Mason Volleyball Emerges as Early GMC Favorite After Challenging Start

Mason has established itself as an early team to watch in the Greater Miami Conference volleyball race, and the Comets haven't taken an easy route to get there.

Mason is 6-3 after navigating a challenging early-season schedule that has included Seton, Ursuline Academy and Gilmour Academy, three of Ohio's premier programs. The Comets also own victories over Olentangy Orange and Olentangy Liberty.

The demanding schedule has given Mason an opportunity to find out where it stands against some of the state's best competition before the GMC race moves deeper into conference play.

Junior middle blocker Avery Brannon has been one of the catalysts for the Comets. She has recorded 53 kills and 14 blocks while leading the GMC with 16 aces.

Mason Tests Itself Against Ohio's Best

Few teams on Mason's schedule provide a bigger test than Seton, which has established itself as one of Ohio's premier programs and a nationally recognized power.

The Comets will get another opportunity against Seton on Oct. 6.

Mason also faced an Ursuline Academy team loaded with offensive weapons. Senior right-side hitter Jillian Forrest, a Washington commit and one of Ohio's highest-rated players in the 2027 class by Prep Dig, finished with 11 kills against the Comets.

Ursuline's attack went well beyond Forrest, however, as four players finished with double-digit kills.

Gilmour Academy presented another major challenge. The Lancers feature 6-foot-4 middle blocker KJ Williams, a Pitt commit and one of the state's top-rated players.

Mason's schedule won't get much easier. The Comets are set to face an undefeated Fenwick team on Sept. 12 before their October rematch with Seton.

Lakota West, Sycamore Among GMC Challengers

Mason isn't the only GMC team that has tested itself against strong nonconference competition.

Lakota West opened 3-3, with one of its losses coming against Seton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19.

Senior Adelyn Twyman has been one of the Firebirds' top performers, recording 62 kills and 16 blocks during the early portion of the season.

Sycamore has also shown promise after a slow start. The Aviators delivered a dominant performance against Princeton, winning 25-5, 25-7, 25-16.

Sophomore middle blocker Kennedy Mallory has emerged as a key player for Sycamore with 71 kills and 11 blocks.

A matchup between Lakota West and Sycamore should provide an early indication of which team might be best positioned to challenge Mason as the GMC race develops. Lakota East could also work its way into the mix.

Tough Schedule Could Pay Off for Mason

Mason's 6-3 record doesn't fully illustrate the caliber of competition the Comets have faced.

Games against programs such as Seton, Ursuline Academy and Gilmour Academy have exposed Mason to some of the state's top teams and individual players. Combined with victories over Olentangy Orange and Olentangy Liberty, those tests have given the Comets an early measuring stick.

Now the focus increasingly shifts toward the GMC.

With Lakota West, Sycamore and potentially Lakota East among the teams looking to contend, Mason will try to turn the lessons from its demanding early schedule into an advantage as the conference race takes shape.