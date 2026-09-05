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Ohio High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Ohio high school football action across the Buckeye State
Sam Brown|
Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

Another night of Ohio high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Buckeye State.

View our full Ohio high school football scoreboard.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Ada 41, Arlington 28

Allen East 32, Indian Lake 14

Anderson 51, Little Miami 14

Anna 43, Parkway 6

Ansonia 48, National Trail 13

Anthony Wayne 33, Napoleon 12

Antwerp 48, Hilltop 12

Arcanum 47, Dixie 7

Archbishop Alter 44, Taft 12

Archbold 38, Tinora 7

Ashland 21, Clyde 19

Athens 38, Marietta 10

Austintown-Fitch 42, Riverside 10

Ayersville 26, Toledo Christian 20

Badin 31, Edgewood 7

Barberton 35, Elyria 0

Barnesville 33, Bellaire 0

Beachwood 41, Vanlue 6

Beaver Local 28, St. Clairsville 21

Bellbrook 22, Valley View 0

Benedictine 41, Lutheran West 0

Berea-Midpark 26, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 13

Berkshire 56, Cardinal 0

Big Walnut 44, Reynoldsburg 7

Bishop Fenwick 39, Franklin 14

Blanchester 36, Madison 26

Bluffton 52, Bowsher 12

Bradford 34, Mississinawa Valley 12

Bridgeport 36, Southern 34

Briggs 52, Whetstone 6

Brookville 35, Northridge 8

Brunswick 44, Medina 36

Buckeye Valley 35, River Valley 21

Bucyrus 19, Willard 14

Butler 31, Xenia 16

Cameron 48, Valley 6

Cardinal Mooney 19, Canfield 7

Carey 41, Lucas 7

Carroll 15, Ponitz Career Tech 14

Cathedral 30, St. Xavier 21

Catholic Central 41, Bishop Rosecrans 7

CCPA 42, Dunbar 26

Celina 30, Memorial 28

Chaminade Julienne Catholic 28, Bishop Hartley 0

CHCA 24, Madeira 12

Chesapeake 35, Northwest 6

Chillicothe 56, Western Brown 21

Chippewa 66, River View 0

Circleville 49, Westfall 15

Clark Montessori 39, Finneytown 0

Clay 62, Bowling Green 0

Claymont 27, Fairless 10

Clear Fork 17, Lexington 7

Cloverleaf 14, Carrollton 7

Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 9

Columbia 32, Manchester 31

Columbiana 38, Western Reserve 37

Columbus Grove 21, Patrick Henry 14

Conneaut 20, Edgewood 7

Copley 43, Garfield 6

Coventry 20, Springfield 2

Cuyahoga Falls 28, Southeast 21

Cuyahoga Heights 36, North Central 7

Danville 38, Monroeville 0

David Anderson 50, Waterloo 19

Dayton Christian 35, Troy Christian 0

Deer Park 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Delta 50, Gibsonburg 6

Dublin Jerome 45, Dublin Coffman 28

Eagle Academy II 24, Archbishop Hoban 20

East 34, Canton South 7

East Canton 23, Lowellville 14

East Palestine 43, Malvern 26

Eastern 31, Minford 6

Eastwood 12, Wauseon 7

Edison 22, Start 6

Edon 50, Hicksville 6

Elder 42, East Central 7

Elgin 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 28

Fairfield Christian Academy 25, East Clinton 16

Fairfield Union 47, Lakewood 13

Fairmont 24, La Salle 21

Fairview 32, Bryan 29

Findlay 37, Springfield 20

Firelands 30, Bay 0

Fort Frye 29, Wheeling Central Catholic 27

Fort Loramie 49, Lehman Catholic 0

Fredericktown 30, Utica 27

Frontier 29, Belpre 6

Galion 28, Bishop Ready 24

Gamble Montessori 20, Norwood 6

Garaway 39, Norwayne 29

Garfield 40, Springfield 14

Garfield Heights 22, Hoover 15

Geneva 42, Normandy 0

Genoa Area 48, Huron 20

Gilmour Academy 26, Hawken 21

Goshen 34, Aiken 12

Graham Local 27, Covington 0

Granville 35, Johnstown-Monroe 12

Green 42, North Olmsted 14

Greeneview 41, Northeastern 7

Greenup County 54, Portsmouth 8

Groveport-Madison 42, Marion-Franklin 7

Hamilton 31, Sycamore 21

Hamilton Township 41, Independence 0

Harding 34, Perry 7

Harrison 33, Beavercreek 28

Heath 24, Columbus Academy 18

Highland 55, Avon Lake 20

Hilliard Bradley 56, Grove City 21

Hilliard Darby 34, Walnut Ridge 0

Hillsdale 55, Loudonville 6

Holy Cross 21, Clermont Northeastern 8

Holy Name 16, Madison 13

Hopewell-Loudon 38, Colonel Crawford 22

Howland 37, Shaw 12

Hubbard 47, John F. Kennedy Catholic 35

Hudson 54, St. Vincent-St. Mary 13

Independence 24, Crestview 7

Indian Hill 56, New Richmond 14

Indian Valley 37, New Philadelphia 14

Ironton 17, Archbishop McNicholas 10

Jackson 14, Wheelersburg 3

Jefferson 21, Paulding 20

John Hay 35, Scott 22

John Marshall 42, Weir 7

Jonathan Alder 35, Bloom-Carroll 14

Kenton Ridge 46, Batavia 6

Keystone 40, Buckeye 29

Kings 41, Loveland 14

Lake 26, Evergreen 8

Lakeview 21, Jefferson Area 10

Lakewood 42, Harvey 36

Lakota 28, Arcadia 21

Lakota East 31, Oak Hills 28

Lakota West 35, Mason 10

Lawrenceburg 48, Taylor 14

Lebanon 34, West Clermont 20

Leipsic 51, Riverdale 0

Liberty 27, Boardman 14

Liberty Center 53, Otsego 17

Liberty-Benton 49, Northview 13

Licking Valley 21, Teays Valley 20

Lima Central Catholic 37, Urbana 34

Lima Senior 18, Benjamin Logan 10

Lincoln 14, Olentangy Liberty 13

Linden-McKinley 38, Eastmoor Academy 0

Logan 17, Warren 6

London 37, Franklin Heights 7

Louisville 15, Dover 14

Lumen Christi Catholic 43, Harvest Prep 22

Madison Comprehensive 42, Norwalk 7

Madison Plains 30, Fairbanks 20

Madonna 41, Van 0

Manchester 36, Green 24

Maple Heights 52, Beechcroft 18

Margaretta 58, Brookside 48

Marion Harding 14, Bellefontaine 7

Marion Local 57, St. John's 7

Martins Ferry 53, Brashear 15

Marysville 15, Lancaster 10

Mathews 28, Newton Falls 7

Maumee 29, Waite 12

Mayfield 43, Shaker Heights 13

McClain 56, Paint Valley 0

McComb 41, Elmwood 26

McDonald 28, LaBrae 0

McDowell 38, Chardon 31

McKinley 33, Ravenna 26

McKinley 53, Sandusky 7

Meadowbrook 40, Cambridge 7

Mechanicsburg 34, Southeastern Local 8

Meigs 39, Liberty Union 7

Memorial 42, Champion 0

Miami East 48, Northwestern 7

Miami Trace 38, Logan Elm 7

Miamisburg 21, Hilliard Davidson 14

Middletown 27, Fairfield 20

Midview 28, Elyria Catholic 14

Millersport 44, Federal Hocking 14

Mineral Ridge 31, Crestwood 14

Minerva 35, Sandy Valley 27

Minster 28, New Bremen 21

Mogadore 30, Dalton 21

Mohawk 48, Buckeye Central 0

Montpelier 33, Edgerton 14

Morgantown 42, Jefferson 0

Mt. Gilead 42, Grove City Christian 7

Mt. Healthy 36, Wilmington 27

New Albany 56, Dublin Scioto 7

New Lexington 29, John Glenn 14

Newark Catholic 31, Buckeye Trail 0

Newcomerstown 58, Conotton Valley 14

Nordonia 41, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 39

North 27, University School 6

North Baltimore 42, Ridgedale 19

North College Hill 53, Bethel-Tate 0

North Royalton 49, North Ridgeville 42

North Union 41, Northmor 14

Northmont 38, KIPP Columbus 0

Northridge 49, Grandview Heights 14

Northwest 30, Canton Central Catholic 21

Northwest 14, Ross 12

Northwood 28, St. Paul 0

Norton 35, Marlington 10

Notre Dame 7, Fisher Catholic 0

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 28, Kenston 7

Oakwood 42, Milton-Union 0

Olentangy Berlin 20, Centerville 6

Olentangy Orange 28, Olentangy 7

Olmsted Falls 38, Strongsville 21

Ontario 49, Columbian 28

Ottawa Hills 14, Swanton 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Kenton 7

Padua Franciscan 35, Bedford 6

Perkins 23, St. Francis de Sales 0

Perry 31, Kirtland 10

Perrysburg 40, Ross 7

Philo 35, Morgan 6

Pickerington North 27, Pickerington Central 0

Piqua 26, Greenville 21

Point Pleasant 35, Gallia Academy 17

Poland Seminary 49, Field 0

Port Clinton 29, Oak Harbor 13

Portsmouth West 28, Huntington 7

Princeton 49, Colerain 6

Richmond Heights 40, Brooklyn 8

Ridgemont 21, Hardin Northern 20

Ridgewood 38, Coshocton 0

Rittman 49, South Central 13

River 49, Oak Glen 14

River Valley 38, Oak Hill 12

Riverside 35, Spencerville 0

Rocky River 20, Lake 16

Roosevelt 29, Ellet 7

Rootstown 35, Trinity 0

Rossford 35, Rogers 14

Salem 52, East Liverpool 21

Seneca East 41, Calvert 7

Shadyside 61, Buckeye Local 6

Shawnee 34, Tecumseh 30

Shawnee 28, Elida 7

Shelby 27, Bellevue 7

Sheridan 32, Licking Heights 7

Sidney 49, Stebbins 42

Smithville 42, Black River 12

Solon 24, Twinsburg 12

South 45, Brush 21

South Point 49, Wellston 6

South Range 48, Chaney 28

Southeastern 28, Fayetteville-Perry 22

Southern 44, Miller 8

Spring Mills 46, Wheeling Park 28

Springboro 23, Withrow 13

St. Charles 13, Westerville South 7

St. Edward 48, Wayne 21

St. Francis DeSales 35, East 14

St. Henry 34, Versailles 21

St. Ignatius 51, Mentor 7

St. John's Jesuit 32, Euclid 6

Steele 56, Lorain 16

Steubenville 48, The Linsly School 7

Strasburg-Franklin 54, Harrison Central 7

Streetsboro 37, Alliance 26

Symmes Valley 56, Berne Union 7

Talawanda 38, Eaton 6

Tallmadge 24, Aurora 14

Thomas Worthington 20, Hayes 16

Tippecanoe 41, Fairborn 14

Toronto 7, Brookfield 6

Tri-Valley 57, Clinton-Massie 28

Tri-Village 49, Tri-County North 13

Triad 48, Catholic Central 0

Triway 31, Wooster 7

Troy 57, West Carrollton 6

Turpin 43, Walnut Hills 19

Tuscarawas Central Catholic 28, Aquinas 27

Tuslaw 49, Caldwell 14

Union Local 48, Indian Creek 7

United 31, Crestview 14

University 76, Parkersburg South 50

Upper Arlington 43, Avon 22

Upper Sandusky 48, Wynford 7

Upper Scioto Valley 14, Cardington-Lincoln 13

Valley 28, Piketon 7

Van Buren 28, Pandora-Gilboa 13

Van Wert 43, Bath 20

Vermilion 42, Clearview 0

Wadsworth 19, Jackson 17

Walsh Jesuit 38, Central Catholic 25

Wapakoneta 29, Defiance 0

Washington 46, Thurgood Marshall 0

Washington 21, NFLA 16

Waterford 35, Shenandoah 0

Watkins Memorial 41, Mansfield Senior 7

Waverly 31, Unioto 27

Wayne Trace 35, Crestview 21

Waynedale 48, New London 29

Waynesville 52, Hillsboro 13

Wellsville 35, Leetonia 28

West 36, Centennial 0

West Branch 34, Struthers 8

West Geauga 40, Chagrin Falls 0

West Holmes 50, Orrville 39

West Jefferson 62, Greenon 28

West Liberty-Salem 31, Cedarville 0

West Muskingum 44, Maysville 7

Western Hills 66, Cincinnati Country Day 48

Western Reserve 38, Northwestern 21

Westerville North 14, Westerville Central 6

Westland 40, Central Crossing 7

Whitehall-Yearling 39, Pleasant 14

Whitmer 37, Southview 6

Wickliffe 41, Woodward 0

Williamsburg 27, Mariemont 14

Williamstown 30, Tyler 7

Wirt County 34, Magnolia 12

Woodmore 46, Fostoria 13

Woodridge 20, CVCA 14

Worthington Christian 31, Centerburg 13

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Canal Winchester 35

Wyoming 42, Monroe 21

Zane Trace 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Zanesville 32, Newark 14

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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