilltop 43, Erie-Mason 14
Hoover 26, GlenOak 14
Hopewell-Loudon 32, Upper Sandusky 10
Howland 40, Marlington 7
Hubbard 42, Struthers 0
Hudson 38, Solon 3
Hughes 44, Aiken 6
Indian Hill 45, Taylor 0
Indian Valley 21, Ridgewood 7
Jackson 37, Perry 21
John Adams 44, East Tech 8
John F. Kennedy Catholic 25, Lutheran East 6
John Marshall 27, Parkersburg South 24
Johnstown-Monroe 42, Newark Catholic 28
Jonathan Alder 38, Tecumseh 8
Kenston 42, Twinsburg 14
Kenton Ridge 41, Bellefontaine 7
Keystone 48, Black River 7
Kirtland 45, Chagrin Falls 3
LaBrae 21, Champion 17
Lake 45, Fostoria 27
Lake Catholic 27, CVCA 13
Lakewood 35, Westlake 27
Lakota West 38, Fairfield 7
Lebanon 35, Kings 24
Leipsic 47, Ada 10
Liberty 56, Newton Falls 0
Liberty Center 38, Patrick Henry 6
Licking Valley 40, Watkins Memorial 0
Lima Central Catholic 42, Fort Loramie 7
Lima Senior 47, Woodward 6
Lincoln 38, Central Crossing 0
Linden-McKinley 46, Grandview Heights 7
London 59, Urbana 18
Louisville 16, Lake 15
Loveland 49, Walnut Hills 42
Lowellville 36, Western Reserve 12
Madison 46, Jefferson Area 26
Madison Comprehensive 21, Ashland 7
Manchester 49, Tuslaw 0
Mansfield Senior 32, Lexington 27
Maple Heights 48, Warrensville Heights 7
Margaretta 7, Lakota 0
Marion Local 17, St. Henry 7
Marion-Franklin 27, Africentric Early College 8
Martins Ferry 45, Union Local 20
Mason 40, Hamilton 3
Mayfield 21, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7
Maysville 44, Coshocton 0
McComb 42, Arlington 7
McDonald 37, Jackson-Milton 7
McDowell 48, Boardman 21
McKinley 41, Shaw 6
McKinley 35, Green 0
Meadow Bridge 41, Valley 16
Mechanicsburg 54, Triad 0
Mentor 49, Cleveland Heights 14
Miami East 38, Northridge 0
Miami Trace 21, Jackson 20
Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Fayetteville-Perry 8
Miamisburg 22, Fairmont 21
Middletown 41, Sycamore 0
Milton-Union 22, Lehman Catholic 0
Mineral Ridge 53, Waterloo 14
Minster 38, St. John's 0
Mohawk 35, Wynford 7
Monroe 45, Franklin 36
Morgantown 49, Spring Mills 20
Nelsonville-York 42, Meigs 0
New Albany 21, Grove City 14
New Lexington 42, Tri-Valley 19
New Richmond 41, Clinton-Massie 37
Newcomerstown 36, Malvern 0
Nordonia 34, North Royalton 25
North 35, Lutheran West 0
North Baltimore 50, Ridgemont 22
North Central 32, Summerfield 15
North Olmsted 41, Bay 28
North Ridgeville 31, Midview 27
North Union 21, Indian Lake 7
Northland 6, Centennial 0
Northridge 28, Lakewood 7
Northwest 40, Mt. Healthy 20
Northwest 34, Coventry 6
Norton 28, Woodridge 21
Norwayne 21, Chippewa 7
Oak Glen 41, Buckeye Local 14
Olentangy 49, Thomas Worthington 14
Olentangy Berlin 20, Hilliard Darby 19
Olentangy Liberty 31, Dublin Coffman 3
Olentangy Orange 25, Hilliard Davidson 6
Olmsted Falls 42, Steele 7
Ontario 42, Pleasant 28
Orrville 41, Canton South 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Memorial 28
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Toledo Christian 0
Paulding 34, Ayersville 13
Perkins 62, Clyde 22
Perry 42, Geneva 0
Perrysburg 62, Northview 0
Philo 38, Meadowbrook 6
Pickerington Central 40, Lancaster 7
Pickerington North 45, Westerville Central 7
Plymouth 48, Chalker 36
Point Pleasant 21, Lincoln County 20
Port Clinton 35, Huron 21
Portsmouth 20, Chesapeake 3
Portsmouth West 43, Minford 0
Preble Shawnee 44, Bradford 0
Princeton 48, Lakota East 22
Purcell Marian 8, Rock Hill 7
Pymatuning Valley 41, Leetonia 7
Reading 49, Finneytown 6
Revere 24, Aurora 14
Reynoldsburg 41, Logan 7
Rhodes 66, John Marshall 6
Ritchie County 45, Magnolia 0
River Valley 28, Wellston 20
Riverside 48, Strongsville 14
Riverside 41, Bethel 24
Rocky River 83, Normandy 0
Roosevelt 60, Field 0
Rootstown 40, Harding 0
Ross 14, Talawanda 7
Ross 42, Liberty-Benton 14
Rossford 33, Maumee 21
Salem 38, Minerva 14
Seneca East 41, Bucyrus 0
Shadyside 42, Shenandoah 14
Shawnee 32, Northwestern 0
Shawnee 41, Defiance 20
Shelby 54, River Valley 0
Sheridan 40, Morgan 25
Smithville 34, Northwestern 0
South 21, Eastmoor Academy 0
South 35, Chardon 28
South Central 41, Mapleton 40
South Gallia 34, Notre Dame 7
South Point 30, Fairland 24
South Range 47, Poland Seminary 7
Southern 39, Trimble 12
Southview 18, Napoleon 15
Springfield 41, Bowling Green 10
Springfield 24, Springboro 20
Springfield 42, Memorial 12
St. Charles 38, Bishop Hartley 0
St. Clairsville 49, Wheeling Park 7
St. Francis 34, Cardinal Mooney 22
St. Ignatius 42, Benedictine 6
St. Mary Central Catholic 42, Holgate 20
St. Xavier 31, Elder 29
Start 26, Rogers 12
Steubenville 37, Wheelersburg 14
Strasburg-Franklin 41, Buckeye Trail 0
Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36
Tallmadge 31, Ravenna 6
The Linsly School 21, Mogadore 20
Tippecanoe 49, Sidney 6
Toronto 40, Edison 25
Tri-County North 49, Dixie 6
Tri-Village 61, Mississinawa Valley 0
Triway 35, Fairless 7
Trotwood-Madison 17, Cathedral 10
Troy 42, Stebbins 7
Turpin 55, West Clermont 19
Tyler 49, Weir 35
Unioto 39, Adena 0
University 56, Fairmont Senior 14
Upper Arlington 24, Hilliard Bradley 7
Valley 42, Northwest 10
Valley View 34, Oakwood 14
Vermilion 41, Norwalk 0
Versailles 16, New Bremen 13
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 41, St. Vincent-St. Mary 13
Vinton County 36, Alexander 28
Wadsworth 42, Medina 7
Wapakoneta 35, Van Wert 13
Washington 61, Hillsboro 55
Waterford 35, Eastern 0
Waverly 49, Oak Hill 0
Wayne 49, Northmont 24
Wayne Trace 56, Edgerton 13
Waynesfield-Goshen 30, Perry 24
Waynesville 42, Dayton Christian 14
Wellington 44, Cardinal 0
West Geauga 42, Edgewood 7
West Jefferson 47, Northeastern 12
West Liberty-Salem 33, Fairbanks 27
West Muskingum 28, John Glenn 27
Western Reserve 38, Monroeville 36
Westerville North 23, Westerville South 7
Westfall 43, Paint Valley 14
Westland 49, Dublin Scioto 14
Wheeling Central Catholic 21, Monroe Central 14
Whiteford 58, Montpelier 6
Whitehall-Yearling 28, Bishop Ready 3
Whitmer 10, Anthony Wayne 7
Wickliffe 39, Independence 22
Willard 32, Buckeye Central 0
Williamsburg 34, Clermont Northeastern 0
Wilmington 49, Western Brown 42
Windham 58, McKinley 16
Winton Woods 14, Little Miami 7
Withrow 52, Western Hills 0
Woodmore 35, Northwood 29
Wooster 17, New Philadelphia 10
Worthington Christian 56, Berne Union 17
Worthington Kilbourne 38, Hayes 7
Wyoming 45, Mariemont 10
Xenia 16, Piqua 14
Zane Trace 48, Piketon 27
Zanesville 37, Licking Heights 12
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.