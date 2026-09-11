Hough vs. Mooresville Live Stream: How to Watch North Carolina High School Football

Hough takes one of North Carolina's longest winning streaks on the road Friday night when the Huskies travel to face Mooresville.

The Huskies enter 3-0 this season and have won 17 consecutive games dating to 2025. They are also ranked No. 18 nationally by High School On SI.

Hough has been particularly impressive defensively, allowing only 23 points through its first three games while beating Northwestern, Cardinal Gibbons and Providence Day.

Mooresville enters 0-3, but the Blue Devils have lost two games by a combined six points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Mooresville, and the matchup has been selected as the NFHS Network's North Carolina Game of the Week.

How to Watch Hough vs. Mooresville

What: Hough Huskies at Mooresville Blue Devils

When: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mooresville High School, Mooresville, North Carolina

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Hough vs. Mooresville on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Hough Keeps Winning

Hough has picked up where it left off after an unbeaten 2025 season.

The Huskies opened with a 15-10 road victory over Northwestern before defeating Cardinal Gibbons 35-10. Hough then turned in perhaps its most impressive performance Tuesday, beating Providence Day 30-3.

That moved the Huskies to 3-0 and extended their overall winning streak to 17 games.

Quarterback Ethan Royal leads the offense, while senior receiver Jahmere Anderson has been one of Hough's top receiving threats.

Defense has been the constant.

Hough has allowed just 23 points in three games, an average of fewer than eight per contest.

Mooresville Better Than Its Record?

The Blue Devils' 0-3 record doesn't tell the complete story.

Mooresville opened with a 49-17 loss to Weddington but has since been involved in consecutive close games. Sun Valley edged the Blue Devils 28-23, and A.L. Brown escaped with a 28-27 victory last week.

That means Mooresville has been only six points away from winning its last two games.

The challenge gets considerably larger Friday.

Mooresville now has to find a way to score against a Hough defense that has surrendered only one touchdown over its past two games.

Huskies Put Streak on the Line

Hough enters as the favorite, but Friday provides another test for a team carrying increasingly large expectations.

The Blue Devils have the home field and an opportunity to turn several weeks of frustration into one of the state's biggest upsets.

Fans unable to attend can watch Hough-Mooresville live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide North Carolina high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.