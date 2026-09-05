Ohio High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Another night of Ohio high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Buckeye State.
View our full Ohio high school football scoreboard.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Ada 41, Arlington 28
Allen East 32, Indian Lake 14
Anderson 51, Little Miami 14
Anna 43, Parkway 6
Ansonia 48, National Trail 13
Anthony Wayne 33, Napoleon 12
Antwerp 48, Hilltop 12
Arcanum 47, Dixie 7
Archbishop Alter 44, Taft 12
Archbold 38, Tinora 7
Ashland 21, Clyde 19
Athens 38, Marietta 10
Austintown-Fitch 42, Riverside 10
Ayersville 26, Toledo Christian 20
Badin 31, Edgewood 7
Barberton 35, Elyria 0
Barnesville 33, Bellaire 0
Beachwood 41, Vanlue 6
Beaver Local 28, St. Clairsville 21
Bellbrook 22, Valley View 0
Benedictine 41, Lutheran West 0
Berea-Midpark 26, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 13
Berkshire 56, Cardinal 0
Big Walnut 44, Reynoldsburg 7
Bishop Fenwick 39, Franklin 14
Blanchester 36, Madison 26
Bluffton 52, Bowsher 12
Bradford 34, Mississinawa Valley 12
Bridgeport 36, Southern 34
Briggs 52, Whetstone 6
Brookville 35, Northridge 8
Brunswick 44, Medina 36
Buckeye Valley 35, River Valley 21
Bucyrus 19, Willard 14
Butler 31, Xenia 16
Cameron 48, Valley 6
Cardinal Mooney 19, Canfield 7
Carey 41, Lucas 7
Carroll 15, Ponitz Career Tech 14
Cathedral 30, St. Xavier 21
Catholic Central 41, Bishop Rosecrans 7
CCPA 42, Dunbar 26
Celina 30, Memorial 28
Chaminade Julienne Catholic 28, Bishop Hartley 0
CHCA 24, Madeira 12
Chesapeake 35, Northwest 6
Chillicothe 56, Western Brown 21
Chippewa 66, River View 0
Circleville 49, Westfall 15
Clark Montessori 39, Finneytown 0
Clay 62, Bowling Green 0
Claymont 27, Fairless 10
Clear Fork 17, Lexington 7
Cloverleaf 14, Carrollton 7
Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 9
Columbia 32, Manchester 31
Columbiana 38, Western Reserve 37
Columbus Grove 21, Patrick Henry 14
Conneaut 20, Edgewood 7
Copley 43, Garfield 6
Coventry 20, Springfield 2
Cuyahoga Falls 28, Southeast 21
Cuyahoga Heights 36, North Central 7
Danville 38, Monroeville 0
David Anderson 50, Waterloo 19
Dayton Christian 35, Troy Christian 0
Deer Park 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Delta 50, Gibsonburg 6
Dublin Jerome 45, Dublin Coffman 28
Eagle Academy II 24, Archbishop Hoban 20
East 34, Canton South 7
East Canton 23, Lowellville 14
East Palestine 43, Malvern 26
Eastern 31, Minford 6
Eastwood 12, Wauseon 7
Edison 22, Start 6
Edon 50, Hicksville 6
Elder 42, East Central 7
Elgin 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 28
Fairfield Christian Academy 25, East Clinton 16
Fairfield Union 47, Lakewood 13
Fairmont 24, La Salle 21
Fairview 32, Bryan 29
Findlay 37, Springfield 20
Firelands 30, Bay 0
Fort Frye 29, Wheeling Central Catholic 27
Fort Loramie 49, Lehman Catholic 0
Fredericktown 30, Utica 27
Frontier 29, Belpre 6
Galion 28, Bishop Ready 24
Gamble Montessori 20, Norwood 6
Garaway 39, Norwayne 29
Garfield 40, Springfield 14
Garfield Heights 22, Hoover 15
Geneva 42, Normandy 0
Genoa Area 48, Huron 20
Gilmour Academy 26, Hawken 21
Goshen 34, Aiken 12
Graham Local 27, Covington 0
Granville 35, Johnstown-Monroe 12
Green 42, North Olmsted 14
Greeneview 41, Northeastern 7
Greenup County 54, Portsmouth 8
Groveport-Madison 42, Marion-Franklin 7
Hamilton 31, Sycamore 21
Hamilton Township 41, Independence 0
Harding 34, Perry 7
Harrison 33, Beavercreek 28
Heath 24, Columbus Academy 18
Highland 55, Avon Lake 20
Hilliard Bradley 56, Grove City 21
Hilliard Darby 34, Walnut Ridge 0
Hillsdale 55, Loudonville 6
Holy Cross 21, Clermont Northeastern 8
Holy Name 16, Madison 13
Hopewell-Loudon 38, Colonel Crawford 22
Howland 37, Shaw 12
Hubbard 47, John F. Kennedy Catholic 35
Hudson 54, St. Vincent-St. Mary 13
Independence 24, Crestview 7
Indian Hill 56, New Richmond 14
Indian Valley 37, New Philadelphia 14
Ironton 17, Archbishop McNicholas 10
Jackson 14, Wheelersburg 3
Jefferson 21, Paulding 20
John Hay 35, Scott 22
John Marshall 42, Weir 7
Jonathan Alder 35, Bloom-Carroll 14
Kenton Ridge 46, Batavia 6
Keystone 40, Buckeye 29
Kings 41, Loveland 14
Lake 26, Evergreen 8
Lakeview 21, Jefferson Area 10
Lakewood 42, Harvey 36
Lakota 28, Arcadia 21
Lakota East 31, Oak Hills 28
Lakota West 35, Mason 10
Lawrenceburg 48, Taylor 14
Lebanon 34, West Clermont 20
Leipsic 51, Riverdale 0
Liberty 27, Boardman 14
Liberty Center 53, Otsego 17
Liberty-Benton 49, Northview 13
Licking Valley 21, Teays Valley 20
Lima Central Catholic 37, Urbana 34
Lima Senior 18, Benjamin Logan 10
Lincoln 14, Olentangy Liberty 13
Linden-McKinley 38, Eastmoor Academy 0
Logan 17, Warren 6
London 37, Franklin Heights 7
Louisville 15, Dover 14
Lumen Christi Catholic 43, Harvest Prep 22
Madison Comprehensive 42, Norwalk 7
Madison Plains 30, Fairbanks 20
Madonna 41, Van 0
Manchester 36, Green 24
Maple Heights 52, Beechcroft 18
Margaretta 58, Brookside 48
Marion Harding 14, Bellefontaine 7
Marion Local 57, St. John's 7
Martins Ferry 53, Brashear 15
Marysville 15, Lancaster 10
Mathews 28, Newton Falls 7
Maumee 29, Waite 12
Mayfield 43, Shaker Heights 13
McClain 56, Paint Valley 0
McComb 41, Elmwood 26
McDonald 28, LaBrae 0
McDowell 38, Chardon 31
McKinley 33, Ravenna 26
McKinley 53, Sandusky 7
Meadowbrook 40, Cambridge 7
Mechanicsburg 34, Southeastern Local 8
Meigs 39, Liberty Union 7
Memorial 42, Champion 0
Miami East 48, Northwestern 7
Miami Trace 38, Logan Elm 7
Miamisburg 21, Hilliard Davidson 14
Middletown 27, Fairfield 20
Midview 28, Elyria Catholic 14
Millersport 44, Federal Hocking 14
Mineral Ridge 31, Crestwood 14
Minerva 35, Sandy Valley 27
Minster 28, New Bremen 21
Mogadore 30, Dalton 21
Mohawk 48, Buckeye Central 0
Montpelier 33, Edgerton 14
Morgantown 42, Jefferson 0
Mt. Gilead 42, Grove City Christian 7
Mt. Healthy 36, Wilmington 27
New Albany 56, Dublin Scioto 7
New Lexington 29, John Glenn 14
Newark Catholic 31, Buckeye Trail 0
Newcomerstown 58, Conotton Valley 14
Nordonia 41, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 39
North 27, University School 6
North Baltimore 42, Ridgedale 19
North College Hill 53, Bethel-Tate 0
North Royalton 49, North Ridgeville 42
North Union 41, Northmor 14
Northmont 38, KIPP Columbus 0
Northridge 49, Grandview Heights 14
Northwest 30, Canton Central Catholic 21
Northwest 14, Ross 12
Northwood 28, St. Paul 0
Norton 35, Marlington 10
Notre Dame 7, Fisher Catholic 0
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 28, Kenston 7
Oakwood 42, Milton-Union 0
Olentangy Berlin 20, Centerville 6
Olentangy Orange 28, Olentangy 7
Olmsted Falls 38, Strongsville 21
Ontario 49, Columbian 28
Ottawa Hills 14, Swanton 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Kenton 7
Padua Franciscan 35, Bedford 6
Perkins 23, St. Francis de Sales 0
Perry 31, Kirtland 10
Perrysburg 40, Ross 7
Philo 35, Morgan 6
Pickerington North 27, Pickerington Central 0
Piqua 26, Greenville 21
Point Pleasant 35, Gallia Academy 17
Poland Seminary 49, Field 0
Port Clinton 29, Oak Harbor 13
Portsmouth West 28, Huntington 7
Princeton 49, Colerain 6
Richmond Heights 40, Brooklyn 8
Ridgemont 21, Hardin Northern 20
Ridgewood 38, Coshocton 0
Rittman 49, South Central 13
River 49, Oak Glen 14
River Valley 38, Oak Hill 12
Riverside 35, Spencerville 0
Rocky River 20, Lake 16
Roosevelt 29, Ellet 7
Rootstown 35, Trinity 0
Rossford 35, Rogers 14
Salem 52, East Liverpool 21
Seneca East 41, Calvert 7
Shadyside 61, Buckeye Local 6
Shawnee 34, Tecumseh 30
Shawnee 28, Elida 7
Shelby 27, Bellevue 7
Sheridan 32, Licking Heights 7
Sidney 49, Stebbins 42
Smithville 42, Black River 12
Solon 24, Twinsburg 12
South 45, Brush 21
South Point 49, Wellston 6
South Range 48, Chaney 28
Southeastern 28, Fayetteville-Perry 22
Southern 44, Miller 8
Spring Mills 46, Wheeling Park 28
Springboro 23, Withrow 13
St. Charles 13, Westerville South 7
St. Edward 48, Wayne 21
St. Francis DeSales 35, East 14
St. Henry 34, Versailles 21
St. Ignatius 51, Mentor 7
St. John's Jesuit 32, Euclid 6
Steele 56, Lorain 16
Steubenville 48, The Linsly School 7
Strasburg-Franklin 54, Harrison Central 7
Streetsboro 37, Alliance 26
Symmes Valley 56, Berne Union 7
Talawanda 38, Eaton 6
Tallmadge 24, Aurora 14
Thomas Worthington 20, Hayes 16
Tippecanoe 41, Fairborn 14
Toronto 7, Brookfield 6
Tri-Valley 57, Clinton-Massie 28
Tri-Village 49, Tri-County North 13
Triad 48, Catholic Central 0
Triway 31, Wooster 7
Troy 57, West Carrollton 6
Turpin 43, Walnut Hills 19
Tuscarawas Central Catholic 28, Aquinas 27
Tuslaw 49, Caldwell 14
Union Local 48, Indian Creek 7
United 31, Crestview 14
University 76, Parkersburg South 50
Upper Arlington 43, Avon 22
Upper Sandusky 48, Wynford 7
Upper Scioto Valley 14, Cardington-Lincoln 13
Valley 28, Piketon 7
Van Buren 28, Pandora-Gilboa 13
Van Wert 43, Bath 20
Vermilion 42, Clearview 0
Wadsworth 19, Jackson 17
Walsh Jesuit 38, Central Catholic 25
Wapakoneta 29, Defiance 0
Washington 46, Thurgood Marshall 0
Washington 21, NFLA 16
Waterford 35, Shenandoah 0
Watkins Memorial 41, Mansfield Senior 7
Waverly 31, Unioto 27
Wayne Trace 35, Crestview 21
Waynedale 48, New London 29
Waynesville 52, Hillsboro 13
Wellsville 35, Leetonia 28
West 36, Centennial 0
West Branch 34, Struthers 8
West Geauga 40, Chagrin Falls 0
West Holmes 50, Orrville 39
West Jefferson 62, Greenon 28
West Liberty-Salem 31, Cedarville 0
West Muskingum 44, Maysville 7
Western Hills 66, Cincinnati Country Day 48
Western Reserve 38, Northwestern 21
Westerville North 14, Westerville Central 6
Westland 40, Central Crossing 7
Whitehall-Yearling 39, Pleasant 14
Whitmer 37, Southview 6
Wickliffe 41, Woodward 0
Williamsburg 27, Mariemont 14
Williamstown 30, Tyler 7
Wirt County 34, Magnolia 12
Woodmore 46, Fostoria 13
Woodridge 20, CVCA 14
Worthington Christian 31, Centerburg 13
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Canal Winchester 35
Wyoming 42, Monroe 21
Zane Trace 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Zanesville 32, Newark 14
View our full Ohio high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.